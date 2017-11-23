Last updated:

This tutorial will show you how to set up a VPN on your Xiaomi router with the L2TP protocol.

Important: L2TP does not offer any encryption and should only be used for anonymization or for changing locations.

The steps below were tested on Mi Wi-Fi. If you are unable to follow the steps below because your device interface looks drastically different, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.

Jump to section

1. Find your ExpressVPN account credentials
2. Configure your Xiaomi router
3. Connect to a VPN server location
Disconnect from a VPN server location

Find your ExpressVPN account credentials

Go to the ExpressVPN setup page. If prompted, enter your ExpressVPN credentials and click Sign In.

Enter your account credentials, then click "Sign In."

Enter the verification code that is sent to your email.

On the right, select PPTP & L2TP/IPsec.

Click "PPTP & L2TP/IPsec."

This will show you your username, password, and a list of server addresses around the world.

Keep this browser window open. You will need this information for the setup later.

 

Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.

2. Configure your Xiaomi router

In your browser’s address bar, enter miwifi.com to access the router admin panel.

If the address for your router’s admin panel was changed in the past and you cannot remember it, you can find it in your device’s settings.

Sign in with your router admin password.

Sign in with your router admin password.

Click Advanced > VPN.

Click “VPN.”

Click Add service. Enter the following details:

  • Name: Enter a name that will help you recognize your VPN connection. For example: ExpressVPN LA.
  • Protocol type: Select L2TP.
  • Server: Enter the server address you found earlier.
  • Username: Enter the username you found earlier.
  • Password: Enter the password you found earlier.

Click Save.

Enter the details for the L2TP VPN configuration, then click “Save.”

3. Connect to a VPN server location

Next to the L2TP VPN connection you just created, click Connect.

Next to the L2TP VPN connection you just created, click “Connect.”

Once the connection is successful, click the QoS Traffic manager tab at the top. Under Internet bandwidth, click Change.

Enter the following details:

  • Upload: Enter 999.
  • Download: Enter 999.

Click OK.

Set both “Upload” and “Download” to 999, then click “OK.”

Check your location and IP address to confirm the VPN connection is working.

Note: If you want your router to connect to the VPN when it is on, check the box next to Connect automatically when the device is on.

Disconnect from a VPN server location

To disconnect from a VPN server location, click Advanced > VPN. Next to the L2TP VPN connection, click Disconnect.

Next to the L2TP VPN connection, click “Disconnect.”

