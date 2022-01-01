Wanneer u zich nu aanmeldt krijgt u 30 dagen extra gratis op elk abonnement.

Montreal skyline.

Best VPN for Montreal

Best Montreal VPN servers

Change your IP address to Montreal with ExpressVPN’s secure servers and enjoy private browsing with no limits. 30-day money-back guarantee.

Best Canada VPN

How to get a Montreal IP address

Stap 1

Meld u aan voor ExpressVPN

Stap 2

Download de app voor uw apparaat

Step 3

Connect to our Montreal location.

Why use a VPN server in Montreal?

Bekijk content van overal: trap naar een open deuropening, die toegang vertegenwoordigt.

Stream Canadian TV, movies, sports, and more

ExpressVPN works with streaming services like Netflix, CBC Gem, CTV, Amazon Prime Video, DAZN, and more*. Watch the Canadiens, Expos, and other sports teams live with no bandwidth restrictions.

*ExpressVPN is een VPN-dienst die niet bedoeld is om auteursrechten te omzeilen. Raadpleeg de gebruiksvoorwaarden van ExpressVPN en uw contentprovider voor meer informatie.

Versleutel je verbinding: cijfers worden vervangen door willekeurige tekens op een scherm in het licht, ten teken van encryptie.

Stay safe on any network

Our best-in-class encryption adds an extra layer of security to any internet connection. So you can browse with peace of mind, even on untrusted networks like free public Wi-Fi.

Vermom uw IP-adres: potplanten die een IP-adres verbergen.

Protect your privacy

We believe no one has a right to know what you do online—not even us. That’s why we never collect any activity logs or connection logs, a policy that’s been independently verified.

Onbeperkte bandbreedte - Een oneindigheidssymbool boven verschillende apparaten.

Browse with no limits

Choose from 94 countries worldwide to unblock censored websites, defeat ISP throttling, and reclaim your online freedom.

ExpressVPN verbonden.

Why ExpressVPN is better than free proxy services

Many “free proxies” offer to change your IP address for free, but with the hidden costs of slow speeds, no support, and no privacy. Some free proxy services even inject adware.

A trusted VPN like ExpressVPN provides lightning-fast access to optimized servers, 24/7 live support, and next-gen privacy features. If you need a risk-free trial, try our 30-day money-back guarantee.

Montreal VPN for PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and more

Protect yourself everywhere.

Canada VPN beschermt een verscheidenheid aan apparaten.

A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick.

VPN voor iOS
VPN voor Mac
VPN voor Android
VPN voor Linux
VPN voor Windows
VPN voor routers
Voor spelconsoles
Voor smart-tv's

Plus VPN extensions for your favorite browsers

Chrome-extensie
Firefox-extensie
Edge-extensie

Kunt u uw apparaat niet vinden? Bekijk deze handmatige configuraties en installatiehandleidingen voor een breed scala aan andere apparaten en platforms.

Montreal VPN FAQ

Servers all over the world

ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 94 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Montreal or anywhere else in the world.

Get a risk-free VPN for Montreal

See why ExpressVPN is the best VPN for Montreal. Try the full version risk-free for 30 days. If you don’t love it, we’ll give you your money back.

