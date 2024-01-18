Where to watch ‘Twin Peaks’ onlineWhere to watch ‘Twin Peaks’ online
Laura Palmer's murder still hangs heavy in the misty air of Twin Peaks. The owls may not be what they seem, and the good cup of coffee you crave might come with a side of mystery. Ready to revisit this hauntingly beautiful and strangely addictive series? Here’s where to watch Twin Peaks online.
Where to watch ‘Twin Peaks’ online for free
Watch Twin Peaks with ExpressVPN to bypass throttling restrictions on your network—including schools and offices—and securely stream the show in blazing-fast HD from anywhere. Here are all the ways to watch the series online!
10 play
Price: Free
Free trial: None
Dive into the first two seasons of Twin Peaks on 10 play for free. Follow Agent Cooper as he investigates the murder of Laura Palmer and uncovers the secrets lurking beneath the surface of the seemingly idyllic town. Note that the streamer does not carry season three, Twin Peaks: The Return and the accompanying movies. Aussie fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to connect to an Australian server location to watch Twin Peaks on 10 play from anywhere in the world.”
Where to watch ‘Twin Peaks’ online in the U.S.
Paramount Plus
Price: From 6 USD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial
Your search for Agent Cooper and the unforgettable world of Twin Peaks ends here. Paramount Plus offers all three seasons of the cult classic series, so you can binge-watch the murder mystery that had everyone asking, “Who killed Laura Palmer?” American fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to connect to a U.S. server location to watch Twin Peaks from anywhere in the world.
Where to watch ‘Twin Peaks’ online in the UK
Paramount Plus
Price: From 7 GBP/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial
British fans craving a trip back to the surreal and wonderful world of Twin Peaks should look no further than Paramount Plus! It has all three seasons of the cult classic available, including the mind-bending third season, Twin Peaks: The Return. British fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to connect to a UK server location to watch Twin Peaks from anywhere in the world.
Now TV
Price: From 7 GBP/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial
For British viewers who want to dive straight into the epic third season of Twin Peaks, Now TV has you covered. Expect the mind-bending return of Agent Cooper and a deeper exploration of the bizarre underbelly of Twin Peaks in the show’s third season. British fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to connect to a UK server location to watch Twin Peaks: The Return from anywhere in the world.
Where to watch ‘Twin Peaks’ online in Australia
10 play
Price: Free
Free trial: None
Aussie Twin Peaks fans, listen up! 10 play lets you revisit the original magic of seasons 1 and 2, completely free (with a few ads). All you need is a free account, and you're good to go! Just a heads-up: Season 3, Twin Peaks: The Return, isn't available here. Aussie fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to connect to an Australian server location to watch Twin Peaks on 10 play from anywhere in the world.
Paramount Plus
Price: From 10 AUD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial
Craving the full Twin Peaks experience, cobwebs and all? Paramount Plus lets you binge-watch all three seasons of the mind-bending saga. Fans Down Under watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to connect to an Australian server location to watch Twin Peaks from anywhere in the world.
Where to watch ‘Twin Peaks’ online in Ireland
Paramount Plus
Price: From 8 EUR/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial
Paramount Plus is the streaming service of choice for fan seeking the Twin Peaks experience. The streamer carries all three seasons of the cult classic series, making it a great way for fans to revisit Laura Palmer's murder, get reacquainted with the town's eccentric residents, and prepare for Agent Cooper’s epic return. Irish fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to connect to an Ireland server location to watch Twin Peaks from anywhere in the world.
Now TV
Price: From 12 EUR/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial
Catch up on the mind-bending third season, Twin Peaks: The Return, with Now TV. It’s a great way to watch the series at your own pace. Irish fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to connect to an Ireland server location to watch Twin Peaks: The Return from anywhere in the world.”
Where to watch ‘Twin Peaks’ online in Germany
Paramount Plus
Price: From 8 EUR/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial
Whether you’re new to the series or just want to revisit this surreal gem, Paramount Plus is the service to have. The streamer carries the complete Twin Peaks experience for German fans. If you’re watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to connect to a Germany server location to watch Twin Peaks from anywhere in the world.
Where to watch ‘Twin Peaks’ online in Canada
Paramount Plus
Price: From 10 CAD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial
Canadians looking for Twin Peaks fix, look no further than Paramount Plus! While it doesn’t offer the original seasons, it does carry the much raved about third season, Twin Peaks: The Return. Canadian fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to connect to a Canadian server location for the best streaming experience.
What is ‘Twin Peaks’ about?
Twin Peaks is a cult classic mystery series set in the idyllic town of the same name. The show follow the FBI’s Agent Dale Cooper’s investigation into the murder of homecoming queen Laura Palmer. As Agent Cooper investigates the case, he uncovers unsettling secrets behind the town’s wholesome facade. Dreams and the supernatural begin to intertwine with reality, blurring the lines between sanity and something altogether more bizarre.
What is ‘Twin Peaks: The Return’ about?
Twin Peaks: The Return, also known as Twin Peaks Season 3 or simply The Return, picks up 25 years after the bizarre season two finale. The Return continues Dale Cooper’s story and the unraveling of new mysteries that intertwines Agent Cooper with the dark presence that haunts the town.
How to watch ‘Twin Peaks’ in order?
Looking for the right order to watch Twin Peaks? We’ve got you covered with how to watch Twin Peaks in order so that you can fully appreciate the intricate plot of the series.
1. Twin Peaks Season 1
Where to watch: Paramount Plus (AU, DE, IE, UK, U.S.), 10 play (AU)
The journey begins with Twin Peaks Season 1, which introduces you to the quaint town of Twin Peaks and its eclectic inhabitants. Laura Palmer’s murder sets off an investigation led by FBI Agent Dale Cooper, who through the course of his investigation, uncovers the dark secrets hidden beneath the town’s serene surface. This season establishes the core mystery and introduces key characters and themes.
2. Twin Peaks Season 2
Where to watch: Paramount Plus (AU, DE, IE, UK, U.S.), 10 play (AU)
Twin Peaks Season 2 dives deeper into the mysteries surrounding the idyllic town. The investigation into Laura Palmer’s death continues, leading to more twists and revelations. The season intensifies the eerie and surreal atmosphere, culminating in a dramatic and unexpected finale.
3. Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me
Where to watch: Stan (AU), The Criterion Channel (CA, U.S.), Globo Play (BR), Mubi (SG), Max (U.S.)
Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me is a prequel film that takes you back to the last week of Laura Palmer’s life. The film provides a crucial backstory about Laura's struggles and the sinister forces surrounding her. It’s an essential piece of the puzzle, offering a deeper understanding of Laura’s character and the events that set the series in motion.
4. Twin Peaks: The Return
Where to watch: Paramount Plus (AU, CA, DE, IE, UK, U.S.), Now TV (IE, UK)
Twin Peaks: The Return is the third season of the show, continuing the mystery 25 years after the original series. With new characters and mysteries, Agent Cooper continues grapples with the dark forces that haunt this town. The more he uncovers and tries to set things right, but it leads him to chilling awareness.
5. Twin Peaks: The Missing Pieces
Where to watch: Mubi (SG)
Twin Peaks: The Missing Pieces is a collection of deleted scenes from Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me. These scenes provide additional context to the story and can help provide a more in-depth understanding of Twin Peaks.
Will there be a new ‘Twin Peaks’?
Rumors suggest that director David Lynch’s secret projects might include the return of Twin Peaks. However, this has never been officially confirmed.
In interviews, Lynch has hinted at new projects but hasn't given any details. Co-creator Mark Frost has also been vague about the potential return of Twin Peaks. Despite the lack of clear information, the lasting popularity of Twin Peaks could mean that we’ll return to the town eventually.
‘Twin Peaks’ cast
Here are the main cast members of all three seasons of Twin Peaks:
Kyle MacLachlan as Dale Cooper
Michael Ontkean as Harry S. Truman (Seasons 1 and 2)
Mädchen Amick as Shelly Johnson
Dana Ashbrook as Bobby Briggs
Richard Beymer as Benjamin Horne
Lara Flynn Boyle as Donna Hayward (Seasons 1 and 2)
Sherilyn Fenn as Audrey Horne
Warren Frost as Dr. Will Hayward
Peggy Lipton as Norma Jennings
James Marshall as James Hurley
Everett McGill as Ed Hurley
Jack Nance as Pete Martell
Joan Chen as Josie Packard (Seasons 1 and 2)
Piper Laurie as Catherine Martell
Ray Wise as Leland Palmer
Sheryl Lee as Laura Palmer / Maddy Ferguson
Harry Goaz as Andy Brennan
Kimmy Robertson as Lucy Moran
‘Twin Peaks’ FAQ
No, the Twin Peaks: Northwest Passage (1990) was a special cut of the pilot with a different ending played as a TV movie for the European market.
Yes, Twin Peaks incorporates supernatural elements. While it starts as a murder mystery, the show takes on eerie and paranormal themes, blending them with its dramatic narrative.
Binging all three seasons of Twin Peaks takes approximately 50 hours. This includes 30 episodes across the first two seasons and 18 episodes of season three, Twin Peaks: The Return.
Laura Palmer, played by Sheryl Lee. Her murder is the central mystery of the series.
No, it is recommended to watch the original Twin Peaks seasons before watching Twin Peaks: The Return. The new season builds on the storylines and character arcs from the original series.
No, Twin Peaks is not available on Netflix. You can find it on other streaming platforms like Paramount Plus, depending on your region.
You can watch Twin Peaks: The Return on NEON until July 31, 2024. The first two seasons aren’t available on any Kiwi streaming platform.
Twin Peaks is not available on any streaming platforms in India.
