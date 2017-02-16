What can a VPN do?Show Me
5 ways to use your VPNSee Them Now
ExpressVPN’s Smart Location feature automatically picks the VPN server location that provides the optimal experience for you. The Smart Location algorithm selects this location based on key metrics such as download speed, latency, and distance.
Note: It is not possible to disable Smart Location; you can choose not to use it and instead connect to any server location of your choice.
Jump to…
Who should use Smart Location?
How to connect with Smart Location
Connect to a different VPN server location
Who should use Smart Location?
Connect to a VPN server using Smart Location if you want a secure connection that is fast and reliable but don’t have a location preference.
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.
How to connect with Smart Location
Refer to the section corresponding to your device below.
Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS
By default, Smart Location is suggested the first time you connect to ExpressVPN. Select the On Button to connect.
By default, the first time you connect to ExpressVPN, you will be automatically connected via Smart Location.
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.
Connect to a different VPN server location
Note: To know which server location is best for your needs, read the ultimate guide to choosing a VPN server location.
Connect to a different server location for…
- ExpressVPN Windows app
- ExpressVPN Mac app
- ExpressVPN iOS app
- ExpressVPN Android app
- ExpressVPN Linux app
- ExpressVPN router app
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.