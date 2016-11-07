Want ExpressVPN on your router? Get the App for Routers

This guide will show you how to find your private IP address and router’s default gateway address.

Find your private IP address

When you are connected to the internet, your device is assigned a private IP address by the router in your local network. In other words, different devices connected to the same local network have different private IP addresses. A device’s private IP address is not the same as its public IP address, which is used to address it by devices outside your local network.

Knowing your private IP address is helpful for configuring network-related settings.

On Windows

1. Click the Windows logo in the lower-left corner of the screen. Search for “cmd” and select Command Prompt. 2. In the Command Prompt, type

ipconfig

On Mac

Click the Apple icon in the upper-left corner of the screen. Then select System Preferences. Select Network.

Click Advanced. Click the TCP/IP tab. Your device’s private IP address will appear next to IPv4 Address.

On iOS

Go to Settings. Tap Wi-Fi. Tap the name of the Wi-Fi network your device is connected to. Your device’s private IP address will appear next to IP address.

On Android

Most Android devices Go to Settings. Under Wi-Fi, tap your current active Wi-Fi network. Tap Advanced. Your device’s private IP address will appear under IP address.

Samsung Android devices Go to Settings > Connections > Wi-Fi.

Tap the gear icon next to your current active Wi-Fi network.

Your device’s private IP address will appear under IP address.

Find your router’s default gateway address

When you are connected to the internet, your router (often called the default gateway) has an IP address. Your default gateway transfers traffic from your local network to other networks or the internet and back to you.

Knowing how to access your default gateway is helpful for troubleshooting network issues and accessing your router’s settings.

On Windows

Click the Windows logo in the lower-left corner of the screen. Search for “cmd” and select Command Prompt.

In the Command Prompt, type ipconfig Hit Enter.

Your default gateway will appear next to Default Gateway.

On Mac

Click the Apple icon in the upper-left corner of the screen. Then select System Preferences. Select Network.

Click Advanced… Click the TCP/IP tab. Your router’s gateway will appear next to Router.

On iOS

Go to Settings. Tap Wi-Fi. Tap your current active Wi-Fi network. Your default gateway's IP address will appear next to Router.

On Android

Most Android devices Go to Settings. Under Wi-Fi, tap your current active Wi-Fi network. Tap Advanced. Your default gateway’s IP address will appear under Gateway.

Samsung Android devices Go to Settings > Connections > Wi-Fi.

Tap the gear icon next to your current active Wi-Fi network.

Tap Advanced. For IP settings, select Static.

Your default gateway's IP address will appear under Gateway.