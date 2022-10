It wasn’t easy, but we narrowed down the best movies to stream during Halloween, whether for a rowdy party, solo viewing, or non-scary family time.

Got your pick? Great! Now, turn off the lights and fire up your streaming services. Want to keep your internet connection secure and prevent a slowed connection from ISP throttling? Use a VPN on your devices or router!

Did we miss your favorite Halloween movie? Let us know in the comments!