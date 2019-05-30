Want ExpressVPN on your router? Get the App for Routers

This guide will show you how to reset your ExpressVPN router to the original firmware. If you would like to upgrade (or downgrade) to a different version of the ExpressVPN router firmware, follow this guide.

Before you start: Make sure to download the original router firmware for your router. You can find the appropriate firmware on the official Asus, Linksys, and Netgear websites.

Reset to original firmware on ExpressVPN router (v2)

Go to the ExpressVPN router dashboard. Sign in with your router admin password.

In the sidebar, go to Advanced Settings > Software Update.

Click Choose file.

Select the original firmware file you downloaded, then click Update Now.

During the firmware reset process, your device will be disconnected from the router’s Wi-Fi. Select your router’s Wi-Fi network to reconnect to the router again.

After the firmware has been upgraded, sign in with your router username and password.

I’ve “bricked” my router

If your router is bricked (stops responding after a faulty flashing process), it is best to contact your router brand’s customer support for troubleshooting.

Linksys router users can also try these steps:

Power on your router. Keep it on for at least eight seconds. Turn off the router.

Repeat this process three more times.

Reset to original firmware on ExpressVPN router (v1)

For Linksys WRT1200AC, WRT1900AC, and WRT3200ACM

For Linksys EA6200, Netgear R6300v2, Netgear R7000, Asus RT-AC68U, RT-AC87U, RT-AC56R, RT-AC56S, and RT-AC56U