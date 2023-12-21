Best VPN for Illinois
- Connect to servers in Chicago
- Shield your personal IP address
- Stream securely without throttling
- Use on 8 devices simultaneously
- Connect to servers in Chicago
- Shield your personal IP address
- Stream securely without throttling
- Use on 8 devices simultaneously
30-day money-back guarantee
|24
|U.S. server locations
|105
|Countries worldwide
|10-Gbps
|VPN servers
Best for the U.S.
Why use a VPN in Illinois?
Watch TV, movies, and sports
ExpressVPN works with streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, HBO, and others to deliver content at ultra-fast speeds*. Follow your favorite sports teams, and stream securely with no throttling or bandwidth caps.
* ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Consult the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.
Protect your privacy
No one needs to see your online activity—not even us. That’s why we carefully designed our systems to never collect activity logs or connection logs. Our VPN servers also wipe all data with every reboot in accordance with our independently-audited privacy policy.
Avoid ISP throttling
Choose a VPN server location in any of 105 countries (and over 20 U.S. locations) to defeat ISP throttling, unblock websites, and enjoy more anonymity online.
Stay secure on public Wi-Fi
ExpressVPN wraps your internet traffic in an encrypted tunnel that hides your activity from ISPs and other third parties, even on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi.
How to get an Illinois VPN
Step 1
Step 2
Download the app for your device.
Step 3
Connect to the Lincoln Park or Chicago VPN location.
Choose a USA server location
You can get a U.S. IP address in any of the cities above, plus an additional location in Santa Monica.
Need a VPN for a particular U.S. state? ExpressVPN has VPN solutions for New York, New Jersey, Utah, California, Florida, Texas, Georgia, Colorado, Washington, Arizona, and New Mexico.
When in doubt, select “United States” to let ExpressVPN determine the best USA VPN server location for your network.
Illinois VPN for PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and more
A single ExpressVPN subscription lets you download a VPN for every device in your home, even gaming consoles and smart TV systems. Set up ExpressVPN on unlimited devices and use it on eight at the same time.
Plus VPN extensions for your favorite browsers
FAQ: Illinois VPN
Are VPNs legal in Illinois?
How much does a Illinois VPN cost?
The cost of a Illinois VPN depends on the quality of service. A premium VPN like ExpressVPN—with ultra-fast 10-Gbps servers, best-in-class privacy and security, and 24/7 live chat support—might cost a little more, but it's still cheaper than the cost of not being protected.
If you're looking for a free Illinois VPN, take advantage of our 30-day money-back guarantee. You'll get all the premium features of ExpressVPN but with the option to get your money back within 30 days. It's like a free VPN trial, but better.
What is the best VPN for Illinois?
The best Illinois VPN is ExpressVPN, with next-gen 10-Gbps servers and server locations in 105 countries around the world. Choose a specific server location or let ExpressVPN’s Smart Location feature automatically select the best server for your network.
Do I need a VPN if I live in Illinois?
Yes, going online with a VPN is a good idea for all Illinoisans, as it makes your connection more private and anonymous and keeps you safe on public Wi-Fi and other untrusted networks.
Can I use TikTok with a VPN in the U.S.?
Yes, ExpressVPN is compatible with TikTok and has multiple U.S. VPN server locations.
Although TikTok is not yet banned in any U.S. state for ordinary citizens, Montana has introduced a bill to do so that will take effect on January 1, 2024 (pending challenges and delays).
U.S. government officials have claimed that TikTok is a national security threat due to the possibility of TikTok sharing user data with its parent company, ByteDance, and the Chinese government. The U.S. has also raised concerns about propaganda being spread via TikTok and the addictive qualities of the app, especially for young people.
ExpressVPN for other countries
ExpressVPN users can connect to VPN server locations in 105 countries and counting. You can access any of these locations from Illinois, and anywhere else in the world.
Get an Illinois VPN risk-free
See why ExpressVPN is the best VPN for Illinois. Try the full-featured version risk-free for 30 days—if you're not completely satisfied, you'll get your money back.