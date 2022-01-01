Best VPN for Montreal
Best Montreal VPN servers
Change your IP address to Montreal with ExpressVPN’s secure servers and enjoy private browsing with no limits. 30-day money-back guarantee.
Best Canada VPN
How to get a Montreal IP address
Step 1
Step 2
Download the app to your device
Step 3
Connect to our Montreal location.
Why use a VPN server in Montreal?
Stream Canadian TV, movies, sports, and more
ExpressVPN works with streaming services like Netflix, CBC Gem, CTV, Amazon Prime Video, DAZN, and more*. Watch the Canadiens, Expos, and other sports teams live with no bandwidth restrictions.
*ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. See the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.
Stay safe on any network
Our best-in-class encryption adds an extra layer of security to any internet connection. So you can browse with peace of mind, even on untrusted networks like free public Wi-Fi.
Protect your privacy
We believe no one has a right to know what you do online—not even us. That’s why we never collect any activity logs or connection logs, a policy that’s been independently verified.
Browse with no limits
Choose from 94 countries worldwide to unblock censored websites, defeat ISP throttling, and reclaim your online freedom.
Why ExpressVPN is better than free proxy services
Many “free proxies” offer to change your IP address for free, but with the hidden costs of slow speeds, no support, and no privacy. Some free proxy services even inject adware.
A trusted VPN like ExpressVPN provides lightning-fast access to optimized servers, 24/7 live support, and next-gen privacy features. If you need a risk-free trial, try our 30-day money-back guarantee.
Montreal VPN for PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and more
Protect yourself everywhere.
A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick.
Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.
Montreal VPN FAQ
Are VPNs legal in Montreal?
Should I use a free VPN in Montreal?
Free VPNs don’t compare to the speed, stability, or advanced privacy features of ExpressVPN. But if you’re looking for a risk-free VPN trial, sign up for ExpressVPN and take advantage of our 30-day money-back guarantee.
How do I change my IP address to Montreal?
Get a Montreal IP address in 3 simple steps:
Download the app for your PC, Mac, Android, or iOS device
Connect to our VPN server location in Montreal
Should I use a VPN if I live in Montreal?
Absolutely. Using a VPN is a smart move for Montrealers who value online privacy, especially when connecting to unsecure networks like public Wi-Fi.
Servers all over the world
ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 94 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Montreal or anywhere else in the world.
