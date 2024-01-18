Get an extra {{bonus_days}} days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Where to watch ‘Oppenheimer’ online in 2024Where to watch ‘Oppenheimer’ online in 2024

Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s latest epic and winner of seven Academy Awards, is available for streaming online now, so buckle up; we’ve got all the information on where to watch Oppenheimer from wherever you are.

Where to watch ‘Oppenheimer’ online

Where to watch 'Oppenheimer' online

Here are all the ways you can watch the movie online!

Prime Video

You can watch Oppenheimer on Prime Video in the U.S., Canada, and Brazil as part of your subscription. If you’re a new user in one of these regions, be sure to take advantage of Prime Video's free trial period to stream the epic film.

Worried about privacy while streaming on the go? Connect to one of ExpressVPN’s secure server locations to encrypt your web traffic and shield your activity from snoops while you stream.

Stream Prime Video with a VPN

Netflix

For Nolan fans in Australia, New Zealand, or Belgium, Oppenheimer is streaming on Netflix now. Concerned about streaming speeds? Connect to a server location where you’re located to hide your web traffic and avoid throttling from your internet provider for a smoother viewing experience.

Watch Netflix with ExpressVPN
now logo

Now Cinema

Brits looking to stream this epic feature can do so with Now TV. The film is available on-demand through the Cinema Membership, which you can try for free for seven days. Looking to stream at work or school? Get around network restrictions with a UK server location to encrypt your traffic and allow you to stream without limitations.

Stream Now TV with a VPN

Max

In Latin America and the Philippines, Max is the exclusive streaming platform for Oppenheimer. Subscribers can also enjoy a vast selection of other shows and movies, including content from Discovery, Warner Bros., and HBO.

Watch Max with ExpressVPN
Binge

Binge is another great streaming option for Aussies wanting to watch Oppenheimer. If you’re a new user, you’ll get the first seven days free to try it out. Note that you’ll need an Australian postcode to sign up. Be sure to select an Australian server location when watching with ExpressVPN for the ultimate streaming experience.

Where to watch ‘Oppenheimer’ online for free

Unfortunately, Oppenheimer does not currently stream on the best free streaming services. However, you can get a free trial from Prime Video, Now TV, or Binge to watch Oppenheimer if you’re in countries where those are available.

Can I use a VPN to watch ‘Oppenheimer’ in another country?

While you can watch Oppenheimer by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.

What is ‘Oppenheimer’ about?

Oppenheimer | New Trailer

Oppenheimer is a biopic of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the physicist who spearheaded The Manhattan Project and became known as the "father of the atomic bomb." Directed by Christopher Nolan, the film explores Oppenheimer’s complex genius, the moral dilemmas he faced, and the political scrutiny that followed his pivotal role in shaping modern warfare. Through a non-linear narrative and stunning visuals, the movie explores themes of ambition, ethics, and the devastating consequences of scientific discovery.

Oppenheimer rating and runtime

Oppenheimer has a runtime of 180 minutes (3 hours) and an “R” rating for some sexuality, nudity, and language.

‘Oppenheimer’ cast

Oppenheimer features a massive star-studded cast. The main cast includes:

  • Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer
  • Benny Safdie as Edward Teller
  • Emily Blunt as Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer
  • Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock
  • Josh Hartnett as Ernest Lawrence
  • Kenneth Branagh as Niels Bohr
  • Matt Damon as Gen. Leslie Groves
  • Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss
  • Tom Conti as Albert Einstein

Other cast members include Alden Ehrenreich, Emma Dumont, Gary Oldman, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Rami Malek, and many more.

More movies like ‘Oppenheimer’

‘Oppenheimer’ FAQ

