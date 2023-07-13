The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is just around the corner, and fans are already gearing up for the biggest event in women’s soccer. The 32 qualified teams from around the world will aim to dethrone the United States, who could become the first country to win the tournament for a third time, following their 2019 victory in France.

If you plan to watch the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, you’ll need to know the schedule. Read on for a breakdown of all the matches, including the dates, times, and venues for the summer’s hottest soccer tournament—and check out our FIFA Women’s World Cup page for all the ways to stream every game!

Where to Stream the Women’s World Cup 20223

​​When and where is the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023?

This year’s tournament is the first to be co-hosted and takes place in both Australia and New Zealand. The first game (New Zealand vs. Norway) kicks off on July 20, with the final on August 20 at Sydney’s Accor Stadium. The tournament takes place from July 20 to August 20, 2023, and has expanded from 24 teams in 2019 to 32 for this edition.

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 match format

The stage is set for the best female soccer players to make their nations proud. The 32 qualified teams are arranged into eight groups of four, with teams playing once against each of the other teams. The top two teams in each group then qualify for the stages: the Round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals, and ultimately the final (and third-place playoff).

What time do the Women’s World Cup 2023 games start?

That depends on which game you want to watch, the host city (since the tournament is held in both Australia and New Zealand), and your own time zone. Several Women’s World Cup games will be played daily, with kickoff times staggered so fans can watch as many games as possible. Check the full schedule below, and also visit our dedicated FIFA Women’s World Cup page for all the streaming options depending on your country.

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 kickoff times

Kickoff times vary according, so be sure to check the schedule below for the Women’s World Cup games you want to watch.

Group A match schedule

Group A: New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Switzerland

The opening game of the Women’s World Cup features co-host New Zealand vs. Norway at Auckland’s storied Eden Park. Group A is certainly one of the most competitive draws, with former World Cup winner Norway a favorite to qualify top of the group, possessing world-class talent like Barcelona winger Caroline Graham Hansen, Lyon Women striker Ada Hegerberg and Chelsea Women’s Guro Reiten. The return of veteran midfielder Ria Percival to the New Zealand squad (who has been rehabbing a torn ACL for most of the season) bolsters their chances of winning their first game at a World Cup.

Match Date Time (local) Time (ET) (Group A) New Zealand vs. Norway July 20 5 p.m. 3 a.m. (Group A) Philippines vs. Switzerland July 21 5 p.m. 1:00 a.m. (Group A) New Zealand vs. Philippines July 25 5:30 p.m. 1:30 a.m. (Group A) Switzerland vs. Norway July 25 8 p.m. 4 a.m. (Group A) Norway vs. Philippines July 30 7 p.m. 3 a.m. (Group A) Switzerland vs. New Zealand July 30 7 p.m. 3 a.m.

Group B match schedule

Group B: Australia, Canada, Nigeria, Republic of Ireland

Group B features the other co-host Australia, joined by Canada, Nigeria, and the Republic of Ireland. The Matildas will be confident with Chelsea Women striker and national captain Sam Kerr fit and firing, but have a tough act to qualify with Canada being the reigning Olympic Gold medallist at Tokyo 2020 and Nigeria dangerous on its day.

Match Date Time (local) Time (ET) (Group B) Australia vs. Republic of Ireland July 20 8 p.m. 6 a.m. (Group B) Nigeria vs. Canada July 21 12:30 p.m. 10:30 p.m. (July 20) (Group B) Canada vs. Republic of Ireland July 26 8 p.m. 8 a.m. (Group B) Australia vs. Nigeria July 27 8 p.m. 6 a.m. (Group B) Canada vs. Australia July 31 8 p.m. 6 a.m. (Group B) Republic of Ireland vs. Nigeria July 31 8 p.m. 6 a.m.

Group C match schedule

Group C: Costa Rica, Japan, Spain, Zambia

With accolades including the UEFA Women’s Player of the Year Award, the Ballon d’Or Féminin, and the Best FIFA Women’s Player, Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas is one of the top talents at the Women’s World Cup and should ensure that Spain are joint-favorites to qualify from Group C alongside 2011 champion Japan. However, expect Costa Rica to push them all the way, while Zambia will want to make an impressive showing at its first World Cup tournament.

Match Date Time (local) Time (ET) (Group C) Spain vs. Costa Rica July 21 7:30 p.m. 3:30 a.m. (Group C) Zambia vs. Japan July 22 7 p.m. 3 a.m. (Group C) Japan vs. Costa Rica July 26 5 p.m. 1 a.m. (Group C) Spain vs. Zambia July 26 7:30 p.m. 3:30 a.m. (Group C) Japan vs. Spain July 31 7 p.m. 3 a.m. (Group C) Costa Rica vs. Zambia July 31 7 p.m. 3 a.m.

Group D match schedule

Group D: England, China, Denmark, Haiti

Keira Walsh became the most expensive female player earlier this year when she joined Barcelona for over 400,000 EUR and will be integral to the Lionesses’ success at the Women’s World Cup, alongside England captain Millie Bright and Rachel Daly. Denmark is keen to make its mark after a 16-year absence from the tournament, while China was the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup champion. Keep an eye on 19-year-old Haiti midfielder Melchie Dumornay, who’s regarded as one of the most promising young talents.

Match Date Time (local) Time (ET) (Group D) England v Haiti July 22 7:30 p.m. 5:30 a.m. (Group D) Denmark vs. China July 22 8 p.m. 8 a.m. (Group D) England vs. Denmark July 28 6:30 p.m. 4:30 a.m. (Group D) China vs. Haiti July 28 8:30 p.m. 7 a.m. (Group D) Haiti vs. Denmark August 1 7 p.m. 7 a.m. (Group D) China vs. England August 1 8:30 p.m. 7 a.m.

Group E match schedule

Group E: Netherlands, Portugal, United States, Vietnam

The United States are the reigning champions and arrive in Australia and New Zealand with the goal of becoming the first team of either gender to win three consecutive World Cup tournaments. The losing 2019 finalists the Netherlands will have a point to prove in the group, while tournament debutants Portugal and Vietnam will be buzzing to showcase their talents on the world stage.

Match Date Time (local) Time (ET) (Group E) United States vs. Vietnam July 22 1 p.m. 9 p.m. (July 21) (Group E) Netherlands vs. Portugal July 23 7:30 p.m. 3:30 a.m. (Group E) United States vs. Netherlands July 27 1 p.m. 9 p.m. (July 26) (Group E) Portugal vs. Vietnam July 27 7:30 p.m. 3:30 a.m. (Group E) Portugal vs. USA August 1 7 p.m. 3 a.m. (Group E) Vietnam vs. Netherlands August 1 7 p.m. 3 a.m.

Group F match schedule

Group F: Brazil, France, Jamaica, Panama

Orlando Pride forward Marta is considered one of the greatest female players and will likely feature off the bench in what will be her sixth Women’s World Cup. Brazil can call upon a breadth of talent, including Debinha, who already owns two National Women’s Soccer League titles. Jamaica and Panama have their work cut out for them against the other Group F heavyweight, France, which brings a deep and talented squad to the tournament and has impressed under new coach Hervé Renard.

Match Date Time (local) Time (ET) (Group F) France vs. Jamaica July 23 8 p.m. 6 a.m. (Group F) Brazil vs. Panama July 24 8:30 p.m. 7 a.m. (Group F) France vs. Brazil July 29 8 p.m. 6 a.m. (Group F) Panama vs. Jamaica July 29 8:30 p.m. 8:30 a.m. (Group F) Jamaica vs. Brazil August 2 8 p.m. 6 a.m. (Group F) Panama vs. France August 2 8 p.m. 6 a.m.

Group G match schedule

Group G: Argentina, Italy, South Africa, Sweden

Could this be the year Sweden goes all the way? The Scandinavians lost the 2003 final and have won bronze on three occasions, but this time round sit in a winnable group alongside Argentina (which has never emerged from the group stage), Italy, and South Africa (reigning Women’s Africa Cup of Nations champions but appearing in only its second tournament).

Match Date Time (local) Time (ET) (Group G) Sweden vs. South Africa July 23 5 p.m. 1 a.m. (Group G) Italy vs. Argentina July 24 7 p.m. 2 a.m. (Group G) Argentina vs. South Africa July 28 12 p.m. 8 p.m. (July 27) (Group G) Sweden vs. Italy July 29 7:30 p.m. 3:30 a.m. (Group G) Argentina vs. Sweden August 2 7 p.m. 3 a.m. (Group G) South Africa vs. Italy August 2 7 p.m. 3 a.m.

Group H match schedule

Group H: Colombia, Germany, Morocco, South Korea

Group H should prove a tough one to emerge from with two-time World Cup winner (2003, 2007) Germany hoping to end its 16-year wait for a trophy and competition from Colombia and South Korea. Morocco is another tournament debutant but will take heart from the men’s team’s dream run to the semifinals in last year’s World Cup in Qatar.

Match Date Time (local) Time (ET) (Group H) Germany vs. Morocco July 24 6:30 p.m. 4:30 a.m. (Group H) Colombia vs. South Korea July 25 12 p.m. 10 p.m. (July 24) (Group H) South Korea vs. Morocco July 30 2 p.m. 12:30 a.m. (Group H) Germany vs. Colombia July 30 7:30 p.m. 5:30 a.m. (Group H) Morocco vs. Colombia August 3 6 p.m. 6 a.m. (Group H) South Korea vs. Germany August 3 8 p.m. 6 a.m.

Round of 16 match schedule

Match Date Time (local) Time (ET) Group A Winner vs. Group C Runner-up August 5 5 p.m. 1 a.m. Group C Winner vs. Group A Runner-up August 5 8 p.m. 4 a.m. Group E Winner vs. Group G Runner-up August 6 12 p.m. 10 p.m. (August 5) Group G Winner vs. Group E Runner-up August 6 7 p.m. 5 a.m. Group B Winner vs. Group D Runner-up August 7 5:30 p.m. 6:30 a.m. Group D Winner vs. Group B Runner-up August 7 5:30 p.m. 3:30 a.m. Group H Winner vs. Group F Runner-up August 8 6 p.m. 7 a.m. Group F Winner vs. Group H Runner-up August 8 8:30 p.m. 4 a.m.

Quarterfinals match schedule

Match Date Time (local) Time (ET) (Quarterfinal) TBD vs. TBD August 11 1 p.m. 9 p.m. (August 10) (Quarterfinal) TBD vs. TBD August 11 7:30 p.m. 3:30 p.m. (Quarterfinal) TBD vs. TBD August 12 5 p.m. 3 a.m. (Quarterfinal) TBD vs. TBD August 12 8:30 p.m. 6:30 a.m.

Semifinals match schedule

Match Date Time (local) Time (ET) (Semifinal) TBD vs. TBD August 15 8 p.m. 4 a.m. (Semifinal) TBD vs. TBD August 16 8 p.m. 6 a.m.

Third-place playoff match schedule

Match Date Time (local) Time (ET) (3rd Place) TBD vs. TBD August 19 6 p.m. 4 a.m.

World Cup Final match schedule

Match Date Time (local) Time (ET) (Final) TBD vs. TBD August 20 8 p.m. 6 a.m.

Where can I watch the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023?

Check out our Women's World Cup page for a detailed list of where to live stream every game, depending on your country.

Where can I stream the World Cup 2022 matches for free?

Depending on the country you’re streaming from, there are various free services to stream World Cup games. For example, in the UK, you can stream every game live and free on the BBC iPlayer and ITVX streaming services. You can also create a free 7plus account in Australia and watch select Women’s World Cup games live, including the semifinals and the final.

Visit our Women's World Cup page for a full list of free streaming services to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, depending on your country.

