This guide will show you how to reset your ExpressVPN router to the original firmware. If you would like to upgrade (or downgrade) to a different version of the ExpressVPN router firmware, follow this guide.
Before you start: Make sure to download the original router firmware for your router. You can find the appropriate firmware on the official Asus, Linksys, and Netgear websites.
Reset to original firmware on ExpressVPN router (v2)
Reset to original firmware on ExpressVPN router (v1)
Go to the ExpressVPN router dashboard. Sign in with your router admin password.
In the sidebar, go to Advanced Settings > Software Update.
Click Choose file.
Select the original firmware file you downloaded, then click Update Now.
During the firmware reset process, your device will be disconnected from the router’s Wi-Fi. Select your router’s Wi-Fi network to reconnect to the router again.
After the firmware has been upgraded, sign in with your router username and password.
I’ve “bricked” my router
If your router is bricked (stops responding after a faulty flashing process), it is best to contact your router brand’s customer support for troubleshooting.
Linksys router users can also try these steps:
- Power on your router.
- Keep it on for at least eight seconds.
- Turn off the router.
Repeat this process three more times.
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.
For Linksys WRT1200AC, WRT1900AC, and WRT3200ACM
Go to the ExpressVPN router dashboard. Sign in with your router admin password.
In the left-side menu, select Backup / Flash Firmware.
Under Flash new firmware image, uncheck the box for Keep settings.
Click Choose File and select the firmware.
Click Flash image… > Proceed.
When prompted, select your preference on whether to keep your current configuration.
During the firmware upgrade process, your device will be disconnected from the router’s Wi-Fi. Select your router’s Wi-Fi to reconnect to the router again.
After the firmware has been upgraded, sign in with your router username and password.
For Linksys EA6200, Netgear R6300v2, Netgear R7000, Asus RT-AC68U, RT-AC87U, RT-AC56R, RT-AC56S, and RT-AC56U
Go to the ExpressVPN router dashboard. Sign in with your router admin password.
In the top navigation bar, go to Administration. In the left-side menu, select Firmware Upgrade.
In the drop-down menu, select Reset to Default settings, then click Choose file to select the firmware file.
Click Upgrade > Proceed.
While the firmware is being upgraded, select your preference when asked whether to keep your current configurations.
During the firmware upgrade process, your device will be disconnected from the router’s Wi-Fi. Select your router’s Wi-Fi to reconnect to the router again.
After the firmware has been upgraded, sign in with your router username and password.
