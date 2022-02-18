Where to stream 2022 Oscar movies

Calling all movie buffs: You’ve got just over a month to start streaming all of the 2022 Oscar nominees. The 94th Academy Awards will air on March 27, 2022 (watch this space for instructions on how to stream that one when it airs on ABC!).

Netflix leads the pack with seven nominated films, including 12 for Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog. Disney+, unsurprisingly, has most of the nominees for Best Animated Feature, while Hulu and HBO Max each offer an interesting mix of international films, documentaries, and dramas. A few films (West Side Story, Nightmare Alley, and Summer of Soul) can be streamed on multiple platforms, while annoyingly four of the Best Picture nominees (Belfast, Dune, King Richard, and Licorice Pizza) are currently only available for VOD rental through Amazon, Apple, Google Play, and Vudu.

We’ve rounded up 2022 Oscar-nominated movies from every major category, including Best Picture, Best International Feature, Best Documentary, and all the acting awards, so you can stream to your heart’s content. By our count all but one film—Norway’s The Worst Person in the World—is available to stream or rent, or will be soon. Read on to see where you can stream this year’s Oscar nominees!

Want to watch even more Oscar movies? Here’s where to stream last year’s winners.

Don’t Look Up

Key nominations: Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing, Best Score

The Hand of God

Key nomination: Best International Feature (Italy)

The Lost Daughter

Key nominations: Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Adapted Screenplay

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Key nomination: Best Animated Feature

Parallel Mothers (Madres Paralelas)*

Key nominations: Best Actress, Best Score

*Only available in Netflix Latin America (including Argentina, Chile, Mexico, and Spain)

The Power of the Dog

Key nominations: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor (2), Best Supporting Actress, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Sound, Best Score

tick, tick…Boom!

Key nominations: Best Actor, Best Editing

ATTICA

Key nomination: Best Documentary Feature

Being the Ricardos

Key nominations: Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor

Coming 2 America

Key nomination: Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Cruella

Key nominations: Best Costume Design, Best Hair and Makeup

Encanto

Key nominations: Best Animated Feature, Best Song, Best Score

Luca

Key nomination: Best Animated Feature

Raya and the Last Dragon

Key nomination: Best Animated Feature

Summer of Soul

Key nomination: Best Documentary Feature

(Also streaming on Hulu)

West Side Story

Key nominations: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actress, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Cinematography, Best Sound

(Starts streaming March 2, also on HBO Max)

Drive My Car

Key nominations: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best International Feature (Japan)

(Starts streaming March 2)

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Key nominations: Best Actress, Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Nightmare Alley

Key nominations: Best Picture, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design

(also on Hulu)

West Side Story

Key nominations: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actress, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Cinematography, Best Sound

(Starts streaming March 2, also on Disney+)

Flee

Key nominations: Best International Feature (Denmark), Best Documentary Feature, Best Animated Feature

Nightmare Alley

Key nominations: Best Picture, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design

(also on HBO Max)

Spencer

Key nomination: Best Actress

Summer of Soul

Key nomination: Best Documentary Feature

(Also on Disney+)

Coda

Key nominations: Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Key nominations: Best Actor, Best Production Design, Best Cinematography

Oscar-nominated films on Paramount+

Ascension

Key nomination: Best Documentary Feature

House of Gucci

Key nomination: Best Hair and Makeup

(Starts streaming February 22)

Oscar nominees available to rent from Apple, Amazon, Google Play, and/or Vudu:

Belfast

Key nominations: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Screenplay, Best Sound, Best Song

Dune

Key nominations: Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Score, Best Sound, Best Editing, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Production Design, Best Visual Effects

King Richard

Key nominations: Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing, Best Song

Licorice Pizza

Key nominations: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

Key nomination: Best International Feature (Bhutan)

Writing With Fire

Key nomination: Best Documentary Feature

(Premieres March 28 on PBS)

The Worst Person in the World

Key nomination: Best International Feature (Norway)

(This is expected to stream on Hulu, but no details have been announced yet.)