Important: ExpressVPN does not officially support Kali Linux and will not provide fixes for any issues encountered. You are recommended to use the ExpressVPN Linux app on these supported distros: ExpressVPN does not officially support Kali Linux and will not provide fixes for any issues encountered. You are recommended to use the ExpressVPN Linux app on these supported distros: Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora, CentOS, Arch , and Raspbian

This tutorial will show you how to set up the ExpressVPN app on Kali Linux. Before you proceed, make sure you have an active ExpressVPN subscription.

Note: These steps were tested on Kali Linux 2020.4. If you prefer to control the ExpressVPN Linux app with a graphical user interface (GUI), you can do so with the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome or Firefox. Install the browser extension after setting up the app.

1. Download the installer

On the ExpressVPN setup page, enter your ExpressVPN credentials. Click Sign In.

On the right, select Ubuntu 64-bit or Ubuntu 32-bit. These files are also suitable for installing ExpressVPN on Kali Linux. Click Download.

You will also see your activation code below.

Keep this browser window open. You will need it for the setup later.

2. Install and activate the app

Install the app

Open Terminal Emulator. Run:

sudo dpkg -i [file path/file_name]

Activate the app

Run:

expressvpn activate

Paste the activation code you found earlier. Note that the code won’t appear on the screen. Press Enter.

You can help improve ExpressVPN by sharing anonymized diagnostic reports. Enter Y to accept or n to decline.

If you want to opt out of sending diagnostics to ExpressVPN in the future, run:

expressvpn preferences set send_diagnostics false

3. Connect to a VPN server location

In Terminal Emulator, run:

expressvpn connect

If you are connecting for the first time, ExpressVPN will use the Smart Location feature to select a server location. The recommended server location is based on factors like speed and proximity.

If this is not your first time connecting, ExpressVPN will connect to the server location you were most recently connected to.

Once you are successfully connected, you will see the “Connected to…” message.

Note: A single ExpressVPN subscription can be used simultaneously on five devices, regardless of platform. If you try to use more than five devices simultaneously with one subscription, you will see a message that says, “You’ve exceeded ExpressVPN’s device usage limit for this subscription.”

Disconnect from a VPN server location

To disconnect from a server location, run:

expressvpn disconnect

You will be notified when the app has been disconnected.

Connect to a different VPN server location

Note: Before connecting to a different server location, you must disconnect from your current server location.

To see a list of recommended locations to connect to, run

expressvpn list

By default, ExpressVPN will suggest the location that provides the most optimal experience for you, called Smart Location, at the top of the list.

Connect to a specific country

To connect to a specific country, run:

expressvpn connect [COUNTRY]

For example, to connect to Germany, run

expressvpn connect Germany

ExpressVPN will select a server location in Germany that provides the most optimal experience for you.

Connect to a specific server location

To connect to a specific server location, run:

expressvpn connect “[LOCATION]”

or

expressvpn connect [ALIAS]

For example, to connect to the US’s Santa Clara server, run:

expressvpn connect "USA - Santa Clara"

or

expressvpn connect ussc

Connect to Smart Location

To connect to the Smart Location:

expressvpn connect smart

Switch to a different VPN protocol

VPN protocols are the methods by which your device connects to a VPN server. Switching to a different protocol can help you achieve faster connection speeds.

The ExpressVPN app for Linux uses the OpenVPN protocol. With OpenVPN, you can switch between the TCP or UDP protocols. By default, ExpressVPN will automatically pick the best protocol for you.

To switch to TCP, run:

expressvpn protocol tcp

To switch to UDP, run:

expressvpn protocol udp

You will see the message, “Protocol changed.”

If you want ExpressVPN to automatically select the optimal protocol, run:

expressvpn protocol auto

Open the manual

To view a full list of the ExpressVPN app’s functions, run:

man expressvpn

You will see the different commands listed there.

Use the ExpressVPN browser extension

If you prefer to control the ExpressVPN Linux app with a graphical user interface (GUI), you can use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome or Firefox.

Note: To use the browser extension, make sure to download and activate the ExpressVPN Linux app (Version 2.0 or newer) first.

To get the ExpressVPN browser extension, run one of the following commands:

expressvpn install-firefox-extension

expressvpn install-chrome-extension

This will open the page for downloading the ExpressVPN browser extension. Click Get Extension.

Learn more about the ExpressVPN browser extension.

Uninstall your app

To uninstall the ExpressVPN app, run:

sudo dpkg -r expressvpn

The ExpressVPN app will be removed from your device.



