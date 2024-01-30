Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Best Android VPN: Secure and ultra-fast

Download VPN APK or on Google Play

  • For smartphones and Android TV
  • Access sites and services worldwide
  • Quick, easy setup and 24/7 support
  • Risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee
Download the best VPN for Android.
Set up a VPN for Android.

How to set up
an Android VPN

  1. Subscribe to ExpressVPN on the order page.

  2. Download and install the ExpressVPN app for Android on your phone or tablet.

  3. Connect to any of our ultra-secure server locations.

  4. Use the internet the way you want to use it!

If you need help, the ExpressVPN Support Team is available via live chat and email.

Step 1

How to sign up for ExpressVPN
Sign up for ExpressVPN

Visit the order page and select the option that’s right for you. All of our plans are fully covered by our 30-day money-back guarantee.

Step 2

Download the ExpressVPN app for Android. Android devices with a download sign.
Download an Android VPN app

Download and install the ExpressVPN app for Android on your phone or tablet. You can do so through the Google Play Store (easiest) or as an APK.

Step 3

Connect to a VPN server location

Simply hit the On Button, and you’ll be instantly connected to the best location for your connection. Or pick one from our global network.

Watch our video for more detailed instructions

ExpressVPN for Android - App setup tutorial
Risk-free VPN APK download.

Also available as a VPN APK download

In addition to the Google Play Store, ExpressVPN lets you download the VPN app as an APK (Android package kit) directly from this website. The VPN APK allows you to download ExpressVPN even if you don’t have access to Google Play or prefer not to use it.

You will need to enable APK installs on your Android device. From there, you can install and use ExpressVPN as normal. It is not recommended to download the ExpressVPN APK from any other sources.

Download a VPN for all Android devices.

Download a VPN for all Android devices

ExpressVPN works with Android 14, 13, 12L, 12, 11, 10, Pie, Oreo, Nougat, Marshmallow & Lollipop. Use it on Samsung Galaxy, Nokia, Vivo, Huawei, Sony Xperia, LG, Motorola, Google Pixel, BlackBerry, HTC, Xiaomi, OnePlus, ZTE, and more Android brands.

Need the same great functionality on your laptop or desktop? One ExpressVPN subscription lets you connect to the VPN on eight devices at the same time, so you can use it as your Mac VPN or Windows VPN, too.

Benefits of Android VPN.

Use ExpressVPN on your Android TV

You can get all the protective benefits of a VPN while you browse and stream your favorite entertainment on Android TV brands such as Sony, Hisense, and TCL.

Search for “ExpressVPN” on the Google Play Store using your Android TV to download the official VPN app.

Learn more about using ExpressVPN with Android TV.

Gaming on Android with a VPN

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for gaming online on your Android device. A VPN keeps your data private, protects you from DDoS (distributed denial of service) attacks, and can also lower ping times between gaming servers by connecting you to locations closer to the network hosts.

If your internet service provider is throttling gaming traffic, ExpressVPN can also bypass those restrictions to restore your network speeds to their default levels. In some instances, gamers have even reported faster speeds.

If you’re gaming on consoles like the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox, ExpressVPN has you covered, too.

Frequently asked questions

Android VPN app: Key features

More VPN locations

Choose from VPN server locations across 105 countries, including the UK, U.S., Canada, and Australia.

Optimized for speed

ExpressVPN constantly optimizes servers to deliver the fastest speeds possible.

Auto-connect on untrusted Wi-Fi

Set the mobile device VPN to connect automatically on any network you haven’t previously marked as safe.

Advanced leak protection

Strong leakproofing is enabled by default, ensuring your privacy and security stay intact.

Best-in-class encryption

Secure and protect all of your data with best-in-class AES 256-bit encryption.

Multilingual interface

English not your first choice? Try ExpressVPN in any of 17 other languages.

Network protection (kill switch)

Stops all traffic if the VPN can’t connect. Or use the system kill switch, on Android 8 and up.

Shortcuts to your favorite services

Customize your VPN with links to your most-used services, right below the On Button.

Split tunneling

Choose which apps use ExpressVPN and which apps don’t when you’re connected.

In-app troubleshooting

Find answers to common questions about using ExpressVPN with guides within the app.

Why Android users love ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN user recommendations.

Speed is great and customer service is outstanding. Friendly interface and easy to use. Most recommended.

Caro
ExpressVPN user recommendations.

I like ExpressVPN, everything works as intended and I even had a stupid question that was answered quickly and very friendly by the support. Love it!

Jeremy
ExpressVPN user recommendations.

ExpressVPN is extremely easy to install and use, and comes with a 30 day money-back guarantee. Installation is incredibly simple.

SB
Excellent Rated 4.5 out of 5 based on 23352 reviews

Why choose ExpressVPN?

Independently audited

Third-party assessments verify our security claims through rigorous testing of our apps and systems.

Get set up right away

Connecting to ExpressVPN is quick and easy. Just sign up, download, and connect!

Defeat ISP throttling

ExpressVPN lets you bypass ISP throttling and say goodbye to buffering.

TrustedServer technology

Audited to confirm privacy protections, TrustedServer sets a new standard for security.

Increase your anonymity

Replace your IP and location to prevent tracking of browsing activity and metadata.

Content from anywhere

Access all the apps and services you need to work, stream, and play.

Live chat support

Contact Support around the clock if you have questions about ExpressVPN on any device.

Superior connection reliability

Enjoy industry-leading connection stability and reliability, no matter where you are in the world.

Try a risk-free VPN for Android

Love ExpressVPN—or get your money back.


Try ExpressVPN for Android with a 30-day money-back guarantee and secure your internet!

