With just weeks to go in the 2024 U.S. presidential election, Democrat and Vice President Kamala Harris and former Republican President Donald Trump will face off in a televised debate on September 10, 2024. Here’s how to watch the debate live online!
Where to watch the 2024 presidential debate live online for free
Pluto TV
Pluto TV is a free streaming service that carries some broadcast channels for live viewing, including ABC News Live. Simply tune in to the channel on Pluto TV during the debate to watch it online for free.
Tubi
Tubi is an ad-supported, free streaming service in the U.S. The streamer also carries some broadcast channels for live viewing, including ABC News Live. It's a great way to watch the 2024 Presidential Debate online, for free!
Where to watch the 2024 presidential debate live online
Disney+
Hulu
Watch the 2024 presidential debate on regular Hulu. The debate will be available to stream on-demand the day after, on September 11. You may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card when signing up.
Where to watch the 2024 presidential debate live online without cable
There are a few ways to watch the 2024 Presidential Debate online without cable. If you're in the U.S., connect to a U.S. server location for the best streaming experience. Here are all the ways to watch the debate live online without cable!
YouTube TV
YouTube TV is a popular cord-cutting service that gives you access to major U.S. cable and TV networks like ABC and CBS. Note that YouTube TV is only available in the U.S., and you may need to supply a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10012, 48104) when signing up. If you’re new to YouTube TV, be sure to take advantage of its generous free trial!
Hulu + Live TV
Watch the 2024 presidential debate on Hulu + Live TV. The cord-cutting version of Hulu carries network channels like ABC and CBS, allowing you to livestream the debate online. Note that a regular Hulu subscription will not give you access to ABC. You may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card when signing up.
Fubo
Fubo is primarily geared toward sports fans and includes many news and entertainment channels like ABC and CBS. It’s another way to catch the debate live, and even offers a free trial for new users. When signing up, you may need to supply a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10012, 48104).
When is the 2024 presidential debate
ABC News is hosting the first presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump on September 10, 2024, at 9 p.m. ET in Philadelphia. David Muir and Linsey Davis will moderate the debate.
A second debate has been proposed for September 25, 2024, on CBS News, but has yet to be confirmed.
When is the 2024 vice presidential debate
The vice presidential debate between Tim Walz and JD Vance will take place on October 1, 2024, and will air on CBS News. An official time has not yet been set for the vice presidential debate.
Can I use a VPN to watch the U.S. presidential debates in another country
2024 Presidential Debate FAQ
Yes, you can watch the 2024 presidential debate on Hulu + Live TV. The cord-cutting version of Hulu carries ABC, allowing you to stream the debate live online.
Yes, you can watch the 2024 presidential debate on YouTube TV. You may also be able to find livestreams of the debate on regular YouTube, and various news channels will definitely cover it afterward.
No, the 2024 presidential debate will not be streamed on Peacock. You can try services like Fubo and Hulu + Live TV instead.
Watch the presidential debate on your phone by downloading apps for streaming services that livestream the debate, such as Hulu, YouTube TV, and Fubo. Alternatively, you can access the web versions of the streamers via your phone browser.
Watch the presidential debate on your computer by logging into the streaming services that livestream the debate. These include YouTube TV and Fubo. Note that you will need a subscription to stream on each platform.
