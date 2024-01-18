Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Don’t miss out! Get 4 months free when you sign up for a 12-month plan.

Watch Twin Peaks online

Where to watch ‘Twin Peaks’ onlineWhere to watch ‘Twin Peaks’ online

Laura Palmer's murder still hangs heavy in the misty air of Twin Peaks. The owls may not be what they seem, and the good cup of coffee you crave might come with a side of mystery. Ready to revisit this hauntingly beautiful and strangely addictive series? Here’s where to watch Twin Peaks online.

Get ExpressVPN

Where to watch ‘Twin Peaks’ online for free

Watch Twin Peaks with ExpressVPN to bypass throttling restrictions on your network—including schools and offices—and securely stream the show in blazing-fast HD from anywhere. Here are all the ways to watch the series online!

Max logo

10 play

Price: Free
Free trial: None

Dive into the first two seasons of Twin Peaks on 10 play for free. Follow Agent Cooper as he investigates the murder of Laura Palmer and uncovers the secrets lurking beneath the surface of the seemingly idyllic town. Note that the streamer does not carry season three, Twin Peaks: The Return and the accompanying movies. Aussie fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to connect to an Australian server location to watch Twin Peaks on 10 play from anywhere in the world.”

Stream on 10 play with a VPN

Where to watch ‘Twin Peaks’ online in the U.S.

paramount-plus-logo

Paramount Plus

Price: From 6 USD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial

Your search for Agent Cooper and the unforgettable world of Twin Peaks ends here. Paramount Plus offers all three seasons of the cult classic series, so you can binge-watch the murder mystery that had everyone asking, “Who killed Laura Palmer?” American fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to connect to a U.S. server location to watch Twin Peaks from anywhere in the world.


Watch Paramount Plus with a VPN

Where to watch ‘Twin Peaks’ online in the UK

Max logo

Paramount Plus

Price: From 7 GBP/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial

British fans craving a trip back to the surreal and wonderful world of Twin Peaks should look no further than Paramount Plus! It has all three seasons of the cult classic available, including the mind-bending third season, Twin Peaks: The Return. British fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to connect to a UK server location to watch Twin Peaks from anywhere in the world.

Stream on Paramount Plus with a VPN
Max logo

Now TV

Price: From 7 GBP/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial

For British viewers who want to dive straight into the epic third season of Twin Peaks, Now TV has you covered. Expect the mind-bending return of Agent Cooper and a deeper exploration of the bizarre underbelly of Twin Peaks in the show’s third season. British fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to connect to a UK server location to watch Twin Peaks: The Return from anywhere in the world.

Get a VPN for Now TV

Where to watch ‘Twin Peaks’ online in Australia

10play-logo

10 play

Price: Free
Free trial: None

Aussie Twin Peaks fans, listen up! 10 play lets you revisit the original magic of seasons 1 and 2, completely free (with a few ads). All you need is a free account, and you're good to go! Just a heads-up: Season 3, Twin Peaks: The Return, isn't available here. Aussie fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to connect to an Australian server location to watch Twin Peaks on 10 play from anywhere in the world.


Watch 10 play with a VPN
paramount-plus-logo

Paramount Plus

Price: From 10 AUD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial

Craving the full Twin Peaks experience, cobwebs and all? Paramount Plus lets you binge-watch all three seasons of the mind-bending saga. Fans Down Under watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to connect to an Australian server location to watch Twin Peaks from anywhere in the world.


Watch Paramount Plus with a VPN

Where to watch ‘Twin Peaks’ online in Ireland

Max logo

Paramount Plus

Price: From 8 EUR/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial

Paramount Plus is the streaming service of choice for fan seeking the Twin Peaks experience. The streamer carries all three seasons of the cult classic series, making it a great way for fans to revisit Laura Palmer's murder, get reacquainted with the town's eccentric residents, and prepare for Agent Cooper’s epic return. Irish fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to connect to an Ireland server location to watch Twin Peaks from anywhere in the world.

Stream on Paramount Plus with a VPN
Max logo

Now TV

Price: From 12 EUR/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial

Catch up on the mind-bending third season, Twin Peaks: The Return, with Now TV. It’s a great way to watch the series at your own pace. Irish fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to connect to an Ireland server location to watch Twin Peaks: The Return from anywhere in the world.”

Get a VPN for Now TV

Where to watch ‘Twin Peaks’ online in Germany

Paramount Plus

Price: From 8 EUR/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial

Whether you’re new to the series or just want to revisit this surreal gem, Paramount Plus is the service to have. The streamer carries the complete Twin Peaks experience for German fans. If you’re watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to connect to a Germany server location to watch Twin Peaks from anywhere in the world.

The best VPN for Paramount Plus
Max logo

Where to watch ‘Twin Peaks’ online in Canada

Max logo

Paramount Plus

Price: From 10 CAD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial

Canadians looking for Twin Peaks fix, look no further than Paramount Plus! While it doesn’t offer the original seasons, it does carry the much raved about third season, Twin Peaks: The Return. Canadian fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to connect to a Canadian server location for the best streaming experience.

Watch Paramount Plus with a VPN

Stream TV shows in 3 easy steps

Step 1

How to sign up for ExpressVPN

Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.

Step 2

Globe showing United States

Connect to any VPN server location in 105 countries.

Step 3

A laptop, tablet, and phone, with a wine glass and rose.

Stream your favorite TV shows securely, in HD

Never miss a minute of your favorite shows with the best streaming VPN

Get ExpressVPN

Why you need ExpressVPN
for streaming

Use on up to 8 devices simultaneously

Install ExpressVPN on all your devices, and connect eight at once with a single subscription.

Unlimited bandwidth

Download as much as you want, without your ISP or VPN capping certain kinds of traffic.

Defeat ISP throttling

ExpressVPN lets you bypass ISP throttling and say goodbye to buffering.

Lightning-fast speeds

Enjoy smoother, throttle-free browsing and gaming with ultra-fast speeds.

Secure access anywhere

Safely access all the apps and services you need to work, stream, and play.

24-hour live chat support

We're available anytime to help you with setup and troubleshooting.

Choose Plan
ExcellentRated 4.5 out of 5 based on 23352 reviews

Can I use a VPN to watch ‘Twin Peaks’ in another country?

While you can watch Twin Peaks by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.

What is ‘Twin Peaks’ about?

Twin Peaks is a cult classic mystery series set in the idyllic town of the same name. The show follow the FBI’s Agent Dale Cooper’s investigation into the murder of homecoming queen Laura Palmer. As Agent Cooper investigates the case, he uncovers unsettling secrets behind the town’s wholesome facade. Dreams and the supernatural begin to intertwine with reality, blurring the lines between sanity and something altogether more bizarre.

What is ‘Twin Peaks: The Return’ about?

Twin Peaks: The Return, also known as Twin Peaks Season 3 or simply The Return, picks up 25 years after the bizarre season two finale. The Return continues Dale Cooper’s story and the unraveling of new mysteries that intertwines Agent Cooper with the dark presence that haunts the town.

How to watch ‘Twin Peaks’ in order?

Looking for the right order to watch Twin Peaks? We’ve got you covered with how to watch Twin Peaks in order so that you can fully appreciate the intricate plot of the series.

Max logo

1. Twin Peaks Season 1

Where to watch: Paramount Plus (AU, DE, IE, UK, U.S.), 10 play (AU)

The journey begins with Twin Peaks Season 1, which introduces you to the quaint town of Twin Peaks and its eclectic inhabitants. Laura Palmer’s murder sets off an investigation led by FBI Agent Dale Cooper, who through the course of his investigation, uncovers the dark secrets hidden beneath the town’s serene surface. This season establishes the core mystery and introduces key characters and themes.

Max logo

2. Twin Peaks Season 2

Where to watch: Paramount Plus (AU, DE, IE, UK, U.S.), 10 play (AU)

Twin Peaks Season 2 dives deeper into the mysteries surrounding the idyllic town. The investigation into Laura Palmer’s death continues, leading to more twists and revelations. The season intensifies the eerie and surreal atmosphere, culminating in a dramatic and unexpected finale.

Max logo

3. Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me

Where to watch: Stan (AU), The Criterion Channel (CA, U.S.), Globo Play (BR), Mubi (SG), Max (U.S.)

Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me is a prequel film that takes you back to the last week of Laura Palmer’s life. The film provides a crucial backstory about Laura's struggles and the sinister forces surrounding her. It’s an essential piece of the puzzle, offering a deeper understanding of Laura’s character and the events that set the series in motion.

Max logo

4. Twin Peaks: The Return

Where to watch: Paramount Plus (AU, CA, DE, IE, UK, U.S.), Now TV (IE, UK)

Twin Peaks: The Return is the third season of the show, continuing the mystery 25 years after the original series. With new characters and mysteries, Agent Cooper continues grapples with the dark forces that haunt this town. The more he uncovers and tries to set things right, but it leads him to chilling awareness.

Max logo

5. Twin Peaks: The Missing Pieces

Where to watch: Mubi (SG)

Twin Peaks: The Missing Pieces is a collection of deleted scenes from Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me. These scenes provide additional context to the story and can help provide a more in-depth understanding of Twin Peaks.

Will there be a new ‘Twin Peaks’?

Rumors suggest that director David Lynch’s secret projects might include the return of Twin Peaks. However, this has never been officially confirmed.

In interviews, Lynch has hinted at new projects but hasn't given any details. Co-creator Mark Frost has also been vague about the potential return of Twin Peaks. Despite the lack of clear information, the lasting popularity of Twin Peaks could mean that we’ll return to the town eventually.

Max logo

‘Twin Peaks’ cast

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion cast

Here are the main cast members of all three seasons of Twin Peaks:

  • Kyle MacLachlan as Dale Cooper

  • Michael Ontkean as Harry S. Truman (Seasons 1 and 2)

  • Mädchen Amick as Shelly Johnson

  • Dana Ashbrook as Bobby Briggs

  • Richard Beymer as Benjamin Horne

  • Lara Flynn Boyle as Donna Hayward (Seasons 1 and 2)

  • Sherilyn Fenn as Audrey Horne

  • Warren Frost as Dr. Will Hayward

  • Peggy Lipton as Norma Jennings

  • James Marshall as James Hurley

  • Everett McGill as Ed Hurley

  • Jack Nance as Pete Martell

  • Joan Chen as Josie Packard (Seasons 1 and 2)

  • Piper Laurie as Catherine Martell

  • Ray Wise as Leland Palmer

  • Sheryl Lee as Laura Palmer / Maddy Ferguson

  • Harry Goaz as Andy Brennan

  • Kimmy Robertson as Lucy Moran

Shows like ‘Twin Peaks’

Watch Passenger
passenger
Watch Apples Never Fall
apples never fall
Watch TV Shows Online

‘Twin Peaks’ FAQ

30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

The must-have VPN for streaming

Stream your favorite TV shows securely and in ultra-fast HD with ExpressVPN. Try it risk-free today with a 30-day money-back guarantee!

Get ExpressVPN