Vista de un paseo marítimo en Nueva Jersey.

Best New Jersey VPN servers

ExpressVPN is the fastest way to get a New Jersey IP address. Includes a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to get a New Jersey IP address

Get a New Jersey IP in just 3 steps:

  1. Sign up for ExpressVPN.

  2. Download the app for your device.

  3. Connect to a secure VPN server location in New Jersey.

Choose an NJ VPN server location

Servidores conectados entre sí.

ExpressVPN offers multiple server locations in New Jersey, accessible from the dropdown menu in the location bar of your VPN app.

If all you need is the fastest server location in the U.S., select “United States” from the dropdown menu and ExpressVPN will automatically determine the best server location for you, which may or may not be in New Jersey.

If you need help choosing the best VPN location for a specific site or service, contact ExpressVPN Support.

Why use ExpressVPN’s NJ servers?

Vea sus contenidos desde cualquier lugar: escaleras a una puerta abierta representando el acceso.

Stream TV shows, movies, sports, and more

ExpressVPN works with services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, HBO, and others to deliver HD streaming with blazing-fast speeds*. Watch all your favorite sports teams securely with no bandwidth throttling and no limits.

* ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Consult the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.

Disimule su dirección IP: plantas en maceta que ocultan una dirección IP.

Your privacy is paramount

We believe no one has a right to know what you do online—not even us. That’s why our systems are carefully designed not to collect activity logs or connection logs. Our VPN servers automatically wipe all data with every reboot as part of our independently-audited privacy policy.

Ancho de banda ilimitado: un símbolo de infinito sobre diversos dispositivos.

Unblock websites and other services

Get an IP address in New Jersey or any VPN server location in 94 countries to unblock websites, defeat ISP throttling, and enjoy more freedom online.

Encripte su conexión: números sustituidos por caracteres aleatorios en una pantalla en la luz, refiriéndose a la encriptación.

Stay safe on public Wi-Fi

In addition to changing your IP address, ExpressVPN also wraps your traffic in an encrypted tunnel that shields your communications from network operators like ISPs and other third parties, even on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi.

New Jersey VPN for PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and more

Protect yourself on every platform.

VPN estadounidense que protege una variedad de dispositivos.

A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV and Amazon TV Fire Stick.

VPN for iOS
VPN for Mac
VPN for Android
VPN for Linux
VPN for Windows
VPN for routers
For game consoles
For smart TV systems

Plus VPN extensions for your favorite browsers

Chrome extension
Firefox extension
Edge extension

Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.

New Jersey VPN FAQ

Are VPNs legal in New Jersey?
Should I use a free VPN in New Jersey?
How do I change my IP address to New Jersey?
Do I need a VPN if I live in New Jersey?
What’s the best New Jersey VPN location?
ExpressVPN for other countries

ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 94 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from New Jersey, or anywhere else in the world.

