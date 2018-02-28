Need a VPN or DNS for your device? Get ExpressVPN Now

This guide will show you how to set up the ExpressVPN app on Lubuntu. To complete this tutorial, you will need:

Lubuntu correctly set up

An active ExpressVPN subscription

Note: ExpressVPN does not currently provide official support for this setup. As a result, you may encounter bugs while using ExpressVPN on Lubuntu.

Downloading the ExpressVPN app

Open Firefox.

Sign into your ExpressVPN account and click Set up ExpressVPN. Click on Linux on the left side of the screen, then click to download the Ubuntu packet (64 bit or 32 bit).

Setting up the ExpressVPN app

Open LXTerminal.

Navigate to where you downloaded the ExpressVPN app (e.g. cd ~/Downloads/) and type sudo dpkg -i [file_name]

Type expressvpn activate

Enter your ExpressVPN activation code. You will not be able to see the characters you enter, so be sure to type in the correct code carefully.

You have the option of sending crash reports and other anonymous metrics to help improve ExpressVPN. Hit Y to approve sending reports.

Congratulations! You’ve successfully activated ExpressVPN.

Connecting to a server location

To see a list of recommended locations to connect to, type expressvpn list

To connect to a server, type expressvpn connect [LOCATION]

After connecting to ExpressVPN, you can check your IP address and conduct a DNS leak test to verify you are protected by ExpressVPN.

To disconnect ExpressVPN, type expressvpn disconnect

