The best VPN extension for Microsoft Edge

The ExpressVPN extension for Edge works like a remote control for your ExpressVPN app, making it easy for you to connect, disconnect, change locations, and modify other settings right from your toolbar. But that’s not the only benefit.
The extension also offers additional privacy and security features like WebRTC blocking and location spoofing, beyond what any VPN can offer alone. If you are seeing an error while trying to stream video on your browser, for example, using the extension will often fix the problem.