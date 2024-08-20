Ever opened Netflix, ready for an action-packed night, only to be paralyzed by too many choices? You scroll and scroll, each title promising thrills, but you just can’t make up your mind. It’s like standing in front of a buffet with a grumbling stomach and not knowing where to begin.

To save you from decision fatigue, we sifted through countless titles and narrowed down the options for you. Here are the best action movies on Netflix you can watch in 2025. Have your popcorn made and get ready to hit play on the most thrilling flicks Netflix has to offer!

Watch Netflix with ExpressVPN

Does your connection seem to slow down whenever you start to stream? Don’t settle for buffering breaks in the middle of all the action. ExpressVPN hides your activity from your ISP so you can bypass activity-based throttling and stream smoothly.

Sign up for ExpressVPN and download the app to your streaming device. Choose a VPN server location from the list and click to connect. Get the popcorn ready, sit back, and enjoy the show!

Get ExpressVPN

The 10 best action movies on Netflix

1. Extraction 2

Extraction 2 continues the story of Tyler Rake, the Australian black ops mercenary who barely survived his last mission. Picking up right where the first film left off, Tyler is recovering from severe injuries but soon gets pulled back into action. This time, he must rescue the imprisoned family of a dangerous Georgian gangster.

The mission takes him deep into hostile territory, facing tough odds. With Chris Hemsworth returning as Tyler, the film is packed with intense action and gripping moments. If you love high-stakes adventures, this Netflix original is a must-watch.

You can catch Extraction 2 on Netflix in the U.S., UK, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, Japan, Brazil, and other countries.

2. Revenge

Directed by Coralie Fargeat and starring Matilda Anna Ingrid Lutz, Revenge redefines the revenge thriller genre. The film kicks off with Jen (Lutz) on a romantic getaway with her wealthy boyfriend, but the mood shifts dangerously when two of his friends unexpectedly arrive.

Jen becomes the victim of assault and is left for dead. What follows is a brutal and bloody quest for revenge, executed with great zeal and rhythm. Exploiting the misogynistic tropes that typically come with these films and dragging them through the desert with so much visceral disgust, Revenge culminates in an extreme and cathartic finale of blood.

Revenge is available on Netflix in Singapore, Thailand, Brazil, Argentia, and other countries.

3. The Killer

The Killer is a gripping thriller about a meticulous assassin, played by Michael Fassbender. The story starts with him in a Paris hotel, waiting for his next target. But when a job goes wrong, he becomes the target himself. This sets him on a relentless mission for survival and revenge. Fassbender’s character grapples with his perfectionism and the cold nature of his work.

Directed by David Fincher, the film combines detailed storytelling with dark humor. The interplay between Fassbender’s stoic performance and Fincher’s precise direction creates an atmosphere thick with suspense. Even the quiet moments are filled with tension, making The Killer a must-watch action movie on Netflix.

4. The Harder They Fall

The Harder They Fall centers on Nat Love, an outlaw seeking revenge against his enemy, Rufus Buck. After Nat learns that Rufus has been released from prison, he quickly rallies his old gang to hunt him down. This leads to an intense showdown between the two rival gangs. Nat’s gang includes sharpshooters and quick-draw experts, all united by their loyalty and shared history.

The director of the movie, Jeymes Samuel, brings a fresh and stylish take on the Western genre, with a predominantly Black cast including Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Regina King, and LaKeith Stanfield. The film’s dynamic visuals, electrifying soundtrack, and powerful performances create a one-of-a-kind cinematic experience.

5. The Equalizer 3

In The Equalizer 3, Denzel Washington returns as Robert McCall, now seeking a quieter life in Southern Italy. But McCall’s peace is short-lived, as he finds out his new friends are tangled with local crime bosses. Determined to protect his community, he steps back into action to bring justice.

The movie stands out with its intense fight scenes, where Denzel uses everyday objects as weapons with laser-sharp precision. His struggle to reconcile his violent past while defending the innocent adds depth to the story. If you’re an action fan, this powerful conclusion to the trilogy is a must-watch on Netflix.

6. Kill Boksoon

Kill Boksoon follows the double life of Gil Boksoon, a top-tier contract killer with a flawless record. She’s an assassin for the elite agency MK Ent., but at home, she juggles the challenges of raising her teenage daughter, Jae-young. Things take a turn for the worse when she refuses to complete an assigned mission. Her employer and other assassins now see her as a target.

This film’s heart-pounding action and character development will keep you glued to the screen. The fight scenes are brilliantly choreographed, showcasing Boksoon’s lethal skills while highlighting her vulnerability as a mother. This Netflix Original is available around the world.

7. Triple Frontier

Triple Frontier is a thrilling film that masterfully blends a heist thriller with military intensity. With a powerhouse cast led by Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Pedro Pascal, and Charlie Hunnam, the movie delivers edge-of-your-seat, pulse-pounding combat scenes that keep you on the edge of your seat.

8. Bullet Train

David Leitch’s action-comedy Bullet Train is a thrilling ride packed with sharp humor, charismatic leads, and nonstop action. Set aboard a lightning-fast bullet train in Japan, a motley crew of assassins with clashing missions collide in a chaotic, adrenaline-fueled showdown.

Starring Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Bad Bunny, Joey King, and more, this exhilarating journey is filled with witty banter, colorful characters, and explosive action at every turn. Bullet Train is streaming on a number of Netflix libraries around the world, including the UK, Canada, Germany, and Spain.

9. The Gray Man

The Gray Man kicks off with a former CIA operative, who’s gone rogue and now works as an elite assassin. Known as Sierra Six, he’s the best at what he does—eliminating high-profile targets. But when a mission goes sideways, he finds himself the target, hunted by some of the world’s most dangerous forces, including a psychopathic former colleague with a grudge.

What really sets The Gray Man apart is its relentless pace and intricate plot. With a star-studded cast featuring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas, this Netflix original promises edge-of-your-seat excitement from start to finish.

The Gray Man is available on Netflix in most countries worldwide, including the U.S., UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, and India.

10. Red Notice

Red Notice is an action-packed comedy that centers around FBI Special Agent John Hartley, played by Dwayne Johnson. Hartley is on a mission to capture two of the world’s most wanted art thieves: Nolan Booth, played by Ryan Reynolds, and Sarah Black, aka The Bishop, played by Gal Gadot.

The plot thickens when Hartley is forced to team up with Booth to track down Black, leading to a series of high-stakes heists. The film’s charm lies in the dynamic between its three leads. Johnson’s tough but earnest agent, Reynolds’ wisecracking thief, and Gadot’s cunning and sophisticated criminal make for a highly entertaining trio.

Why do I need a Netflix VPN?

Netflix has different content libraries in different countries, so the shows and movies you can normally watch might not be available when you travel abroad. With a VPN, you can access your home country’s Netflix library from anywhere, so you can keep streaming as normal.

If your school or workplace network blocks Netflix, a VPN can help you with that as well. VPN encryption hides your activity from the network so you can unblock Netflix and stream on your break.

That same encryption can stop your ISP from throttling your connection based on your activity. It also keeps your data safe from online snoops, which is especially important if you’re streaming on an unsecured public Wi-Fi network.

Why ExpressVPN is the best VPN for streaming

ExpressVPN is the perfect way to stream your favorite shows and movies securely. Not only does ExpressVPN offer high-speed servers in 105 countries across the world, optimized for streaming and security, but you can stream across your devices and even on your smart TV or gaming console.

Securely stream with ExpressVPN on up to eight simultaneous connections, and watch the best action movies at home, on the go, or even abroad.

Key features:

High-speed servers in 105 countries across the globe, all optimized for speed and security

One subscription works on up to 8 devices at once

Customer service with 24/7 live chat support

Strict privacy policy : We don’t record your activity or VPN connections

Comprehensive support site filled with DIY troubleshooting articles, handy video tutorials, and more

Our advanced server system, called TrustedServer , ensures data is wiped on every reboot

Extra features to block display ads, adult sites, and malicious trackers.

Next-gen Lightway protocol offers greater speeds, security, and reliability, especially on mobile

Get the best VPN for streaming