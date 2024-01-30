Best Android VPN: Secure and ultra-fast
- For smartphones and Android TV
- Access sites and services worldwide
- Quick, easy setup and 24/7 support
- Risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN
Visit the order page and select the option that’s right for you. All of our plans are fully covered by our 30-day money-back guarantee.
Step 2
Download an Android VPN app
Download and install the ExpressVPN app for Android on your phone or tablet. You can do so through the Google Play Store (easiest) or as an APK.
Step 3
Connect to a VPN server location
Simply hit the On Button, and you’ll be instantly connected to the best location for your connection. Or pick one from our global network.
Also available as a VPN APK download
In addition to the Google Play Store, ExpressVPN lets you download the VPN app as an APK (Android package kit) directly from this website. The VPN APK allows you to download ExpressVPN even if you don’t have access to Google Play or prefer not to use it.
You will need to enable APK installs on your Android device. From there, you can install and use ExpressVPN as normal. It is not recommended to download the ExpressVPN APK from any other sources.
Download a VPN for all Android devices
ExpressVPN works with Android 14, 13, 12L, 12, 11, 10, Pie, Oreo, Nougat, Marshmallow & Lollipop. Use it on Samsung Galaxy, Nokia, Vivo, Huawei, Sony Xperia, LG, Motorola, Google Pixel, BlackBerry, HTC, Xiaomi, OnePlus, ZTE, and more Android brands.
Need the same great functionality on your laptop or desktop? One ExpressVPN subscription lets you connect to the VPN on eight devices at the same time, so you can use it as your Mac VPN or Windows VPN, too.
Use ExpressVPN on your Android TV
You can get all the protective benefits of a VPN while you browse and stream your favorite entertainment on Android TV brands such as Sony, Hisense, and TCL.
Search for “ExpressVPN” on the Google Play Store using your Android TV to download the official VPN app.
Learn more about using ExpressVPN with Android TV.
Gaming on Android with a VPN
ExpressVPN is the best VPN for gaming online on your Android device. A VPN keeps your data private, protects you from DDoS (distributed denial of service) attacks, and can also lower ping times between gaming servers by connecting you to locations closer to the network hosts.
If your internet service provider is throttling gaming traffic, ExpressVPN can also bypass those restrictions to restore your network speeds to their default levels. In some instances, gamers have even reported faster speeds.
If you’re gaming on consoles like the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox, ExpressVPN has you covered, too.
Frequently asked questions
Using a VPN on your Android will ensure that everything you do is secure. By connecting to any of our VPN server locations in 105 countries, you can replace your device‘s IP address with a different one, protect your data on unsecured Wi-Fi networks, and access censored sites and services.
Yes! ExpressVPN is available on a wide array of devices including computers, mobile devices, and much more. You can install ExpressVPN on as many devices as you wish, and up to eight devices can be connected to ExpressVPN simultaneously with a single subscription. Or install ExpressVPN on your Wi-Fi router to connect even more.
Although there are free VPNs and proxy services available for Android, they are not recommended as they do not offer the same privacy and security benefits of paid VPN. Many do not work as advertised, some may even sell your data, and most will leave your networks vulnerable to attack.
A VPN APK is a VPN app available as an Android Package Kit (APK). On an Android device, you can download apps from outside of the Play Store, and one such way is by transferring or downloading APK files to your device.
APK files also allow you to download Android apps onto devices that run Android but don’t have Play Store installed, such as the Amazon Kindle Fire tablet. You can also download an app using an APK if it is blocked in your country.
Our VPN APK allows you to download the ExpressVPN app on to your Android device without having to use the Play Store.
It’s really simple! Just follow these steps:
-
Head to your ExpressVPN account dashboard or download the VPN APK here
-
Under the “Set up your devices” section, click on “Android”
-
Lastly, click on the “Download APK” button
While it is safe to download APKs, you should only do so from trusted sources—like your ExpressVPN account dashboard. Downloading APKs from less reputable sources puts your devices at risk of harm as they could contain malware.
The best Android VPN APK to download is ExpressVPN. ExpressVPN ensures a fast, private, and secure connection for every customer thanks to our next-gen 10Gbps servers, best-in-class encryption, and advanced features like VPN split tunneling.
ExpressVPN is first and foremost a privacy company and therefore stores no activity logs and no connection logs. ExpressVPN also never stores any data that would allow anyone to trace a specific network activity or behavior back to an individual user. Read more about ExpressVPN’s commitment to privacy and policy toward logs.
Every ExpressVPN subscription comes with a risk-free money-back guarantee. You can enjoy the full-featured version of ExpressVPN on your devices for up to 30 days and still get a full refund.
Security is at the forefront of what we do at ExpressVPN. Not only do we aim to design our apps and systems to offer a high level of privacy and security, but we also routinely engage independent auditors to validate our security claims. It’s one of the best ways for our users to know if they can trust our services to protect them. See the full list of audits and read the full reports.
ExpressVPN provides a wide range of articles covering setup, usage, and troubleshooting. If you need more support, the ExpressVPN Support Team is always available.
With servers across 105 countries, best-in-class encryption, and ultra-fast speeds that offer minimal buffering, the best VPN for Android is ExpressVPN.
Android VPN app: Key features
More VPN locations
Choose from VPN server locations across 105 countries, including the UK, U.S., Canada, and Australia.
Optimized for speed
ExpressVPN constantly optimizes servers to deliver the fastest speeds possible.
Auto-connect on untrusted Wi-Fi
Set the mobile device VPN to connect automatically on any network you haven’t previously marked as safe.
Advanced leak protection
Strong leakproofing is enabled by default, ensuring your privacy and security stay intact.
Best-in-class encryption
Secure and protect all of your data with best-in-class AES 256-bit encryption.
Network protection (kill switch)
Stops all traffic if the VPN can’t connect. Or use the system kill switch, on Android 8 and up.
Shortcuts to your favorite services
Customize your VPN with links to your most-used services, right below the On Button.
In-app troubleshooting
Find answers to common questions about using ExpressVPN with guides within the app.
Why choose ExpressVPN?
Independently audited
Third-party assessments verify our security claims through rigorous testing of our apps and systems.
Get set up right away
Connecting to ExpressVPN is quick and easy. Just sign up, download, and connect!
Defeat ISP throttling
ExpressVPN lets you bypass ISP throttling and say goodbye to buffering.
TrustedServer technology
Audited to confirm privacy protections, TrustedServer sets a new standard for security.
Increase your anonymity
Replace your IP and location to prevent tracking of browsing activity and metadata.
Content from anywhere
Access all the apps and services you need to work, stream, and play.
Live chat support
Contact Support around the clock if you have questions about ExpressVPN on any device.
Superior connection reliability
Enjoy industry-leading connection stability and reliability, no matter where you are in the world.
