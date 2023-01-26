Where to stream 2023 Oscar movies

It’s time to start streaming all of the 2023 Oscar nominees! The 95th Academy Awards will air on March 21, 2023 on ABC (see the full list of nominees and find out all the ways to stream the 2023 Oscars).

Everything Everywhere All at Once—currently streaming on Showtime—leads all nominees with 11 nods across prestigious categories including for Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor and Actress, and Best Director.

This year’s 10 Best Picture nominees truly run the gamut from major blockbuster (Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way of Water), to musical (Elvis), to highbrow esoteric (The Banshees of Inisherin, Tár, Women Talking), to foreign language (All Quiet on the Western Front). Everything Everywhere All at Once is the odds-on favorite at Gold Derby, although Steven Spielberg’s love letter to filmmaking, The Fablemans, is in hot pursuit.

While not all Best Picture nominees are available to stream right now, the good news is that most are, and the rest are available on VOD rental through Amazon, Apple, Google Play, and Vudu.

We’ve rounded up 2023 Oscar-nominated movies from every major category, including Best Picture, Best International Feature, Best Documentary, and all the acting awards, so you can stream to your heart’s content. Read on to see where you can stream this year’s Oscar nominees!

All Quiet on the Western Front

Key nominations: Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best International Feature Film, Best Production Design, Best Visual Effects, Best Original Score, Best Sound

This is the first German-language remake of the 1930 Oscar-winner for Best Picture (itself based on Erich Maria Remarque’s powerful novel about life in the trenches during World War I). Daniel Brühl and Felix Kammerer star as the story’s German soldiers.

Blonde

Key nominations: Best Lead Actress

Based on a 2000 Joyce Carol Oates novel that fictionalized the life of Marilyn Monroe, Netflix’s NC-17 film (its first!) stars Ana de Armas as the tragic sex symbol. Shot mostly in black and white and originally intended for theatrical release, the controversial film also stars Bobby Cannavale and Adrien Brody as Joe DiMaggio and Arthur Miller, respectively.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Key nominations: Best Adapted Screenplay

Natty detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) returns for another murder mystery filled with dastardly rich people in Rian Johnson’s follow-up to the 2019 smash hit movie. Glass Onion has drawn raves for its mix of comedy and wry social commentary.

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

Key nominations: Best Animated Feature Film

Already the Golden Globe winner in the category and the heavy favorite to win the Oscar, this strange, sad retelling of the classic honesty tale has earned plaudits for its beautiful stop-motion animation. It also features the voices of A-listers like Ewan McGregor (as Jiminy Cricket), Christoph Waltz, Tilda Swinton, and Cate Blanchett.

RRR

Key nominations: Best Original Song

This epic action film from India was nominated for a Golden Globe but snubbed by the Oscars in the International Feature category, though “Naatu Naatu” did pick up the Globe for Best Original Song (beating out the likes of Taylor Swift and Rihanna in the process). Depicting real-life Indian revolutionaries in the fight against the British Raj in the 1920s, RRR is, to date, the most expensive Indian movie ever made.

The Sea Beast

Key nominations: Best Animated Feature Film

A swashbuckling tale of adventure and understanding, The Sea Beast follows two young people descended from a long line of maritime hunters who inadvertently bond with a legendary sea monster. Karl Urban voices the lead character, Jacob.

All That Breathes

Key nominations: Best Documentary Feature Film

This Hindi-language documentary follows two brothers in New Delhi who’ve made it their mission to rescue and rehabilitate Black Kite birds that are falling victim to the city’s deadly air pollution.

The Banshees of Inisherin

Key nominations: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor (x2), Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing, Best Original Score

Notching nine nominations, this Irish film starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson is nominally about falling out between two best friends (one of whom abruptly informs the other that he is too dull), and the subsequent dire consequences. Billed as a “dark tragicomedy,” The Banshees of Inisherin reunites not only Farrell and Gleeson, but also writer-director Martin McDonagh, from the 2008 cult film In Bruges.

Elvis

Key nominations: Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Sound

On the one hand, this is a biopic in the vein of former Oscar movies like Ray and Walk the Line that follows the rise and fall of a musical icon. On the other, it’s directed by Baz Luhrmann so it is far more lush and whimsical than standard biopic fare, to the point that even Tom Hanks (playing Elvis Presley’s ur-shady manager, Colonel Tom Parker) comes across as super weird. Either way, Austin Butler is spellbinding as The King.

Navalny

Key nominations: Best Documentary Feature Film

This haunting documentary profiles Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny—target of an assassination-by-poison attempt in 2020—and his fight for democracy in Russia, even as he sits in prison.

Avatar: The Way of Water (TBC)

Key nominations: Best Picture, Best Production Design, Best Visual Effects, Best Sound

This long-gestating follow-up to the 2009 smash hit has once again made waves at the box office (it was the top-grossing film of 2022), in particular earning plaudits for its cutting-edge technical achievements. Though no firm release date has been announced, it’s expected to start streaming on Disney Plus soon, perhaps as early as February 2023.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Streaming Feburary 1)

Key nominations: Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Song, Best Visual Effects, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling

It was a tall task simply following up Black Panther’s outstanding box office performance and paradigm-shifting reception, but seemed nigh impossible after star Chadwick Boseman’s unexpected death in 2020. And yet Ryan Coogler and Co. gave us another stirring, thoughtful superhero movie with a powerhouse performance from Angela Bassett as a grieving Queen Ramonda, and perhaps an even more sympathetic antagonist than Killmonger in Tenoch Huerta Mejia’s Namor.

Fire of Love

Key nomination: Best Documentary Feature Film

This intriguing documentary—with narration from Miranda July—profiles French scientists Katia and Maurice Krafft, who died in 1991 pursuing their joint passion: volcanoes. The film features the Kraffts’ own up-close footage of some of the 20th century’s most notorious volcanic eruptions.

Turning Red

Key nominations: Best Animated Feature Film

Turning Red is a delightful coming-of-age film that just about all of us could identify with: “Dorky” 13-year-old Mei Lee must confront changes to her body and relationships along with a protective and overbearing mother (voiced by Sandra Oh). And you thought puberty was bad: when she gets overly excited she “poofs” into a giant red panda!

Argentina, 1985

Key nomination: Best International Feature Film

Based on a true story, this David vs. Goliath story portrays the underdog legal team that fought for justice on the behalf of the victims of Argentina’s bloody Military Junta, which lasted from 1976-83. Argentina, 1985 is the odds-on favorite after winning this category at the Golden Globes.

Causeway

Key nomination: Best Supporting Actor

This A24-produced film stars Jennifer Lawrence as a soldier adapting to life at home after suffering a traumatic brain injury in Afghanistan. The always excellent Brian Tyree Henry earned a Best Supporting Actor nomination as a mechanic who also suffering from mental and physical trauma.

Oscar-nominated films on Paramount+

Top Gun: Maverick

Key nominations: Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Film Editing, Best Original Song, Best Visual Effects, Best Sound

An acting Oscar will still elude Tom Cruise this time around, though he would stand to win Oscar gold as a producer of the Best Picture nominee. One of the biggest hits of 2022, Top Gun: Maverick is set 30 years after the events of the original Top Gun, and finds the intrepid fighter pilot training a new generation of rag-tag daredevils.

Oscar-nominated films on Peacock

The Fabelmans

Key nominations: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Original Screenplay, Best Production Design, Best Original Score

Perhaps Steven Spielberg’s most intimate and personal movie ever, The Fabelmans is based on his not-always-happy childhood and how he escaped a sometimes-fraught homelife by immersing himself in movie-making from a young age. Given how the Oscars generally love movies about movies, we expect this one to get some love. NB: The Fabelmans is currently available for rental on all major platforms, but is expected to be released on Peacock in February or March.

Tár (Streaming January 27)

Key nominations:

This psychological drama from Todd Field (that’s kind of his specialty) depicts the tumultuous decline (both psychological and professional) of world-famous musician and conductor Lydia Tár, played here by Cate Blanchett. This is the eighth acting nomination (and would be the third win) for Blanchett, who’s already nabbed the Golden Globe for her performance, and is considered neck and neck with Michelle Yeoh for the Oscar.

Oscar movies on Showtime

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Key nominations: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress (x2), Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing, Best Original Song, Best Costume Design, Best Original Score

Michelle Yeoh is simply stunning in this original, head-spinning genre mashup about an Asian-American immigrant family with a penchant for action-packed multiverse hopping. Basically the entire lead cast has been nominated for acting awards, and most are favored to pick up statues.

Other Oscar nominees to stream or rent from Apple, Amazon, Google Play, and/or Vudu:

A House Made of Splinters

Key nomination: Best Documentary Feature Film

Streaming on: BBC iPlayer

This heartbreaking documentary—made in cooperation between Sweden, Finland, Denmark, and Ukraine—depicts the children and educators at an orphanage in eastern Ukraine, while the war with Russia rages nearby.

Aftersun

Key nomination: Best Actor

Following up on his strong performance in Normal People, the Irish actor Paul Mescal earned a nod here for his turn as a stressed out single father on holiday with his 11-year-old daughter in Turkey.

Living

Key nominations: Best Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay

The inimitable Bill Nighy has just earned his first Oscar nomination (!) at the ripe old age of 73 for his performance in this film about an English bureaucrat in 1953 London who is battling a fatal illness. Living is adapted from a 1952 Akira Kurosawa film, itself inspired by the 1866 Tolstoy novella The Death of Ivan Ilyich.

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Key nomination: Best Animated Feature Film

Based on a series of zeitgeisty YouTube shorts created in the 2010s by the comedian Jenny Slate and her collaboration partner Dean Fleischer Camp, this whimsical, slightly sad movie features a mix of live action and animation about an anthropomorphic shell and his grandmother Connie.

To Leslie

Key nomination: Best Actress

The beneficiary of vociferous lobbying by Hollywood A-listers, To Leslie is an indie film about a single mother (and former lottery winner) struggling with alcoholism who forms a friendship with a motel owner (played by Marc Maron). Andrea Riseborough’s stirring performance in the title role has significantly raised the movie’s profile.

Triangle of Sadness

Key nominations: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay

This satirical black comedy—the first in English from Swedish director Ruben Östlund—won the Palme d’Or at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. About the misadventures of a random group of wealthy travelers (and crew) aboard a superyacht, it seems to draw on everything from Below Deck and Gilligan’s Island to Knives Out and Lost.

The Whale

Key nominations: Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Makeup and Hairstyling

We’re not in Encino anymore. Brendan Fraser transformed himself for this role as a morbidly obese, reclusive college writing professor struggling with guilt and broken relationships. Both he and Hong Chau (who plays his nurse and best friend) received nominations for their performances, and Sadie Sink of Stranger Things also stars as his estranged teenage daughter.

Women Talking

Key nominations: Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay

Sarah Polley wrote and directed this film (based on a novel) depicting real-life events at the Manitoba Mennonite colony in Bolivia, where a group of women stand up to fight against the men who have controlled them all their lives. Stars include Kate Mara, Frances McDormand (also a producer), Claire Foy, and Ben Whishaw.

