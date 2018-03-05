Need a VPN for your router? Get ExpressVPN Now

This tutorial will show you how to set up a VPN on your Huawei router with the L2TP protocol.

Important: L2TP does not offer any encryption and should only be used for anonymization or for changing locations.

The steps below were tested on the Huawei B525. Other models may not be supported. If you are unable to follow the steps below because your device interface looks drastically different, .

1. Find your ExpressVPN account credentials

On the ExpressVPN setup page, enter your ExpressVPN credentials. Click Sign In.

Click Manual Configuration on the left side of the screen. Select PPTP & L2TP/IPsec on the right. This will show you your username, password, and a list of server addresses around the world.

Keep this browser window open. You will need this information for the setup later.

2. Configure your Huawei router

In your browser’s address bar, enter 192.168.1.1 to access the router admin panel.

If the address for your router’s admin panel was changed in the past and you cannot remember it, you can find it in your device’s settings.

Sign in with your username and password. (By default, they are both admin.) Click Log In.

In the top menu bar, click the Settings tab. In the sidebar, select VPN.

Enter the following details:

Enable L2TP: Check this box.

Check this box. LNS address: Enter the server address you found earlier.

Enter the server address you found earlier. Host Name: Enter a name that will help you recognize your VPN connection. For example: ExpressVPN_LA.

Enter a name that will help you recognize your VPN connection. For example: ExpressVPN_LA. Tunnel password: Enter 12345678 .

Enter . Handshake interval(s): Enter 60 .

Enter . PPP username: Enter the username you found earlier.

Enter the username you found earlier. PPP password: Enter the password you found earlier.

Enter the password you found earlier. Authentication: Select Auto.

Click Apply.

Once the connection is successful, a “Success” message will appear and the Connection Status will change to “Connected.”

Check your IP address to confirm the VPN connection is working.

Connect to a different VPN server location

To connect to a different VPN server location, go to Settings > VPN. Next to LNS address, enter a different server address, then click Apply.

Disconnect from a VPN server location

To disconnect from a VPN server location, go to Settings > VPN. Next to Enable L2TP, uncheck the box, then click Apply.

