ExpressVPN supports more Linux distributions than ever

This post was originally published on March 13, 2018.

ExpressVPN loves Linux, and released the first dedicated Linux CLI all the way back in April 2016!

Currently, ExpressVPN for Linux 1.4.1 is available, and a large variety of distributions are supported. Plus, if you’re browsing the web via Firefox, Chrome, or Chromium, you can also control the app with the ExpressVPN Browser Extension.

With a huge thanks to ExpressVPN user, Johan, we‘ve also added instructions on how to install the ExpressVPN Linux CLI on more distros than ever, including Kali, Parrot Security, and Qubes.

There is a good chance that Linux works on even more distributions. Try it out and please let us know!

