- Built for blazing-fast browsing and streaming
- Unblock a world of apps and video content
- Works with models by Acer, HP, Google, Asus, Samsung, and more
- Enjoy full protection for your Chromebook without an extension
How to set up a VPN on your Chromebook
Sign up for an ExpressVPN account.
Download and install the ExpressVPN app for Android.
Connect to any one of our ultra-secure server locations.
Use the internet the way you want to use it!
See more detailed instructions on using ExpressVPN on Chromebook.
Get more out of your Google Chromebook
What is Google Chromebook? Chromebooks are laptops that run Google’s Chrome OS operating system, and they’re usually lightweight, no-frills, and affordable. Chromebooks are made by several big-name computer brands—including Samsung, Acer, Dell, HP, and Asus—but Google also makes its own versions, including the premium Pixelbook. It’s easy to download a VPN app onto your Chromebook to increase your online privacy and security.
When you use ExpressVPN on your Chromebook, you can:
Bypass ISP throttling for shows and movies on streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, or BBC iPlayer. When your traffic is hidden by the VPN, your ISP can’t discriminate based on content. Read more about how ExpressVPN bypasses throttling.
Encrypt your connection on your laptop. ExpressVPN encrypts your data, so you can prevent third parties from snooping on you. Read more about online security.
Unblock websites at school with a Chromebook VPN
Many schools block websites like Instagram, YouTube, and Netflix, seeing them as distractions for students (and teachers). It’s easy for you to overcome these restrictions with ExpressVPN.
With ExpressVPN, you can access blocked websites on your Chromebook at school. Just connect to a VPN server in a country that doesn’t block the site or app you’re trying to access.
School Wi-Fi networks can also expose you to privacy and security risks like malware, man-in-the-middle attacks, and packet sniffing. ExpressVPN protects your Chromebook from such risks by creating an encrypted tunnel between your device and a secure VPN server.
Another bonus is that ExpressVPN increases your anonymity when using your school Wi-Fi. A VPN encrypts your connection, preventing network managers from being able to tell what you’re doing online.
For all the latest Chromebooks
Connect to ExpressVPN on your laptop running on Chrome OS:
Acer Chromebook, Chromebook Spin
HP Chromebook
Google Pixelbook, Pixel Slate
Asus Chromebook Flip
Samsung Chromebook Pro, Chromebook Plus
Dell Inspiron Chromebook
Lenovo Chromebook
Frequently asked questions
Do I need a Chromebook VPN extension?
Your Chromebook works with the ExpressVPN app for Android, which contains all the features of ExpressVPN. You do not need a VPN browser extension to use ExpressVPN on your Chromebook. Just install ExpressVPN for Android, and you’re good to go.
That said, every ExpressVPN subscription does include access to our browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. These entirely optional add-ons work in partnership with the ExpressVPN apps for Windows, Mac, and Linux. They do not work with Chrome OS, but Chromebook users enjoy full VPN protection without any extension.
Can I use ExpressVPN on other devices at the same time?
Yes! ExpressVPN is available on a wide array of devices including computers, smartphones, smart TVs and streaming media players, and game consoles. You can install ExpressVPN on as many devices as you wish, and up to eight devices can be connected to ExpressVPN simultaneously using a single subscription. Or install ExpressVPN on your Wi-Fi router to connect even more.
Does ExpressVPN keep logs?
ExpressVPN is first and foremost a privacy company and therefore stores no activity logs and no connection logs. ExpressVPN also never stores any data that would allow anyone to trace a specific network activity or behavior back to an individual user. Read more about ExpressVPN’s commitment to privacy and policy toward logs.
What else can I do with ExpressVPN?
With ExpressVPN, you can bypass censorship in certain countries that block access to sites like YouTube, Twitter, and Google. You can also browse the web privately and securely with a Chromebook VPN, including services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and HBO Max/Go.
You can also use ExpressVPN on streaming media consoles like Apple TV, Fire TV Stick, and Roku. To connect other Wi-Fi-enabled devices like gaming consoles or smart TVs, try ExpressVPN for your wireless router.
Is there a free VPN for Chromebook?
While there are free VPNs available for Chromebook, it’s best to choose a paid VPN instead. Paid VPNs, like ExpressVPN, offer improved speed, security, and quality of service compared to free VPNs.
It’s important to ask yourself why free VPNs are, well, free. Since free VPNs can’t pay for their infrastructure with customer subscriptions, they might instead make money by harvesting and selling user data.
To ensure a fast, private, and secure connection for every customer, ExpressVPN pays for a vast network of high-performance servers all over the world, a staff of trained support agents who’re available 24/7, and skilled developers and designers to create, maintain, and optimize our apps and network.
Does Google have a built-in VPN?
Google offers a VPN as part of their Google One cloud storage subscription service and is built into some Google Pixel phones. Google is known for building profiles on users; in fact, it’s a main facet of the company’s business. This is one reason to select VPN and other services other than those provided by Google.
How do I unblock websites on Chromebook?
A VPN is your best choice for unblocking websites on Chromebook. VPNs unblock websites by giving you a different IP address and routing your traffic through an encrypted tunnel, so it can’t be inspected, manipulated, or censored.
With ExpressVPN for Chrome OS, you can unblock the sites you want on your Chromebook, even if they’re censored in your country or blocked by the school, office, or public Wi-Fi network you’re using.
