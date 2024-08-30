September is here, and so is a slew of new movies to keep you entertained! From pulse-pounding thrillers to heartwarming dramas, this month’s lineup has something for everyone. Get your popcorn ready and start watching our curated list of must-watch movies.

The Boy and the Heron

Release date: September 6

Where to watch: Max

The Oscar-winning film from Studio Ghibli co-founder Hayao Miyazaki finally makes its streaming debut on Max in the U.S. The Boy and the Heron is a stunning work by the famed director that muses about grief, legacy, and life. It is said to be Miyazaki’s final film (but he can’t seem to stay retired, so who knows), so don’t miss the streaming premiere of this remarkable animated film. Netflix will stream the movie outside the U.S. and Japan, but a release date has yet to be set.

Rebel Ridge

Release date: September 6

Where to watch: Netflix

Another month, another Netflix actioner; this time, hailing from Jeremy Saulnier (Green Room, Blue Ruin). Rebel Ridge sees a former Marine go head-to-head with a corrupt small-town police force after a cop seizes his belongings, which includes bail money for his cousin. If Saulnier’s past works are anything to go by, Rebel Ridge should rise above the typical bad Netflix movie.

Civil War

Release date: September 13

Where to watch: Max

Alex Garland’s latest film, Civil War, was released with the distinction of being A24’s most expensive production to date. Set in a dystopian future where the U.S. is split by a civil war and with a fascist president in power, the movie follows a group of photojournalists as they make their way through the war-torn country. The movie, while successful, proved divisive, with some praising its storytelling from the point of view of journalists and others critiquing it for its shallow and apolitical stance.

Uglies

Release date: September 13

Where to watch: Netflix

A future where cosmetic surgery is mandatory? Sounds dystopian. McG directs this Joey King-starring movie based on Scott Westerfield’s novel of the same name.

Boy Kills World

Release date: September 13

Where to watch: Hulu

Boy Kills World has a title that’s reminiscent of anime, games, and comic books, but you’ll be surprised to learn that it isn’t adapted from any one particular source. Instead, it’s an amalgamation of inspirations pulling from those genres. The action-comedy stars a very ripped Bill Skarsgård as the titular Boy, who is left deaf and mute after a deadly attack on his family. Boy’s inner monologue is voiced by H. Jon Benjamin, who you might know as Bob Belcher from Bob’s Burgers. After training to become a martial arts master and killing machine, Boy goes on a bloody quest for revenge. If stylized action is your thing, the R-rated Boy Kills World will be right up your alley.

Child Star

Release date: September 17

Where to watch: Hulu

Marking the directorial debut of former child star Demi Lovato, this documentary spotlights the impact of childhood stardom on the lives of people such as Drew Barrymore, Kenan Thompson, and more.

I Saw the TV Glow

Release date: September 20

Where to watch: Max

Jane Schoenbrun’s otherworldly film, I Saw the TV Glow, has been likened to the surreal classic Twin Peaks. Starring Justice Smith and Brigette Lundy-Paine, the film follows two teenagers as their reality cracks and the supernatural world of a late-night TV show encompasses them. It’s a coming-of-age story mixed with surreal and supernatural elements, confronting the struggle for identity growing up.

His Three Daughters

Release date: September 20

Where to watch: Netflix

His Three Daughters is a film by Azazel Jacobs that focuses on the relationship between three estranged sisters as they care for their dying father. Carrie Coon, Elizabeth Olsen, and Natasha Lyonne star as the titular daughters in this heartwarming story that originally premiered at the Toronto Film Festival in 2023.

FLY

Release date: September 24

Where to watch: Hulu, Disney Plus

Following the success of sport-based documentary movies Free Solo and The Deepest Breath, National Geographic is spotlighting BASE jumping in FLY. The film follows three couples, Jimmy and Marta, Scotty and Julia, and Amber and Espen. Through a series of intimate interviews, this observational-style documentary, complete with stunning aerial footage, tells their stories of passion, love, and tragedy.

Previously Saved Version

Release date: September 26

Where to watch: Prime Video

Previously Saved Version is a thrilling Japanese suspense-romance film directed by Kei Ishikawa. Set in a futuristic world where humanity has mastered space travel, the story revolves around a seemingly perfect couple living among the stars. However, advanced memory manipulation technology calls into question the true nature of their relationship, and the façade of their idyllic relationship begins to unravel.

Wolfs

Release date: September 27

Where to watch: Apple TV Plus

George Clooney and Brad Pitt reteam for the comedic action-thriller Wolfs. Don’t expect an Ocean’s 11-type heist movie; this one’s about a professional fixer hired to cover up a high-profile crime, only for a second fixer to show up, and things quickly spiral out of control. Wolfs is directed by Jon Watts.

Apartment 7A

Release date: September 27

Where to watch: Paramount Plus

Before you write off this prequel to Rosemary’s Baby as yet another cynical nostalgia bait, the trailer seems to promise a Suspiria slant to the Rosemary Baby formula. That alone has this writer intrigued! Apartment 7A follows a young dancer chasing her dreams in New York City, only to suffer a serious injury. However, when things start looking up again, she realizes sinister forces are at play. Apartment 7A stars Julie Garner, Dianne Wiest, and Jim Sturgess.

