Last updated:

general-177x88
Need a VPN or DNS for your device?
Get ExpressVPN Now
expressvpn for all devices
One ExpressVPN account. All devices.
Get Apps for Free
Note: ExpressVPN does not currently provide official support for this setup. As a result, you may encounter bugs while using ExpressVPN on Qubes OS.

This guide will show you how to set up the ExpressVPN app on Qubes OS. To complete this tutorial, you will need:

  • Qubes OS correctly set up
  • An active ExpressVPN subscription

To ensure all traffic goes through the ExpressVPN app, you will need to set up ExpressVPN in the sys-net domain. As sys-net is where all domains and virtual machines go through, setting up ExpressVPN here will provide you with the best security and privacy.

Jump to section

Preparing for setup
Downloading the ExpressVPN app
Setting up the ExpressVPN app
Connecting to a server location
Connecting to ExpressVPN after rebooting Qubes

Preparing for setup

From the Qubes VM Manager, right-click on sys-net and select VM settings.

qubes os open vm settings

Go to Applications and select Files, Firefox, and Terminal.

qubes os choose applications

Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.

Back to top

Downloading the ExpressVPN app

Go to the Qubes start menu to open Firefox. Make sure you are in the sys-net environment.

qubes os choose applications

Sign into your ExpressVPN account and click Set up ExpressVPN. Click on Linux on the left side of the screen, then click to download the Fedora packet (64 bit or 32 bit).

qubes os download fedora app

Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.

Back to top

Setting up the ExpressVPN app

Open the Terminal (in the sys-net environment) and navigate to where you downloaded the ExpressVPN app (e.g. cd ~/Downloads/) and type sudo yum install [file_name]

If you get an error because the Yum command has been deprecated, type sudo dnf install [file_name]

qubes os install expressvpn

Hit Y to install the ExpressVPN command line.
qubes os yes install expressvpn

Type expressvpn activate

qubes os type expressvpn activate

Enter your ExpressVPN activation code. You will not be able to see the characters you enter, so be sure to type in the correct code carefully.

Congratulations! You’ve successfully activated ExpressVPN.

Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.

Back to top

Connecting to a server location

To see a list of recommended locations to connect to, type expressvpn list

qubes os expressvpn list

To connect to a server, type expressvpn connect [LOCATION]

qubes expressvpn connect france

After connecting to ExpressVPN, you can check your IP address and conduct a DNS leak test to verify you are protected by ExpressVPN.

perform dns leak test on qubes os

To disconnect ExpressVPN, type expressvpn disconnect

Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.

Back to top

Connecting to ExpressVPN after rebooting Qubes

To connect to ExpressVPN after rebooting Qubes OS, you will need to repeat the above setup process.

Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.

Back to top

Was this article helpful?Yes No
Got it. Could you tell us more?
Submit Feedback