Need a VPN or DNS for your device? Get ExpressVPN Now

One ExpressVPN account. All devices. Get Apps for Free

Important: ExpressVPN Keys is currently available in beta on Windows, Mac, and Linux via a ExpressVPN Keys is currently available in beta on Windows, Mac, and Linux via a Chrome browser extension and in the ExpressVPN Android app . The beta version for iOS is still in development.

ExpressVPN Keys (ExpressVPN’s password manager) was built according to industry best practices for secure apps and cloud infrastructure, including conducting extensive threat models and security assessments.

The logins and passwords stored in your password manager are protected at all times by zero-knowledge encryption, which ensures only you can see your decrypted data (your logins and passwords). This is because your data is encrypted and decrypted on your devices using your primary password, which you create when setting up your ExpressVPN Keys account. No one else, not even ExpressVPN, can see the logins and passwords stored in your password manager because only you know the primary password.

The combination of a​ strong primary password and zero-knowledge encryption provides a high level of security for ExpressVPN Keys users.

Learn more about how your data is managed.

Need help?

Back to top