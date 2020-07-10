Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Get the best Chromebook VPN

ExpressVPN for Chrome OS

Take back your internet with a risk-free VPN for Chromebook.

  • Built for blazing-fast browsing and streaming
  • Unblock a world of apps and video content
  • Works with models by Acer, HP, Google, Asus, Samsung, and more
  • Enjoy full protection for your Chromebook without an extension
The best VPN for Chromebook.
Set up a VPN on Chromebook.

How to set up a VPN on your Chromebook

  1. Sign up for an ExpressVPN account.

  2. Download and install the ExpressVPN app for Android.

  3. Connect to any one of our ultra-secure server locations.

  4. Use the internet the way you want to use it!

See more detailed instructions on using ExpressVPN on Chromebook.

Benefits of VPN for Chromebook.

Get more out of your Google Chromebook

What is Google Chromebook? Chromebooks are laptops that run Google’s Chrome OS operating system, and they’re usually lightweight, no-frills, and affordable. Chromebooks are made by several big-name computer brands—including Samsung, Acer, Dell, HP, and Asus—but Google also makes its own versions, including the premium Pixelbook. It’s easy to download a VPN app onto your Chromebook to increase your online privacy and security.

When you use ExpressVPN on your Chromebook, you can:

Bypass ISP throttling for shows and movies on streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, or BBC iPlayer. When your traffic is hidden by the VPN, your ISP can’t discriminate based on content. Read more about how ExpressVPN bypasses throttling.

Encrypt your connection on your laptop. ExpressVPN encrypts your data, so you can prevent third parties from snooping on you. Read more about online security.

Lamp over schoolbooks and laptop facing away from you.

Unblock websites at school with a Chromebook VPN

Many schools block websites like Instagram, YouTube, and Netflix, seeing them as distractions for students (and teachers). It’s easy for you to overcome these restrictions with ExpressVPN.

With ExpressVPN, you can access blocked websites on your Chromebook at school. Just connect to a VPN server in a country that doesn’t block the site or app you’re trying to access.

School Wi-Fi networks can also expose you to privacy and security risks like malware, man-in-the-middle attacks, and packet sniffing. ExpressVPN protects your Chromebook from such risks by creating an encrypted tunnel between your device and a secure VPN server.

Another bonus is that ExpressVPN increases your anonymity when using your school Wi-Fi. A VPN encrypts your connection, preventing network managers from being able to tell what you’re doing online.

A VPN for all Chromebooks.

For all the latest Chromebooks

Connect to ExpressVPN on your laptop running on Chrome OS:

  • Acer Chromebook, Chromebook Spin

  • HP Chromebook

  • Google Pixelbook, Pixel Slate

  • Asus Chromebook Flip

  • Samsung Chromebook Pro, Chromebook Plus

  • Dell Inspiron Chromebook

  • Lenovo Chromebook

ExpressVPN for Google Chromebook key features

More VPN locations

Choose from VPN server locations across 105 countries, including the UK, U.S., Canada, and Australia.

Optimized for speed

ExpressVPN constantly optimizes servers to deliver the fastest speeds possible.

Superior connection reliability

Enjoy industry-leading connection stability and reliability, no matter where you are in the world.

Advanced leak protection

Strong leakproofing is enabled by default, ensuring your privacy and security stay intact.

Best-in-class encryption

Secure and protect all of your data with best-in-class AES 256-bit encryption.

Multilingual interface

English not your first choice? Try ExpressVPN in any of 17 other languages.

Network Lock kill switch

Network Lock blocks your internet traffic if your VPN connection drops, keeping your data safe.

Shortcuts to your favorite services

Customize your VPN with links to your most-used services, right below the On Button.

Why choose ExpressVPN?

TrustedServer technology

Audited to confirm privacy protections, TrustedServer sets a new standard for security.

Get set up right away

Connecting to ExpressVPN is quick and easy. Just sign up, download, and connect!

Defeat ISP throttling

ExpressVPN lets you bypass ISP throttling and say goodbye to buffering.

Increase your anonymity

Replace your IP and location to prevent tracking of browsing activity and metadata.

Content from anywhere

Access all the apps and services you need to work, stream, and play.

Live chat support

Contact Support around the clock if you have questions about ExpressVPN on any device.

