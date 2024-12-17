Terms and Conditions for the ExpressVPN Tottenham Hotspur Contest

To enter the Contest, participants must complete the following steps:

This Contest is open to all Facebook users worldwide, except for employees of ExpressVPN and affiliate companies, Tottenham Hotspur FC (THFC), and their immediate family members. Entrants must be at least 16 years old at the time of entry. The Contest is void where prohibited or restricted by law.

ExpressVPN organizes the ExpressVPN Tottenham Hotspur Contest (the “Contest”) and is open to Facebook users who fulfill the eligibility criteria set out in these Terms and Conditions. By entering this Contest, participants agree to abide by these Terms and Conditions.

Tag one (1) friend in the comments of the post.

Entries are only valid if submitted between 4 February 2025, 9:00 AM GMT and 9 February 2025, 9:00 PM GMT.

Prize

One (1) winner will receive two (2) general admission tickets to the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United match, scheduled for Sunday, 16 February 2025, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The tickets are non-transferable, and no alternative prize is available. The prize does not include any travel or accommodation.

Selection of Winner

The winner will be selected at random from all eligible entries received during the Contest period. The winner will be notified via Instagram Direct Message (DM) by 9 February 2025. If the winner does not respond to the notification within 48 hours, the prize may be forfeited, and a new winner will be selected.

No Purchase Necessary

No purchase is necessary to enter or win this Contest.

Publicity

By entering the Contest, the winner agrees to participate in any publicity related to the Contest without additional compensation, if requested by the organizers.

Data Privacy

Any personal data provided in the course of entering the Contest will be used solely for the purpose of administering the Contest and will be processed in accordance with ExpressVPN’s Privacy Policy.

Disqualification

ExpressVPN reserves the right to disqualify any entry that does not comply with the requirements set forth in these Terms and Conditions or that is deemed to be fraudulent or in violation of Facebook’s terms of service.

General Conditions