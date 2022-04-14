Need a VPN or DNS for your device? Get ExpressVPN Now

Important: ExpressVPN Keys is currently available in beta on Windows, Mac, and Linux via a ExpressVPN Keys is currently available in beta on Windows, Mac, and Linux via a Chrome browser extension and in the ExpressVPN Android app . The beta version for iOS is still in development.

You will need your ExpressVPN account login details and your ExpressVPN Keys primary password to access your logins.

Make sure that you are signed in to the ExpressVPN app. If you are unable to sign in to the ExpressVPN app, you will need to reset your account password.

If you cannot remember your primary password for the ExpressVPN Keys, you can only reset your primary password on the ExpressVPN Keys Chrome extension:

Install the ExpressVPN Keys Chrome extension. Click the ExpressVPN Keys Chrome extension. On the unlock screen, click Need Help? Click Use Recovery Code. Enter your recovery code. Click Enter. Enter a new primary password. Click Set Primary Password. Unlock with your new primary password.

If you have lost your primary password and your recovery code: to reset your password manager account.

Important: ExpressVPN uses ExpressVPN uses zero-knowledge encryption and therefore cannot see or restore your encrypted data. You will lose your stored logins.

