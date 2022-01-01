Få 30 ekstra dage gratis på alle abonnementer, når du tilmelder dig nu.

Montreal skyline.

Best VPN for Montreal

Best Montreal VPN servers

Change your IP address to Montreal with ExpressVPN’s secure servers and enjoy private browsing with no limits. 30-day money-back guarantee.

Best Canada VPN

How to get a Montreal IP address

Trin 1

Få ExpressVPN på alle enheder

Sign up for ExpressVPN.

Trin 2

Trin 2 i downloading af en VPN.

Download ExpressVPN-appen, der er tilgængelig til en lang række platforme.

Step 3

Trin 3 i forbindelse med VPN-forbindelse.

Connect to our Montreal location.

Why use a VPN server in Montreal?

Se indhold fra hvor som helst: Trapper til en åben dør, der repræsenterer adgang.

Stream Canadian TV, movies, sports, and more

ExpressVPN works with streaming services like Netflix, CBC Gem, CTV, Amazon Prime Video, DAZN, and more*. Watch the Canadiens, Expos, and other sports teams live with no bandwidth restrictions.

*ExpressVPN er ikke en VPN-tjeneste, der er beregnet til brug som et middel til omgåelse af ophavsretten. Læs servicevilkårene for ExpressVPN og dine indholdsudbyderes servicevilkår for yderligere oplysninger.

Krypter din forbindelse: Tal erstattes af tilfældige tegn på en skærm i lyset, hvilket indikerer kryptering.

Stay safe on any network

Our best-in-class encryption adds an extra layer of security to any internet connection. So you can browse with peace of mind, even on untrusted networks like free public Wi-Fi.

Skjul din IP-adresse: Potteplanter, der skjuler en IP-adresse.

Protect your privacy

We believe no one has a right to know what you do online—not even us. That’s why we never collect any activity logs or connection logs, a policy that’s been independently verified.

Ubegrænset båndbredde - Et uendelighedssymbol over et udvalg af enheder.

Browse with no limits

Choose from 94 countries worldwide to unblock censored websites, defeat ISP throttling, and reclaim your online freedom.

ExpressVPN er tilsluttet.

Why ExpressVPN is better than free proxy services

Many “free proxies” offer to change your IP address for free, but with the hidden costs of slow speeds, no support, and no privacy. Some free proxy services even inject adware.

A trusted VPN like ExpressVPN provides lightning-fast access to optimized servers, 24/7 live support, and next-gen privacy features. If you need a risk-free trial, try our 30-day money-back guarantee.

Montreal VPN for PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and more

Protect yourself everywhere.

Canada VPN beskytter en række forskellige enheder.

A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick.

VPN til iOS
VPN til Mac
VPN til Android
VPN til Linux
VPN til Windows
VPN til routere
Til spillekonsoller
Til smart TV-systemer

Samt VPN-udvidelser til din yndlingsbrowser

Chrome-udvidelse
Firefox-udvidelse
Edge-udvidelse

Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.

Montreal VPN FAQ

Servers all over the world

ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 94 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Montreal or anywhere else in the world.

Get a risk-free VPN for Montreal

See why ExpressVPN is the best VPN for Montreal. Try the full version risk-free for 30 days. If you don’t love it, we’ll give you your money back.

