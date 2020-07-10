Get more out of your Google Chromebook

What is Google Chromebook? Chromebooks are laptops that run Google’s Chrome OS operating system, and they’re usually lightweight, no-frills, and affordable. Chromebooks are made by several big-name computer brands—including Samsung, Acer, Dell, HP, and Asus—but Google also makes its own versions, including the premium Pixelbook. It’s easy to download a VPN app onto your Chromebook to increase your online privacy and security.

When you use ExpressVPN on your Chromebook, you can:

Bypass ISP throttling for shows and movies on streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, or BBC iPlayer. When your traffic is hidden by the VPN, your ISP can’t discriminate based on content. Read more about how ExpressVPN bypasses throttling.

Encrypt your connection on your laptop. ExpressVPN encrypts your data, so you can prevent third parties from snooping on you. Read more about online security.