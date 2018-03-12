Need a VPN or DNS for your device?Get ExpressVPN Now
This guide will show you how to set up the ExpressVPN app on Ubuntu Studio. To complete this tutorial, you will need:
- Ubuntu Studio correctly set up
- An active ExpressVPN subscription
Open a Web Browser such as Firefox.
Sign into your ExpressVPN account and click Set up ExpressVPN. Click on Linux on the left side of the screen, then click to download the Ubuntu packet (64 bit or 32 bit).
Open the Terminal Emulator and navigate to where you downloaded the ExpressVPN app (e.g. cd ~/Downloads/).
Type
sudo dpkg -i [file_name]
Type
expressvpn activate
Enter your ExpressVPN activation code. You will not be able to see the characters you enter, so be sure to type in the correct code carefully.
You have the option of sending crash reports and other anonymous metrics to help improve ExpressVPN. Hit Y to approve sending reports.
Congratulations! You’ve successfully activated ExpressVPN.
To see a list of recommended locations to connect to, type
expressvpn list
To connect to a server, type
expressvpn connect [LOCATION]
After connecting to ExpressVPN, you can check your IP address and conduct a DNS leak test to verify you are protected by ExpressVPN.
To disconnect ExpressVPN, type
expressvpn disconnect
