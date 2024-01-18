Where to watch the Oscars live online in 2025Where to watch the Oscars live online in 2025
It’s time again for the biggest awards in entertainment! Whether you’ve watched all the nominations or only a handful, the 97th Academy Awards are sure to be spectacular. We’ve rounded up all the ways to stream the 2025 Oscars online, no matter where you live.
Where to watch the Oscars online in the U.S.
Watch the Oscars with ExpressVPN for the best streaming experience. Simply connect to an ExpressVPN server location near you to bypass restrictions on any network—including schools and offices—and enjoy complete streaming access anywhere. Here are all the ways you can watch the event online!
ABC
For Americans, ABC is your go-to option for watching the Oscars live. You can watch on TV or stream via the ABC website or ABC app with your TV provider details. Streaming while at work or school? Be sure to use ExpressVPN to bypass any network restrictions so you don’t miss a single minute.
Hulu
For the first time ever, The Oscars will be available to stream live on Hulu (as well as Hulu + Live TV). Cinephiles who aren’t yet subscribed can get a seven-day free trial to try out the platform and see who takes home the biggest awards of the year. Traveling abroad the day of the big ceremony? Connect to an ExpressVPN U.S. server location to keep full access to your Hulu account anywhere.
YouTube TV
YouTube TV is another great option for Americans wanting to stream The Oscars. This cord-cutting service offers ABC as one of the hundreds of channels available on the platform. However, you won’t be able to watch The Oscars on-demand after the fact. If you’re using this option, be sure to tune in live to see all the awards unfold. You can try YouTube TV free for 10 days, but note that you’ll need a valid U.S. zip code to sign up.
Fubo
Fubo is another cord-cutting service you can use to watch the Oscars in the U.S., though you won’t be able to watch on-demand, only live. New subscribers can get the first five days for free, no matter which plan you sign up for. You will need a U.S. zip code and payment method to sign up.
DirecTV Stream
DirecTV Stream, formerly known as AT&T TV, is another way to stream the Oscars live on the ABC channel. You can also use the cloud-based DVR to record the event so you can watch later. While the packages available range in content and price, all new users get a five-day free trial when signing up. Worried that your internet provider is slowing down your streaming? Connect to ExpressVPN before you stream to avoid activity-based throttling and stream with lightning-fast speeds.
Where to watch the Oscars online in the UK
British film fans are in luck, as the 2025 Oscars will be available for streaming in the UK. To ensure you don’t miss a beat (or a slap), make sure to connect to an ExpressVPN UK server location for a fast, reliable streaming experience.
ITVX
ITVX is a streaming service available only in the UK. Offering a free, ad-supported plan, along with a premium option, ITVX is perfect for everyone and every budget. The Oscars will be streamed live online, so simply sign up for an account with a valid UK postcode to get started.
Where to watch the Oscars online in Australia
Wondering how to watch the Oscars Down Under? We’ve got you covered with the best option for Aussies. Need to stream while at work or school? Be sure to connect with ExpressVPN to get around network restrictions so you don’t miss a minute of the ceremony.
7Plus
The 2025 Oscars will be broadcast on Channel 7 in Australia and streamed live online for free through the 7Plus streaming platform. To get started, you’ll need to create an account with an Australian postcode. Watching with ExpressVPN? Choose an Australian server location for a blazing-fast streaming experience free from throttling.
Where to watch the Oscars online in Canada
Want to stream the Oscars in Canada? No problem! Here’s how to watch the event live. Worried that your internet provider is slowing down your internet speeds? Connect to an ExpressVPN Canadian server location for lightning-fast speeds.
CTV
CTV is the official Oscars broadcaster in Canada. From the pre-ceremony red carpet through to the biggest categories of the evening, the CTV channel, the CTV website, and CTV app will stream it all live. CTV is completely free, and you don’t even need an account to get started—all you have to do is show up!
Where to watch the Oscars online in Europe
European film buffs shouldn’t feel left out—there are plenty of ways to stream the 2025 Oscars from across the continent. We’ve rounded up several options for watching the Oscars live online in Europe. For the best streaming experience, be sure to watch using an ExpressVPN server location from your country.
RTÉ Player
If you’re in Ireland you can catch the Oscars live on RTÉ Player. Free to use, the streaming service is exclusively available in Ireland and also carries a ton of great content from local sports to international favorites.
Disney+
This year, for the first time, Disney+ will broadcast the Oscars in France and likely return to Norway and Hungary as well. While Disney+ doesn’t offer a free trial period, it is an affordable service with no contract and the ability to cancel at any time. Hoping to stream at work or school? With ExpressVPN you can get around network restrictions to stream without issue.
Movistar+
Movistar+ is the best way to catch the Oscars live online in Spain. Movistar+ also offers a vast library of great shows and movies, including many of the nominees. Be sure to connect to an ExpressVPN server location in Spain to enjoy fast and buffer-free streaming.
Where to watch the Oscars online in Asia
There are a couple of different streaming options available to watch the Oscars online in Asia. Check them out below! Looking to enhance your streaming experience? Connect to an ExpressVPN server location in your country to bypass streaming restrictions from your network provider.
Disney+ Hotstar
In India and Indonesia, the 2025 Oscars will be available to stream live on Disney+ Hotstar. To enjoy the best experience, make sure to connect to ExpressVPN and select a server located in your country for fast, reliable streaming.
WOWOW On Demand
Looking for a way to watch the Oscars in Japan? You can catch the ceremony live with the streaming platform WOWOW On Demand. While there isn’t a free trial, WOWOW offers a ton of great local and international content for subscribers, in addition to the Oscars.
Shahid
The 2025 Oscars will be streamed live on Shahid+, the leading on-demand and live-streaming service in the Middle East and North Africa. Known for its extensive library of movies, TV shows, and live events, Shahid+ is the best way to watch the award ceremony in the region.
Where to watch the Oscars online for free
There are many ways to tune in to the 2025 Oscars for free, check out the options:
- ITVX: Brits looking to watch the Oscars are in luck! You can stream the 2025 Oscars live for free with ITVX.
- CTV: CTV gives Canadians a great way to catch the Oscars for free, and the best part is you don’t even need to create an account.
- 7Plus: If you’re looking for a free way to stream the awards in Australia, 7Plus has got you covered. All you’ll need is to create a free account first.
- RTÉ Player: If you’re in Ireland, take advantage of RTÉ Player’s free Oscars stream, no account needed.
Additionally, many of the other services including Hulu, YouTubeTV, and Fubo offer free trial periods that you can use to stream the Oscars in 2025.
Can I use a VPN to watch the Oscars in another country?
While you can watch the Oscars by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.
When are the 2025 Oscars?
The 97th Academy Awards will air at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 2, 2025.
Who is hosting the Oscars 2025?
Comedian Conan O’Brien will host the 2025 Oscars for the first time.
The complete list of Oscars 2025 nominations
There are so many fantastic films nominated for Oscars this year. If you want to judge their merits for yourself, be sure to check out where to stream all the 2025 Oscar nominees before the big ceremony.
Best Picture
- Anora, Alex Coco, Samantha Quan and Sean Baker, Producers
- The Brutalist, Brady Corbet, D.J. Gugenheim, Brian Young, Andrew Morrison and Nick Gordon, Producers
- A Complete Unknown, Fred Berger, James Mangold and Alex Heineman, Producers
- Conclave, Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell and Michael A. Jackman, Producers
- Dune: Part Two, Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Tanya Lapointe and Denis Villeneuve, Producers
- Emilia Pérez, Pascal Caucheteux and Jacques Audiard, Producers
- I'm Still Here, Nominees to be determined
- Nickel Boys, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Joslyn Barnes, Producers
- The Substance, Coralie Fargeat and Tim Bevan & Eric Fellner, Producers
- Wicked, Marc Platt, Producer
Best Director
- Anora, Directed by Sean Baker
- The Brutalist, Directed by Brady Corbet
- A Complete Unknown, Directed by James Mangold
- Emilia Pérez, Directed by Jacques Audiard
- The Substance, Directed by Coralie Fargeat
Actor in a Leading Role
- Adrien Brody — The Brutalist
- Timothée Chalamet — A Complete Unknown
- Colman Domingo — Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes — Conclave
- Sebastian Stan — The Apprentice
Actor in a Supporting Role
- Yura Borisov — Anora
- Kieran Culkin — A Real Pain
- Edward Norton — A Complete Unknown
- Guy Pearce — The Brutalist
- Jeremy Strong — The Apprentice
Actress in a Leading Role
- Cynthia Erivo — Wicked
- Karla Sofía Gascón — Emilia Pérez
- Mikey Madison — Anora
- Demi Moore — The Substance
- Fernanda Torres — I'm Still Here
Actress in a Supporting Role
- Monica Barbaro — A Complete Unknown
- Ariana Grande — Wicked
- Felicity Jones — The Brutalist
- Isabella Rossellini — Conclave
- Zoe Saldaña — Emilia Pérez
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
- A Complete Unknown, Written by James Mangold and Jay Cocks
- Conclave, Written by Peter Straughan
- Emilia Pérez, Written by Jacques Audiard in collaboration with Thomas Bidegain, Léa Mysius and Nicolas Livecchi
- Nickel Boys, Written by RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes
- Sing Sing, Written by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar; Story by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Maclin, John "Divine G" Whitfield
Writing (Original Screenplay)
- Anora, Written by Sean Baker
- The Brutalist, Written by Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold
- A Real Pain, Written by Jesse Eisenberg
- September 5, Written by Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum
- The Substance, Written by Coralie Fargeat
Animated Feature Film
- Flow, Gints Zilbalodis, Matīss Kaža, Ron Dyens and Gregory Zalcman
- Inside Out 2, Kelsey Mann and Mark Nielsen
- Memoir of a Snail, Adam Elliot and Liz Kearney
- Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham and Richard Beek
- The Wild Robot, Chris Sanders and Jeff Hermann
Animated Short Film
- Beautiful Men, Nicolas Keppens and Brecht Van Elslande
- In the Shadow of the Cypress, Shirin Sohani and Hossein Molayemi
- Magic Candies, Daisuke Nishio and Takashi Washio
- Wander to Wonder, Nina Gantz and Stienette Bosklopper
- Yuck!, Loïc Espuche and Juliette Marquet
Cinematography
- The Brutalist, Lol Crawley
- Dune: Part Two, Greig Fraser
- Emilia Pérez, Paul Guilhaume
- Maria, Ed Lachman
- Nosferatu, Jarin Blaschke
Costume Design
- A Complete Unknown, Arianne Phillips
- Conclave, Lisy Christl
- Gladiator II, Janty Yates and Dave Crossman
- Nosferatu, Linda Muir
- Wicked, Paul Tazewell
Documentary Feature Film
- Black Box Diaries, Shiori Ito, Eric Nyari and Hanna Aqvilin
- No Other Land, Basel Adra, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal and Yuval Abraham
- Porcelain War, Brendan Bellomo, Slava Leontyev, Aniela Sidorska and Paula DuPre' Pesmen
- Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat, Johan Grimonprez, Daan Milius and Rémi Grellety
- Sugarcane, Julian Brave NoiseCat, Emily Kassie and Kellen Quinn
Documentary Short Film
- Death by Numbers, Kim A. Snyder and Janique L. Robillard
- I Am Ready, Warden, Smriti Mundhra and Maya Gnyp
- Incident, Bill Morrison and Jamie Kalven
- Instruments of a Beating Heart, Ema Ryan Yamazaki and Eric Nyari
- The Only Girl in the Orchestra, Molly O’Brien and Lisa Remington
Film Editing
- Anora, Sean Baker
- The Brutalist, David Jancso
- Conclave, Nick Emerson
- Emilia Pérez, Juliette Welfling
- Wicked, Myron Kerstein
International Feature Film
- Brazil – I'm Still Here
- Denmark – The Girl with the Needle
- France – Emilia Pérez
- Germany – The Seed of the Sacred Fig
- Latvia – Flow
Makeup and Hairstyling
- A Different Man, Mike Marino, David Presto and Crystal Jurado
- Emilia Pérez, Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier and Jean-Christophe Spadaccini
- Nosferatu, David White, Traci Loader and Suzanne Stokes-Munton
- The Substance, Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon and Marilyne Scarselli
- Wicked, Frances Hannon, Laura Blount and Sarah Nuth
Music (Original Score)
- The Brutalist, Daniel Blumberg
- Conclave, Volker Bertelmann
- Emilia Pérez, Clément Ducol and Camille
- Wicked, John Powell and Stephen Schwartz
- The Wild Robot, Kris Bowers
Music (Original Song)
- “El Mal,” from Emilia Pérez; Music by Clément Ducol and Camille; Lyric by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard
- “The Journey,” from The Six Triple Eight; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
- “Like A Bird,” from Sing Sing; Music and Lyric by Abraham Alexander and Adrian Quesada
- “Mi Camino,” from Emilia Pérez; Music and Lyric by Camille and Clément Ducol
- “Never Too Late,” from Elton John: Never Too Late; Music and Lyric by Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Andrew Watt and Bernie Taupin
Production Design
- The Brutalist, Production Design: Judy Becker; Set Decoration: Patricia Cuccia
- Conclave, Production Design: Suzie Davies; Set Decoration: Cynthia Sleiter
- Dune: Part Two, Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau
- Nosferatu, Production Design: Craig Lathrop; Set Decoration: Beatrice Brentnerová
- Wicked, Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Lee Sandales
Live Action Short Film
- A Lien, Sam Cutler-Kreutz and David Cutler-Kreutz
- Anuja, Adam J. Graves and Suchitra Mattai
- I'm Not a Robot, Victoria Warmerdam and Trent
- The Last Ranger, Cindy Lee and Darwin Shaw
- The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent, Nebojša Slijepčević and Danijel Pek
Sound
- A Complete Unknown, Tod A. Maitland, Donald Sylvester, Ted Caplan, Paul Massey and David Giammarco
- Dune: Part Two, Gareth John, Richard King, Ron Bartlett and Doug Hemphill
- Emilia Pérez, Erwan Kerzanet, Aymeric Devoldère, Maxence Dussère, Cyril Holtz and Niels Barletta
- Wicked, Simon Hayes, Nancy Nugent Title, Jack Dolman, Andy Nelson and John Marquis
- The Wild Robot, Randy Thom, Brian Chumney, Gary A. Rizzo and Leff Lefferts
Visual Effects
- Alien: Romulus, Eric Barba, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser, Daniel Macarin and Shane Mahan
- Better Man, Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft and Peter Stubbs
- Dune: Part Two, Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe and Gerd Nefzer
- Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story and Rodney Burke
- Wicked, Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, David Shirk and Paul Corbould
The Oscars FAQ
There are many ways to watch the Oscars live. Americans can watch on ABC or stream through Hulu, YouTube TV, or Fubo. Outside of the U.S., options vary depending on where you live, but some options include ITVX in the UK, 7Plus in Australia, Disney+ in France, Norway and New Zealand, or CTV in Canada.
Yes, the Oscars will stream live on Hulu for the first time ever.
Comedian Conan O’Brien is hosting the Oscars in 2025. It is his first time hosting the Academy Awards.
You can watch the Oscars in Canada on CTV for free.
No, the Oscars will not stream on Peacock. They are being aired by ABC, and you can stream them through Hulu or a cord-cutting service like Fubo or YouTube TV.
“Oscar’’ is the nickname for the gold statue given out at the Academy Awards. While the origins of this nickname aren’t confirmed, many say an Academy librarian Margaret Herrick coined the name after she said the statue reminded her of her uncle Oscar. Over time, the Academy Awards became more commonly known as The Oscars.
There are many nominees for the 2025 Oscars, but some that stand out are Emilia Pérez (13 nominations), The Brutalist and Wicked (10 nominations each), and A Complete Unknown and Conclave (8 nominations each). Other nominations include Anora, A Real Pain, The Substance, and Dune: Part Two.
Yes, there are several options for watching the Oscars for free. ITVX (UK), 7Plus (Australia), CTV (Canada), and RTE Player (Ireland) are all free streaming services available for people within those countries.
There are several places where you can stream the Oscars, depending on where you live. Americans have the option to stream live on Hulu, YouTube TV, Fubo, or DirecTV Stream. Outside of the U.S., Canadians can stream on CTV, Australians can stream on 7Plus, and Brits can stream through ITVX.
No, you cannot watch the Oscars on Prime Video.
