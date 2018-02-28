Last updated:

ExpressVPN has released a new app and website interface. If the images you see below do not reflect the latest app or website interface, note that the instructions still apply unless otherwise specified.

This guide will show you how to set up the ExpressVPN app on Lubuntu. To complete this tutorial, you will need:

  • Lubuntu correctly set up
  • An active ExpressVPN subscription
Note: ExpressVPN does not currently provide official support for this setup. As a result, you may encounter bugs while using ExpressVPN on Lubuntu.

Jump to section

Downloading the ExpressVPN app
Setting up the ExpressVPN app
Connecting to a server location

Downloading the ExpressVPN app

Open Firefox.

lubuntu firefox

Sign into your ExpressVPN account and click Set up ExpressVPN. Click on Linux on the left side of the screen, then click to download the Ubuntu packet (64 bit or 32 bit).

expressvpn linux distributions download

Setting up the ExpressVPN app

Open LXTerminal.

lubuntu open lxterminal

Navigate to where you downloaded the ExpressVPN app (e.g. cd ~/Downloads/) and type sudo dpkg -i [file_name]

lubuntu install expressvpn

Type expressvpn activate

Enter your ExpressVPN activation code. You will not be able to see the characters you enter, so be sure to type in the correct code carefully.

lubuntu expressvpn activate

You have the option of sending crash reports and other anonymous metrics to help improve ExpressVPN. Hit Y to approve sending reports.

Congratulations! You’ve successfully activated ExpressVPN.

Connecting to a server location

To see a list of recommended locations to connect to, type expressvpn list

To connect to a server, type expressvpn connect [LOCATION]

lubuntu expressvpn connect

After connecting to ExpressVPN, you can check your IP address and conduct a DNS leak test to verify you are protected by ExpressVPN.

To disconnect ExpressVPN, type expressvpn disconnect

lubuntu expressvpn disconnect

