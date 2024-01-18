Where to watch the Oscars online for free

There are many ways to tune in to the 2025 Oscars for free, check out the options:

ITVX : Brits looking to watch the Oscars are in luck! You can stream the 2025 Oscars live for free with ITVX.

: Brits looking to watch the Oscars are in luck! You can stream the 2025 Oscars live for free with ITVX. CTV : CTV gives Canadians a great way to catch the Oscars for free, and the best part is you don’t even need to create an account.

: CTV gives Canadians a great way to catch the Oscars for free, and the best part is you don’t even need to create an account. 7Plus : If you’re looking for a free way to stream the awards in Australia, 7Plus has got you covered. All you’ll need is to create a free account first.

: If you’re looking for a free way to stream the awards in Australia, 7Plus has got you covered. All you’ll need is to create a free account first. RTÉ Player: If you’re in Ireland, take advantage of RTÉ Player’s free Oscars stream, no account needed.

Additionally, many of the other services including Hulu, YouTubeTV, and Fubo offer free trial periods that you can use to stream the Oscars in 2025.