Important: ExpressVPN does not officially support Linux Mint and will not provide fixes for any issues encountered. You are recommended to use the ExpressVPN Linux app on these supported distros: ExpressVPN does not officially support Linux Mint and will not provide fixes for any issues encountered. You are recommended to use the ExpressVPN Linux app on these supported distros: Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora, CentOS, Arch , and Raspbian

This guide will show you how to set up the ExpressVPN app on Linux Mint. Before you proceed, make sure you have an active ExpressVPN subscription.

Note: These steps were tested on Linux Mint 19. Also, if you prefer to control the ExpressVPN Linux app with a graphical user interface (GUI), you can do so with the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome or Firefox. Install the browser extension after setting up the app.

1. Download the installer

On the ExpressVPN setup page, enter your ExpressVPN credentials. Click Sign In.

On the right, select Ubuntu 64-bit or Ubuntu 32-bit. These files are also suitable for installing ExpressVPN on Linux Mint. Click Download.

You will also see your activation code below.

Keep this browser window open. You will need it for the setup later.

2. Install and activate the app

Install the app

Navigate to the folder where you stored the ExpressVPN installer file. Open Terminal. Run:

cd ~/Downloads/

Then run:

sudo dpkg -i [the name of the installer file]

The installation will begin.

Activate the app

In the Terminal window, run:

expressvpn activate

Paste the activation code you found earlier. Note that the code won’t appear on the screen. Hit Enter.

You will be notified when the app has been activated.

You can help improve ExpressVPN by sharing anonymized diagnostic reports. Enter Y to accept or n to decline.

If you want to opt out of sending diagnostics to ExpressVPN in the future, run:

expressvpn preferences set send_diagnostics false

3. Connect to a VPN server location

In the Terminal window, run:

expressvpn connect

If you are connecting for the first time, ExpressVPN will use the Smart Location feature to select a server location, which is recommended to you based on factors such as speed and proximity.

If this is not your first time connecting, ExpressVPN will connect to the server location you were most recently connected to.

Once you are successfully connected, you will see the “Connected to…” message.

Note: A single ExpressVPN subscription can be used simultaneously on five devices, regardless of platform. If you try to use more than five devices simultaneously on one subscription, you will see a message that says, “You’ve exceeded ExpressVPN’s device usage limit for this subscription.”

Disconnect from a VPN server location

To disconnect from a server location, run:

expressvpn disconnect

You will be notified when the app has been disconnected.

Connect to a different VPN server location

Note: Before connecting to a different server location, you must disconnect from your current server location.

To see a list of recommended locations to connect to, run:

expressvpn list

By default, ExpressVPN will suggest the location that provides the most optimal experience for you, called Smart Location, at the top of the list.

Connect to a specific country

To connect to a specific country, run:

expressvpn connect [COUNTRY]

For example, to connect to Germany, run:

expressvpn connect Germany

ExpressVPN will select a server location in Germany that provides the most optimal experience for you.

Connect to a specific server location

To connect to a specific server location, run:

expressvpn connect “[LOCATION]”

or

expressvpn connect [ALIAS]

For example, to connect to the US’s Santa Clara server, run:

expressvpn connect "USA - Santa Clara"

or

expressvpn connect ussc

Connect to Smart Location

To connect to the Smart Location:

expressvpn connect smart

Switch to a different VPN protocol

VPN protocols are the methods by which your device connects to a VPN server. Switching to a different protocol can help you achieve faster connection speeds.

The ExpressVPN app for Linux uses the OpenVPN protocol. With OpenVPN, you can switch between the TCP or UDP protocols. By default, ExpressVPN will automatically pick the best protocol for you.

To switch to TCP, run:

expressvpn protocol tcp

To switch to UDP, run:

expressvpn protocol udp

You will see the message, “Protocol changed.”

If you want ExpressVPN to automatically select the optimal protocol, run:

expressvpn protocol auto

Open the manual

To view a full list of the ExpressVPN app’s functions, run:

man expressvpn

You will see the different commands listed there.

Use the autocomplete feature

After typing a command, hit the tab key twice to see a list of available options.

For example, type:

expressvpn protocol

Then hit the tab key twice. This will list all the available protocols.

Use the auto-connect feature

You can set the ExpressVPN app to automatically connect to your last connected location on start-up by entering:

expressvpn autoconnect true

You will see the message, “Auto-connect is enabled.”.

If this is your first time connecting, ExpressVPN will connect using Smart Location.

To disable this function, run:

expressvpn autoconnect false

Use the ExpressVPN browser extension

If you prefer to control the ExpressVPN Linux app with a graphical user interface (GUI), you can use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome or Firefox.

Note: To use the browser extension, make sure to download and activate the ExpressVPN Linux app (Version 2.0 or newer) first.

To get the ExpressVPN browser extension, run one of the following commands:

expressvpn install-firefox-extension

expressvpn install-chrome-extension

This will open the page for downloading the ExpressVPN browser extension. Click Get Extension.

Learn more about the ExpressVPN browser extension.

Uninstall your app

To uninstall the ExpressVPN app, run:

sudo dpkg -r expressvpn

The ExpressVPN app will be removed from your device.

