ExpressVPN’s Smart Location feature automatically picks the VPN server location that provides the optimal experience for you. The Smart Location algorithm selects this location based on key metrics such as download speed, latency, and distance.

Note: It is not possible to disable Smart Location; you can choose not to use it and instead connect to any server location of your choice.

Who should use Smart Location?

Connect to a VPN server using Smart Location if you want a secure connection that is fast and reliable but don’t have a location preference.

How to connect with Smart Location

Refer to the section corresponding to your device below.

By default, Smart Location is suggested the first time you connect to ExpressVPN. Select the On Button to connect.

Click the On Button to connect.

To connect using Smart Location, enter

expressvpn connect smart

Enter “expressvpn connect smart” to connect to the Smart Location on Linux.

By default, the first time you connect to ExpressVPN, you will be automatically connected via Smart Location.

By default, you will be automatically connected to the location that provides the optimal experience for you, called Smart Location.

Connect to a different VPN server location

Note: To know which server location is best for your needs, read the ultimate guide to choosing a VPN server location.

Connect to a different server location for…

