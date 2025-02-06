British Virgin Islands; February 6, 2025 — Employers are watching—and workers are pushing back. According to a new survey by ExpressVPN, workplace surveillance in the U.S. is at an all-time high, with 74% of employers now using online monitoring tools and 67% adopting biometric tracking methods like facial recognition and fingerprint scans. These invasive practices are driving one in six U.S. employees to consider quitting their jobs entirely.

The survey of 1,500 U.S.-based employers and 1,500 employees highlights a growing tension in workplaces nationwide. While employers claim monitoring tools boost productivity, employees report feeling scrutinized, stressed, and distrustful. Nearly 44% of workers are unaware of whether their employer uses biometric surveillance, while half suspect they are being monitored without their knowledge.

“Surveillance may seem like a solution for improving efficiency, but it’s clearly eroding trust and morale in the workplace,” said Lauren Hendry Parsons, Digital Privacy Advocate, ExpressVPN. “As companies adopt increasingly invasive tools, they risk losing the loyalty and well-being of their workforce.”

The Rise of Monitoring: How Employers Are Watching

ExpressVPN’s survey reveals that workplace monitoring has gone far beyond traditional methods like clock-ins or manager check-ins. Today’s employers rely on advanced tools to oversee their teams, including:

Online tracking tools : 74% of companies use software to log web browsing (62%) and track screens in real time (59%).

Physical surveillance : 75% monitor employees in the office with video surveillance (69%) and biometric access controls (58%).

AI-driven productivity metrics : 61% use artificial intelligence to evaluate employee performance.

The Employee Perspective: Stress and Resistance

The constant oversight is taking a toll on workers. Nearly a quarter of employees (24%) say they take fewer breaks to avoid appearing idle, while 32% feel pressured to work faster due to monitoring. This stress leads many to push back in creative ways:

16% keep unnecessary apps or websites open to mimic productivity.

15% schedule emails to appear active throughout the day.

12% use tools like mouse jigglers or virtual backgrounds to evade detection.

For some, the pressure is too much. Nearly half of employees (49%) say they would consider leaving their job if surveillance increased, with 24% willing to take a pay cut to avoid invasive monitoring.

The Disconnect: Transparency and Trust Gaps

Although 86% of employers disclose their surveillance practices, this hasn’t eased employee concerns. More than 77% of workers believe companies should be legally required to disclose all forms of monitoring, while 78% support stricter federal and state regulations.

“Employees are demanding accountability, transparency, and respect for their privacy,” added Hendry Parsons. “Employers must strike a balance between oversight and autonomy—or risk alienating the very people who drive their success.”

Protecting Your Privacy

As workplace surveillance intensifies, protecting digital privacy has never been more important. ExpressVPN offers encryption tools that help employees safeguard their online activities and maintain a sense of control in an increasingly monitored world.

For full findings and data, please visit ExpressVPN’s blog.

Methodology

This survey was commissioned in September 2024 by ExpressVPN, in collaboration with online sampling service Pollfish. The sample included 1,500 U.S.-based employers and 1,500 employees.