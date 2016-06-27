Need a VPN for your router? Get ExpressVPN Now

Keeping your router updated for the latest functionality and security upgrades is important.

The auto-update feature on AircoveOS and ExpressVPN for routers automatically updates your router daily at 4 a.m. local time if an update is available. You do not usually need to update your router manually.

Note: Updating your router will not remove its current settings.

How to find which software version your router is running

Sign in to your router dashboard. Select Advanced Settings > Software Update.

You will see your software version.

The auto-update feature, enabled by default on AircoveOS and ExpressVPN for routers, allows any available updates to be automatically installed on your router at 4 a.m. daily. We recommend you keep it enabled on your router to get the latest features and security upgrades.

Turn auto-update on or off

Sign in to your router dashboard. Select Advanced Settings > Software Update. Toggle Install available updates daily at 4:00 a.m. on or off. Select Save.

When auto-update is turned off, you will be notified on the router dashboard when an update is available. To install the update, select Update Now.

Check or change your time zone settings

To ensure your router updates at the right time of day, check that the time zone is set correctly. To check or change the time zone:

Sign in to your router dashboard. Select Advanced Settings > Aircove Settings or Router Settings. Check your time zone under Time zone. To reset your time zone, select your current time zone, then select Save.



Manually update Aircove or a router running ExpressVPN

To manually update your router, download the latest ExpressVPN firmware:

Sign in to the ExpressVPN setup page. Select your router model. Select Download Firmware.

After that, install the firmware on the router:

Sign in to your router dashboard. Select Advanced Settings > Software Update.

Select Choose File. Select the firmware file, then select Update Now.



When the router is updating its firmware, your device will be disconnected from its network. After the update is complete, connect your device to the router again.

