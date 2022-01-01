Erhalten Sie zusätzliche 30 Tage kostenlos für jeden Tarif, wenn Sie sich jetzt anmelden.

Blick auf den Big Ben in London.

London VPN servers

Need an IP address in London? Use our secure VPN server locations in London to access UK websites with greater privacy and freedom.

Best UK VPN

How to get a London IP address

Karte mit Europa und Afrika – VPN-Standorte.

Get a London IP in just 3 steps:

  1. Sign up for ExpressVPN.

  2. Download the app for your device.

  3. Connect to a secure VPN server location in London.

Choose a London server location

Miteinander verbundene Server.

ExpressVPN offers multiple VPN server locations in London. To get an IP address in a specific location, select the dropdown menu in the location bar and choose “London,” “East London,” “Wembley,” or “Docklands.”

If you simply need the fastest VPN server in the UK, select “United Kingdom” from the dropdown menu and ExpressVPN will automatically choose the optimal server for your network.

If you need help choosing the best VPN location for a specific site or service, contact ExpressVPN Support.

Why use a London VPN server?

Inhalte von überall aus schauen: Eine Treppe zu einer offenen Tür, die den Zugang darstellt.

Stream sport, TV series, movies, and more

Watch TV series from services like Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Channel 4, Now TV and more*. Stream football, cricket, and rugby in HD without worrying about bandwidth restrictions or data caps.

*ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. See the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.

Verschlüsseln Sie Ihre Verbindung: Zahlen werden durch zufällige Zeichen auf einem Bildschirm im Licht ersetzt, was die Verschlüsselung anzeigt.

Protect your data from hacks

ExpressVPN protects you online with best-in-class encryption. No third parties—including Wi-Fi hackers or your internet service provider—will be able to spy on, steal, or manipulate your traffic.

Verbergen Sie Ihre IP-Adresse: Topfpflanzen, die eine IP-Adresse verbergen.

Keep your business private

ExpressVPN is first and foremost a privacy company. We do not keep activity logs or connection logs, and our TrustedServer technology routinely wipes all data from our servers.

Unbegrenzte Bandbreite – Ein Unendlichkeitszeichen über einer Vielzahl von Geräten.

Bypass throttling

Get a London IP address or choose from VPN server locations across 94 countries to defeat ISP throttling and enjoy the internet with greater security and freedom.

London VPN for PC, Mac, iPhone, Android, and more

Protect yourself everywhere.

UK VPN schützt eine Vielzahl von Geräten.

A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick.

Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.

ExpressVPN for all countries

ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 94 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from London or anywhere else in the world.

