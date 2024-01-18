Will there be a new ‘Twin Peaks’?

Rumors suggest that director David Lynch’s secret projects might include the return of Twin Peaks. However, this has never been officially confirmed.

In interviews, Lynch has hinted at new projects but hasn't given any details. Co-creator Mark Frost has also been vague about the potential return of Twin Peaks. Despite the lack of clear information, the lasting popularity of Twin Peaks could mean that we’ll return to the town eventually.