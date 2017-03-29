Too frustrated to read this page? Talk to a Human

Certain streaming services will function more reliably if you block specific IP addresses on your router.

This guide will show you how to block IP addresses on Asus routers.

To block IP addresses on your Asus router, you will need to set some special routing rules to ensure your network traffic does not flow through the IPs you specify.

Block IP addresses on your Asus router

Sign in to your router admin panel

To access your router admin panel, go to 192.168.1.1 in your web browser and sign in with your username and password (by default, both are admin). If your router’s IP address was changed in the past and you cannot remember it, you can find it in your device’s settings.

Change your router’s network settings

In your router admin panel, click LAN.

Select the Route tab.

Enter the following:

Enable static routes: Select Yes .

Select . Network/Host IP: Enter the IP address you wish to block.

Enter the IP address you wish to block. Netmask: Enter 255.255.255.255 .

Enter . Gateway : Enter 192.168.1.1 . (If your default gateway was changed in the past, find it in your device’s settings.)

: Enter . (If your default gateway was changed in the past, find it in your device’s settings.) Metric: Enter 2 .

Enter . Interface: Select LAN.

Click the + icon on the right.

Then enter the following again:

Network/Host IP: Enter the IP address you wish to block.

Enter the IP address you wish to block. Netmask: Enter 255.255.255.255 .

Enter . Gateway : Enter 192.168.1.1 . (If your default gateway was changed in the past, find it in your device’s settings.)

: Enter . (If your default gateway was changed in the past, find it in your device’s settings.) Metric: Enter 2 .

Enter . Interface: Select LAN.

Click the + icon on the right.

You may need to block a few more IP addresses, depending on which streaming service you are trying to access.

Click Apply.

Check if the IP addresses are blocked

To check if you have successfully blocked the IP addresses, open Terminal (for Mac), or Command Prompt (for Windows).

Enter “ping” and the IP addresses you have blocked, e.g.,

ping 8.8.8.8

The ping tests should read “Timed Out” or “Destination Host Unreachable.”

