What can a VPN do? Show Me

5 ways to use your VPN See Them Now

ExpressVPN’s Smart Location feature automatically picks the VPN server location that provides the optimal experience for you. The Smart Location algorithm selects this location based on key metrics such as download speed, latency, and distance.

Note: It is not possible to disable Smart Location; you can choose not to use it and instead connect to any server location of your choice.

Who should use Smart Location?

Connect to a VPN server using Smart Location if you want a secure connection that is fast and reliable but don’t have a location preference.

Need help? .

Back to top

How to connect with Smart Location

Refer to the section corresponding to your device below.

Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS

By default, Smart Location is suggested the first time you connect to ExpressVPN. Select the On Button to connect.

Linux

To connect using Smart Location, enter expressvpn connect smart

Routers

By default, the first time you connect to ExpressVPN, you will be automatically connected via Smart Location.

Need help? .

Back to top

Connect to a different VPN server location

Note: To know which server location is best for your needs, read the ultimate guide to choosing a VPN server location.

Connect to a different server location for…

Need help? .

Back to top