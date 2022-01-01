ExpressVPN offers multiple server locations in New Jersey, accessible from the dropdown menu in the location bar of your VPN app.

If all you need is the fastest server location in the U.S., select “United States” from the dropdown menu and ExpressVPN will automatically determine the best server location for you, which may or may not be in New Jersey.

If you need help choosing the best VPN location for a specific site or service, contact ExpressVPN Support.