This guide will show you how to set up the ExpressVPN app on Qubes OS. To complete this tutorial, you will need:
- Qubes OS correctly set up
- An active ExpressVPN subscription
To ensure all traffic goes through the ExpressVPN app, you will need to set up ExpressVPN in the sys-net domain. As sys-net is where all domains and virtual machines go through, setting up ExpressVPN here will provide you with the best security and privacy.
Jump to section
Preparing for setup
Downloading the ExpressVPN app
Setting up the ExpressVPN app
Connecting to a server location
Connecting to ExpressVPN after rebooting Qubes
Preparing for setup
From the Qubes VM Manager, right-click on sys-net and select VM settings.
Go to Applications and select Files, Firefox, and Terminal.
Downloading the ExpressVPN app
Go to the Qubes start menu to open Firefox. Make sure you are in the sys-net environment.
Sign into your ExpressVPN account and click Set up ExpressVPN. Click on Linux on the left side of the screen, then click to download the Fedora packet (64 bit or 32 bit).
Setting up the ExpressVPN app
Open the Terminal (in the sys-net environment) and navigate to where you downloaded the ExpressVPN app (e.g. cd ~/Downloads/) and type
sudo yum install [file_name]
If you get an error because the Yum command has been deprecated, type
sudo dnf install [file_name]
Hit Y to install the ExpressVPN command line.
Type
expressvpn activate
Enter your ExpressVPN activation code. You will not be able to see the characters you enter, so be sure to type in the correct code carefully.
Congratulations! You’ve successfully activated ExpressVPN.
Connecting to a server location
To see a list of recommended locations to connect to, type
expressvpn list
To connect to a server, type
expressvpn connect [LOCATION]
After connecting to ExpressVPN, you can check your IP address and conduct a DNS leak test to verify you are protected by ExpressVPN.
To disconnect ExpressVPN, type
expressvpn disconnect
Connecting to ExpressVPN after rebooting Qubes
To connect to ExpressVPN after rebooting Qubes OS, you will need to repeat the above setup process.
