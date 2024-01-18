Where to watch ‘Oppenheimer’ online in 2024Where to watch ‘Oppenheimer’ online in 2024
Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s latest epic and winner of seven Academy Awards, is available for streaming online now, so buckle up; we’ve got all the information on where to watch Oppenheimer from wherever you are.
Where to watch ‘Oppenheimer’ online
Where to watch 'Oppenheimer' online
Prime Video
You can watch Oppenheimer on Prime Video in the U.S., Canada, and Brazil as part of your subscription. If you’re a new user in one of these regions, be sure to take advantage of Prime Video's free trial period to stream the epic film.
Prime Video

You can watch Oppenheimer on Prime Video in the U.S., Canada, and Brazil as part of your subscription. If you're a new user in one of these regions, be sure to take advantage of Prime Video's free trial period to stream the epic film.
Netflix
Netflix

For Nolan fans in Australia, New Zealand, or Belgium, Oppenheimer is streaming on Netflix now.
Now Cinema
Now Cinema

Brits looking to stream this epic feature can do so with Now TV. The film is available on-demand through the Cinema Membership, which you can try for free for seven days.
Max
In Latin America and the Philippines, Max is the exclusive streaming platform for Oppenheimer. Subscribers can also enjoy a vast selection of other shows and movies, including content from Discovery, Warner Bros., and HBO.
Binge
Binge

Binge is another great streaming option for Aussies wanting to watch Oppenheimer. If you're a new user, you'll get the first seven days free to try it out. Note that you'll need an Australian postcode to sign up.
Where to watch ‘Oppenheimer’ online for free
Unfortunately, Oppenheimer does not currently stream on the best free streaming services. However, you can get a free trial from Prime Video, Now TV, or Binge to watch Oppenheimer if you’re in countries where those are available.
Can I use a VPN to watch ‘Oppenheimer’ in another country?
While you can watch Oppenheimer by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.
What is ‘Oppenheimer’ about?
Oppenheimer is a biopic of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the physicist who spearheaded The Manhattan Project and became known as the "father of the atomic bomb." Directed by Christopher Nolan, the film explores Oppenheimer’s complex genius, the moral dilemmas he faced, and the political scrutiny that followed his pivotal role in shaping modern warfare. Through a non-linear narrative and stunning visuals, the movie explores themes of ambition, ethics, and the devastating consequences of scientific discovery.
‘Oppenheimer’ rating and runtime
Oppenheimer has a runtime of 180 minutes (3 hours) and an “R” rating for some sexuality, nudity, and language.
‘Oppenheimer’ cast
Oppenheimer features a massive star-studded cast. The main cast includes:
- Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer
- Benny Safdie as Edward Teller
- Emily Blunt as Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer
- Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock
- Josh Hartnett as Ernest Lawrence
- Kenneth Branagh as Niels Bohr
- Matt Damon as Gen. Leslie Groves
- Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss
- Tom Conti as Albert Einstein
Other cast members include Alden Ehrenreich, Emma Dumont, Gary Oldman, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Rami Malek, and many more.
‘Oppenheimer’ FAQ
Oppenheimer won seven Oscars at the 2024 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor (Cillian Murphy), Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr.), Best Editing, Best Cinematography, and Best Original Score.
You can digitally purchase Oppenheimer through YouTube Movies, Apple TV+, Fandango at Home, or Amazon Prime.
No, Oppenheimer is not streaming on Disney Plus.
Yes, Oppenheimer is streaming on Netflix in Australia, New Zealand, and Belgium.
No, Oppenheimer is not available on YouTube TV. However, you can buy or rent the film through YouTube.
Oppenheimer is considered mostly accurate in its depiction of historical events, particularly its portrayal of the Manhattan Project and the dynamics at Los Alamos. However, some character details and backstories, such as those of Oppenheimer's personal life and associates, are either compressed or somewhat fictionalized for dramatic effect.
Oppenheimer was never officially banned in Japan, but the release of the film was delayed and faced controversy within the country. Many people in Japan criticized the film for focusing on the creator of the atomic bomb, J. Robert Oppenheimer, instead of the destruction of the bombs caused in Nagasaki and Hiroshima.
