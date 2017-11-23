Need a VPN for your router? Get ExpressVPN Now

This tutorial will show you how to set up a VPN on your Xiaomi router with the L2TP protocol.

Important: L2TP does not offer any encryption and should only be used for anonymization or for changing locations.

The steps below were tested on Mi Wi-Fi.

Find your ExpressVPN account credentials

Go to the ExpressVPN setup page. If prompted, enter your ExpressVPN credentials and click Sign In.

Enter the verification code that is sent to your email.

On the right, select PPTP & L2TP/IPsec.

This will show you your username, password, and a list of server addresses around the world.

Keep this browser window open. You will need this information for the setup later.

2. Configure your Xiaomi router

In your browser’s address bar, enter miwifi.com to access the router admin panel.

If the address for your router’s admin panel was changed in the past and you cannot remember it, you can find it in your device’s settings.

Sign in with your router admin password.

Click Advanced > VPN.

Click Add service. Enter the following details:

Name: Enter a name that will help you recognize your VPN connection. For example: ExpressVPN LA.

Enter a name that will help you recognize your VPN connection. For example: ExpressVPN LA. Protocol type: Select L2TP .

Select . Server: Enter the server address you found earlier.

Enter the server address you found earlier. Username: Enter the username you found earlier.

Enter the username you found earlier. Password: Enter the password you found earlier.

Click Save.

3. Connect to a VPN server location

Next to the L2TP VPN connection you just created, click Connect.

Once the connection is successful, click the QoS Traffic manager tab at the top. Under Internet bandwidth, click Change.

Enter the following details:

Upload: Enter 999 .

Enter . Download: Enter 999.

Click OK.

Check your location and IP address to confirm the VPN connection is working.

Note: If you want your router to connect to the VPN when it is on, check the box next to Connect automatically when the device is on.

Disconnect from a VPN server location

To disconnect from a VPN server location, click Advanced > VPN. Next to the L2TP VPN connection, click Disconnect.

