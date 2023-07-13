The ultimate FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 schedule

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is just around the corner, and fans are already gearing up for the biggest event in women’s soccer. The 32 qualified teams from around the world will aim to dethrone the United States, who could become the first country to win the tournament for a third time, following their 2019 victory in France.

If you plan to watch the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, you’ll need to know the schedule. Read on for a breakdown of all the matches, including the dates, times, and venues for the summer’s hottest soccer tournament—and check out our FIFA Women’s World Cup page for all the ways to stream every game!

 

​​When and where is the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023?

This year’s tournament is the first to be co-hosted and takes place in both Australia and New Zealand. The first game (New Zealand vs. Norway) kicks off on July 20, with the final on August 20 at Sydney’s Accor Stadium. The tournament takes place from July 20 to August 20, 2023, and has expanded from 24 teams in 2019 to 32 for this edition.

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 match format

The stage is set for the best female soccer players to make their nations proud. The 32 qualified teams are arranged into eight groups of four, with teams playing once against each of the other teams. The top two teams in each group then qualify for the stages: the Round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals, and ultimately the final (and third-place playoff). 

What time do the Women’s World Cup 2023 games start?

That depends on which game you want to watch, the host city (since the tournament is held in both Australia and New Zealand), and your own time zone. Several Women’s World Cup games will be played daily, with kickoff times staggered so fans can watch as many games as possible. Check the full schedule below, and also visit our dedicated FIFA Women’s World Cup page for all the streaming options depending on your country

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 kickoff times 

Kickoff times vary according, so be sure to check the schedule below for the Women’s World Cup games you want to watch.

Group A match schedule

Group A: New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Switzerland

The opening game of the Women’s World Cup features co-host New Zealand vs. Norway at Auckland’s storied Eden Park. Group A is certainly one of the most competitive draws, with former World Cup winner Norway a favorite to qualify top of the group, possessing world-class talent like Barcelona winger Caroline Graham Hansen, Lyon Women striker Ada Hegerberg and Chelsea Women’s Guro Reiten. The return of veteran midfielder Ria Percival to the New Zealand squad (who has been rehabbing a torn ACL for most of the season) bolsters their chances of winning their first game at a World Cup.

MatchDateTime (local)Time (ET)
(Group A) New Zealand vs. NorwayJuly 205 p.m.3 a.m.
(Group A) Philippines vs. SwitzerlandJuly 215 p.m.1:00 a.m.
(Group A) New Zealand vs. PhilippinesJuly 255:30 p.m.1:30 a.m.
(Group A) Switzerland vs. NorwayJuly 258 p.m.4 a.m.
(Group A) Norway vs. PhilippinesJuly 307 p.m.3 a.m.
(Group A) Switzerland vs. New ZealandJuly 307 p.m.3 a.m.

Group B match schedule

Group B: Australia, Canada, Nigeria, Republic of Ireland

Group B features the other co-host Australia, joined by Canada, Nigeria, and the Republic of Ireland. The Matildas will be confident with Chelsea Women striker and national captain Sam Kerr fit and firing, but have a tough act to qualify with Canada being the reigning Olympic Gold medallist at Tokyo 2020 and Nigeria dangerous on its day.

MatchDateTime (local)Time (ET)
(Group B) Australia vs. Republic of IrelandJuly 208 p.m.6 a.m.
(Group B) Nigeria vs. CanadaJuly 2112:30 p.m.10:30 p.m. (July 20)
(Group B) Canada vs. Republic of IrelandJuly 268 p.m.8 a.m.
(Group B) Australia vs. NigeriaJuly 278 p.m.6 a.m.
(Group B) Canada vs. AustraliaJuly 318 p.m.6 a.m.
(Group B) Republic of Ireland vs. NigeriaJuly 318 p.m.6 a.m.

Group C match schedule

Group C: Costa Rica, Japan, Spain, Zambia

With accolades including the UEFA Women’s Player of the Year Award, the Ballon d’Or Féminin, and the Best FIFA Women’s Player, Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas is one of the top talents at the Women’s World Cup and should ensure that Spain are joint-favorites to qualify from Group C alongside 2011 champion Japan. However, expect Costa Rica to push them all the way, while Zambia will want to make an impressive showing at its first World Cup tournament.

MatchDateTime (local)Time (ET)
(Group C) Spain vs. Costa RicaJuly 217:30 p.m.3:30 a.m.
(Group C) Zambia vs. JapanJuly 227 p.m.3 a.m.
(Group C) Japan vs. Costa RicaJuly 265 p.m.1 a.m.
(Group C) Spain vs. ZambiaJuly 267:30 p.m.3:30 a.m.
(Group C) Japan vs. SpainJuly 317 p.m.3 a.m.
(Group C) Costa Rica vs. ZambiaJuly 317 p.m.3 a.m.

Group D match schedule

Group D: England, China, Denmark, Haiti

Keira Walsh became the most expensive female player earlier this year when she joined Barcelona for over 400,000 EUR and will be integral to the Lionesses’ success at the Women’s World Cup, alongside England captain Millie Bright and Rachel Daly. Denmark is keen to make its mark after a 16-year absence from the tournament, while China was the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup champion. Keep an eye on 19-year-old Haiti midfielder Melchie Dumornay, who’s regarded as one of the most promising young talents.

MatchDateTime (local)Time (ET)
(Group D) England v HaitiJuly 227:30 p.m.5:30 a.m.
(Group D) Denmark vs. ChinaJuly 228 p.m.8 a.m.
(Group D) England vs. DenmarkJuly 286:30 p.m.4:30 a.m.
(Group D) China vs. HaitiJuly 288:30 p.m.7 a.m.
(Group D) Haiti vs. DenmarkAugust 17 p.m.7 a.m.
(Group D) China vs. EnglandAugust 18:30 p.m.7 a.m.

Group E match schedule

Group E: Netherlands, Portugal, United States, Vietnam

The United States are the reigning champions and arrive in Australia and New Zealand with the goal of becoming the first team of either gender to win three consecutive World Cup tournaments. The losing 2019 finalists the Netherlands will have a point to prove in the group, while tournament debutants Portugal and Vietnam will be buzzing to showcase their talents on the world stage.

MatchDateTime (local)Time (ET)
(Group E) United States vs. VietnamJuly 221 p.m.9 p.m. (July 21)
(Group E) Netherlands vs. PortugalJuly 237:30 p.m.3:30 a.m.
(Group E) United States vs. NetherlandsJuly 271 p.m.9 p.m. (July 26)
(Group E) Portugal vs. VietnamJuly 277:30 p.m.3:30 a.m.
(Group E) Portugal vs. USAAugust 17 p.m.3 a.m.
(Group E) Vietnam vs. NetherlandsAugust 17 p.m.3 a.m.

Group F match schedule

Group F: Brazil, France, Jamaica, Panama

Orlando Pride forward Marta is considered one of the greatest female players and will likely feature off the bench in what will be her sixth Women’s World Cup. Brazil can call upon a breadth of talent, including Debinha, who already owns two National Women’s Soccer League titles. Jamaica and Panama have their work cut out for them against the other Group F heavyweight, France, which brings a deep and talented squad to the tournament and has impressed under new coach Hervé Renard.

MatchDateTime (local)Time (ET)
(Group F) France vs. JamaicaJuly 238 p.m.6 a.m.
(Group F) Brazil vs. PanamaJuly 248:30 p.m.7 a.m.
(Group F) France vs. BrazilJuly 298 p.m.6 a.m.
(Group F) Panama vs. JamaicaJuly 298:30 p.m.8:30 a.m.
(Group F) Jamaica vs. BrazilAugust 28 p.m.6 a.m.
(Group F) Panama vs. FranceAugust 28 p.m.6 a.m.

Group G match schedule

Group G: Argentina, Italy, South Africa, Sweden 

Could this be the year Sweden goes all the way? The Scandinavians lost the 2003 final and have won bronze on three occasions, but this time round sit in a winnable group alongside Argentina (which has never emerged from the group stage), Italy, and South Africa (reigning Women’s Africa Cup of Nations champions but appearing in only its second tournament).

MatchDateTime (local)Time (ET)
(Group G) Sweden vs. South AfricaJuly 235 p.m.1 a.m.
(Group G) Italy vs. ArgentinaJuly 247 p.m.2 a.m.
(Group G) Argentina vs. South AfricaJuly 2812 p.m.8 p.m. (July 27)
(Group G) Sweden vs. ItalyJuly 297:30 p.m.3:30 a.m.
(Group G) Argentina vs. SwedenAugust 27 p.m.3 a.m.
(Group G) South Africa vs. ItalyAugust 27 p.m.3 a.m.

Group H match schedule

Group H: Colombia, Germany, Morocco, South Korea

Group H should prove a tough one to emerge from with two-time World Cup winner (2003, 2007) Germany hoping to end its 16-year wait for a trophy and competition from Colombia and South Korea. Morocco is another tournament debutant but will take heart from the men’s team’s dream run to the semifinals in last year’s World Cup in Qatar.

MatchDateTime (local)Time (ET)
(Group H) Germany vs. MoroccoJuly 246:30 p.m.4:30 a.m.
(Group H) Colombia vs. South KoreaJuly 2512 p.m.10 p.m. (July 24)
(Group H) South Korea vs. MoroccoJuly 302 p.m.12:30 a.m.
(Group H) Germany vs. ColombiaJuly 307:30 p.m.5:30 a.m.
(Group H) Morocco vs. ColombiaAugust 36 p.m.6 a.m.
(Group H) South Korea vs. GermanyAugust 38 p.m.6 a.m.

Round of 16 match schedule

MatchDateTime (local)Time (ET)
Group A Winner vs. Group C Runner-upAugust 55 p.m.1 a.m.
Group C Winner vs. Group A Runner-upAugust 58 p.m.4 a.m.
Group E Winner vs. Group G Runner-upAugust 612 p.m.10 p.m. (August 5)
Group G Winner vs. Group E Runner-upAugust 67 p.m.5 a.m.
Group B Winner vs. Group D Runner-upAugust 75:30 p.m.6:30 a.m.
Group D Winner vs. Group B Runner-upAugust 75:30 p.m.3:30 a.m.
Group H Winner vs. Group F Runner-upAugust 86 p.m.7 a.m.
Group F Winner vs. Group H Runner-upAugust 88:30 p.m.4 a.m.

Quarterfinals match schedule

MatchDateTime (local)Time (ET)
(Quarterfinal) TBD vs. TBDAugust 111 p.m.9 p.m. (August 10)
(Quarterfinal) TBD vs. TBDAugust 117:30 p.m.3:30 p.m.
(Quarterfinal) TBD vs. TBDAugust 125 p.m.3 a.m.
(Quarterfinal) TBD vs. TBDAugust 128:30 p.m.6:30 a.m.

Semifinals match schedule

MatchDateTime (local)Time (ET)
(Semifinal) TBD vs. TBDAugust 158 p.m.4 a.m.
(Semifinal) TBD vs. TBDAugust 168 p.m.6 a.m.

Third-place playoff match schedule

MatchDateTime (local)Time (ET)
(3rd Place) TBD vs. TBDAugust 196 p.m.4 a.m.

World Cup Final match schedule

MatchDateTime (local)Time (ET)
(Final) TBD vs. TBDAugust 208 p.m.6 a.m.

Where can I watch the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023?

Check out our Women’s World Cup page for a detailed list of where to live stream every game, depending on your country.

Where can I stream the World Cup 2022 matches for free?

Depending on the country you’re streaming from, there are various free services to stream World Cup games. For example, in the UK, you can stream every game live and free on the BBC iPlayer and ITVX streaming services. You can also create a free 7plus account in Australia and watch select Women’s World Cup games live, including the semifinals and the final. 

Visit our Women’s World Cup page for a full list of free streaming services to watch the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, depending on your country.

How to stream football on your TV with ExpressVPN

Streaming FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 football games on your TV with ExpressVPN is a breeze. Here’s a handy guide on 4 ways you can do this easily:

 

FAQ: FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

What teams have qualified for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023?
How many matches will be played in the World Cup 2022?
Which country has won the FIFA Women’s World Cup the most?
