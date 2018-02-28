Last updated:

Note: ExpressVPN does not currently provide official support for this setup. As a result, you may encounter bugs while using ExpressVPN on Parrot Security.

This guide will show you how to set up the ExpressVPN app on Parrot Security. To complete this tutorial, you will need:

  • Parrot Security correctly set up
  • An active ExpressVPN subscription

Downloading the ExpressVPN app
Setting up the ExpressVPN app
Connecting to a server location

Downloading the ExpressVPN app

Open Firefox.

parrot firefox

Sign into your ExpressVPN account and click Set up ExpressVPN. Click on Linux on the left side of the screen, then click to download the Ubuntu packet (64 bit or 32 bit).

expressvpn linux distributions download

Setting up the ExpressVPN app

Open Terminal and type sudo dpkg -i [file path/file_name]

parrot install expressvpn

Type expressvpn activate

Enter your ExpressVPN activation code. You will not be able to see the characters you enter, so be sure to type in the correct code carefully.

parrot expressvpn activate

You have the option of sending crash reports and other anonymous metrics to help improve ExpressVPN. Hit Y to approve sending reports.

Congratulations! You’ve successfully activated ExpressVPN.

Connecting to a server location

To see a list of recommended locations to connect to, type expressvpn list

To connect to a server, type expressvpn connect [LOCATION]

parrot expressvpn connect command

After connecting to ExpressVPN, you can check your IP address and conduct a DNS leak test to verify you are protected by ExpressVPN.

To disconnect ExpressVPN, type expressvpn disconnect

parrot expressvpn disconnect command

