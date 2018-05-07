Stuck and need some help? Talk to a Human

ExpressVPN has released a new app interface. If your app interface does not match what is shown below, update your ExpressVPN app

If you restart your iOS device while connected to ExpressVPN, you may encounter this message: “VPN Connection – Please enter your authentication information.”

This is an iOS bug and is not an issue with the ExpressVPN app. To resolve this issue:

Do not enter a password when prompted. Tap Cancel. If the “VPN Connection – Please enter your authentication information” message appears again, go to Settings and toggle Airplane Mode on. Launch the ExpressVPN app. Tap the Options menu (≡).

Select Settings > VPN Protocol. Select UDP or TCP. Go to Settings. Toggle Airplane Mode off. Launch and use the ExpressVPN app normally.

Need help? .

Back to top