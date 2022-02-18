Where to stream 2022 Oscar movies

Calling all movie buffs: You’ve got just over a month to start streaming all of the 2022 Oscar nominees. The 94th Academy Awards will air on March 27, 2022 (watch this space for instructions on how to stream that one when it airs on ABC!).
Netflix leads the pack with seven nominated films, including 12 for Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog. Disney+, unsurprisingly, has most of the nominees for Best Animated Feature, while Hulu and HBO Max each offer an interesting mix of international films, documentaries, and dramas. A few films (West Side Story, Nightmare Alley, and Summer of Soul) can be streamed on multiple platforms, while annoyingly four of the Best Picture nominees (Belfast, Dune, King Richard, and Licorice Pizza) are currently only available for VOD rental through Amazon, Apple, Google Play, and Vudu.
We’ve rounded up 2022 Oscar-nominated movies from every major category, including Best Picture, Best International Feature, Best Documentary, and all the acting awards, so you can stream to your heart’s content. By our count all but one film—Norway’s The Worst Person in the World—is available to stream or rent, or will be soon. Read on to see where you can stream this year’s Oscar nominees!
Oscar nominees on Netflix
Don’t Look Up
Key nominations: Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing, Best Score
The Hand of God
Key nomination: Best International Feature (Italy)
The Lost Daughter
Key nominations: Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Adapted Screenplay
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Key nomination: Best Animated Feature
Parallel Mothers (Madres Paralelas)*
Key nominations: Best Actress, Best Score
*Only available in Netflix Latin America (including Argentina, Chile, Mexico, and Spain)
The Power of the Dog
Key nominations: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor (2), Best Supporting Actress, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Sound, Best Score
tick, tick…Boom!
Key nominations: Best Actor, Best Editing
Oscar-nominated films on Amazon Prime Video
ATTICA
Key nomination: Best Documentary Feature
Being the Ricardos
Key nominations: Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor
Coming 2 America
Key nomination: Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Oscar nominees on Disney Plus
Cruella
Key nominations: Best Costume Design, Best Hair and Makeup
Encanto
Key nominations: Best Animated Feature, Best Song, Best Score
Luca
Key nomination: Best Animated Feature
Raya and the Last Dragon
Key nomination: Best Animated Feature
Summer of Soul
Key nomination: Best Documentary Feature
(Also streaming on Hulu)
West Side Story
Key nominations: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actress, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Cinematography, Best Sound
(Starts streaming March 2, also on HBO Max)
Oscar nominees on HBO Max
Drive My Car
Key nominations: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best International Feature (Japan)
(Starts streaming March 2)
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Key nominations: Best Actress, Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Nightmare Alley
Key nominations: Best Picture, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design
(also on Hulu)
West Side Story
Key nominations: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actress, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Cinematography, Best Sound
(Starts streaming March 2, also on Disney+)
Oscar-nominated films on Hulu
Flee
Key nominations: Best International Feature (Denmark), Best Documentary Feature, Best Animated Feature
Nightmare Alley
Key nominations: Best Picture, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design
(also on HBO Max)
Spencer
Key nomination: Best Actress
Summer of Soul
Key nomination: Best Documentary Feature
(Also on Disney+)
Oscar-nominated movies on Apple TV+
Coda
Key nominations: Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay
The Tragedy of Macbeth
Key nominations: Best Actor, Best Production Design, Best Cinematography
Oscar-nominated films on Paramount+
Ascension
Key nomination: Best Documentary Feature
House of Gucci
Key nomination: Best Hair and Makeup
(Starts streaming February 22)
Oscar nominees available to rent from Apple, Amazon, Google Play, and/or Vudu:
Belfast
Key nominations: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Screenplay, Best Sound, Best Song
Dune
Key nominations: Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Score, Best Sound, Best Editing, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Production Design, Best Visual Effects
King Richard
Key nominations: Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing, Best Song
Licorice Pizza
Key nominations: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
Key nomination: Best International Feature (Bhutan)
Writing With Fire
Key nomination: Best Documentary Feature
(Premieres March 28 on PBS)
The Worst Person in the World
Key nomination: Best International Feature (Norway)
(This is expected to stream on Hulu, but no details have been announced yet.)