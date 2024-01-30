Also available as a VPN APK download

In addition to the Google Play Store, ExpressVPN lets you download the VPN app as an APK (Android package kit) directly from this website. The VPN APK allows you to download ExpressVPN even if you don’t have access to Google Play or prefer not to use it.

You will need to enable APK installs on your Android device. From there, you can install and use ExpressVPN as normal. It is not recommended to download the ExpressVPN APK from any other sources.