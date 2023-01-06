Now that we’re officially past the season of cheesy Hallmark movies and re-watching Hans Gruber fall off Nakatomi Plaza, it’s time to go back to real life. Or at least, reality life—for those of us who aren’t ready to turn off our couch potato mode, anyway. Hey, no judgment.

From long-running faves to brand-new hits, 2023 will kick off with a slew of exciting binge-worthy reality TV series. We’ve rounded up the most popular ones below!

Real Housewives of Miami Season 5

Release date: December 5, 2022 (ongoing)

The Miami-based offshoot of the Real Housewives franchise has returned! RHOM Season 5 brings back Guerdy Abraira, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Nicole Martin, Alexia Nepola, and Larsa Pippen as the titular Housewives, zooming in on the continued drama in their affluent lives.

Recommended for fans of: Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Selling Sunset

Check out our full guide on how to watch Real Housewives of Miami Season 5.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test

Release date: January 4

No guts, no glory, and no glam—Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test brings together 16 celebs as they take on grueling challenges straight out of the actual Special Forces training. Who will stay… or give up? There’s only one way to find out!

Recommended for fans of: Survivor, Running Wild with Bear Grylls

Here’s how to watch Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test online.

Hell’s Kitchen Season 21 (ongoing)

Release date: September 29, 2022 (ongoing, next episode on January 5)

Ready for more of Gordon Ramsay’s creative insults? The latest season of the competitive reality series has a slight twist: Contestants are split by age instead of gender, with 20-somethings versus 40-somethings. Little wonder that Season 21 is also titled Hell’s Kitchen: Battle of the Ages.

Recommended for fans of: Master Chef, Kitchen Nightmares

Learn more about how to watch every season of Hell’s Kitchen.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15

Release date: January 6

Start your engines, henny! Get ready for another snatched season of RuPaul’s Drag Race—this time with a record-breaking 16 new queens and the show’s biggest cash prize to date. Who will be 2023’s “next drag superstar”?

Recommended for fans of: America’s Next Top Model, Queer Eye

Here’s how to stream the latest season of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The Traitors US

Release date: January 12

Murder-mystery meets reality game show—that pretty much sums up The Traitors. Contestants gather in a castle and have to complete missions to increase the prize winnings. But some contestants are secretly “Traitors,” whose goal is to eliminate innocent “Faithful” participants (and even each other) to be the last person standing.

The Traitors UK (currently streaming for free on BBC iPlayer) took the world by storm in December 2022, so it’s no surprise that there’s going to be a U.S. version too—this time starring several familiar faces from other reality TV series.

Recommended for fans of: The Mole, The Circle

Get all the details on where to watch the US and UK versions of The Traitors here.

Winter Love Island 2023

Release date: January 16

The much-anticipated second season of Winter Love Island is almost here! The wintry counterpart to the flagship Love Island series, Love Island Winter will feature more sexy singletons coupling up in a beachside villa in their search for love. (And the £50,000 prize money doesn’t hurt, either).

Recommended for fans of: Bachelor in Paradise, Love Is Blind

Find out how to catch every episode of Winter Love Island.

Bling Empire: New York

Release date: January 20

If you loved the original Bling Empire, you won’t want to miss its newest spinoff! The reality TV equivalent of Crazy Rich Asians has expanded its Empire, following a new cast of ultra-elite Asians in the Big Apple. As usual, there’ll be drama and couture aplenty.

Recommended for fans of: Selling Sunset, House of Ho

Here’s our handy guide to streaming Bling Empire: New York.

The Bachelor Season 27

Release date: January 23

The dating reality TV phenomenon is back with a hunky new Bachelor, Zach Shallcross! The runner-up choice for Rachel Recchia in The Bachelorette Season 19, Zach has now been given a second chance at finding his dream girl. Hopefully(?) there’ll be less heartbreak and tears than last season’s The Bachelor with Clayton Echard.

Recommended for fans of: Love Island, Too Hot to Handle

Here’s everything to know about watching The Bachelor online.

Looking for more reality shows to stream?

Love watching reality TV? Want to stay up-to-date on how to watch the latest shows? We’ve got you covered with our handy guides on how to stream the hottest reality shows online, including big hits like Below Deck, Survivor, Great British Bake Off, and more.

Check out our full list of reality TV show guides here!