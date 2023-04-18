Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

The Arc de Triomphe in Paris.

How to get a French IP address How to get a French IP address

The best way to get a French IP address is to use a VPN. Why? Connecting to the internet with a VPN enables you to change your IP address quickly and easily. Read on to see how it works.

Use a VPN to get a French IP address

A VPN reroutes your internet traffic through a VPN server in a country of your choice—like France—so apps and websites will think you are located in France.

How to use a VPN

With ultra-fast French VPN servers in Paris, Marseille, and Strasbourg, ExpressVPN makes it easy to get an IP address in France, or any of 94 countries around the world.

Get a French IP address in 3 steps

Getting a French IP address takes just minutes with ExpressVPN.

Map of VPN server locations in France.

What is a French IP address?

An IP address is a unique number that identifies your device when you’re online. A French IP address is one assigned to a server in France.

Because your IP address is associated with your location and your internet service provider (ISP), changing your IP address with a VPN gives you more control over what apps and websites know about you, and makes you more anonymous online.

Use ExpressVPN’s IP address checker to find out what apps and websites can learn about you from your IP address.

Why use ExpressVPN?

Server locations in France

Choose from 4 French server locations: Paris, Marseille, Strasbourg, and Alsace.

Use on 5 devices simultaneously

Install ExpressVPN on all your devices, and connect up to five at once.

Lightning-fast speeds

Get ultra-fast speeds for better video quality with a global network of 10Gbps servers.

Unlimited bandwidth

ExpressVPN gives you unlimited VPN bandwidth so you can stream or game at optimal speeds.

Secure access anywhere

ExpressVPN uses best-in-class encryption, so you can safely access all the apps and services you need.

24-hour live chat support

Real humans are available 24/7 to help you with setup and troubleshooting.

Why get a French IP address?

A French IP address allows you to browse the internet as if you were in France. This is useful for accessing websites that use geoblocking to restrict their content to certain regions.

If your VPN doesn’t have servers in France, or isn’t optimized for maximum compatibility, you may lose access to these services whenever you connect. But a premium VPN like ExpressVPN is engineered to protect your privacy and security no matter what you’re doing online, whether you’re streaming Ligue 1 football or French TV and movies on M6 6Play, TF1, Canal+, or Netflix.

Can I use a free VPN to get a French IP address?

Although there are plenty of free VPNs and “free proxies” out there, it’s worth considering how these providers can afford to offer their service at no charge. If a free VPN or free proxy service is malicious, there are many ways for it to monetize your internet traffic, including logging and selling your browser history, injecting targeted ads and spam into your browser, or even recording usernames and passwords.

Are free VPNs safe?

To ensure a fast, private, and secure connection for every customer, ExpressVPN pays for a network of high-performance server locations in 94 countries. Skilled developers and designers optimize ExpressVPN’s apps and create privacy-related features such as Threat Manager.

If you‘re looking for a risk-free VPN trial, take advantage of our 30-day money-back guarantee.

Download a France VPN for all your devices

Stay protected on all your devices.

A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, and Samsung Smart TV. Get a France VPN APK for your Android devices, or download a France VPN for PC. You can even get a France VPN extension for Chrome.

Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.

FAQ: Getting a French IP address

Is it safe to use a VPN to get a French IP address?
Is it legal to use a VPN to get a French IP address?
How do I change my IP address location to France?
Can I get a French IP address from a specific city?
What is the best VPN to get a French IP address?

ExpressVPN for all countries

ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 94 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from France or anywhere else in the world.

Get a French IP address risk-free

Enjoy the ExpressVPN 30-day money-back guarantee: If you are not fully satisfied with ExpressVPN, for any reason, contact the Support Team within 30 days to get a full refund.

