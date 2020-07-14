Stuck and need some help? Talk to a Human

ExpressVPN manual configurations are designed for devices that can’t run the ExpressVPN apps. While a handful of protocols are supported, protocols offering no encryption, such as L2TP, are not supported.

If you try to set up an L2TP connection on your router using ExpressVPN credentials, the setup will either fail or result in a connection that is not encrypted.

Which VPN protocols does ExpressVPN support for manual configuration?

ExpressVPN supports the following protocols for manual configurations:

OpenVPN : Open source and extremely secure. Not supported on all devices.

: Open source and extremely secure. Not supported on all devices. L2TP/IPsec : Secure but slower than OpenVPN. May occasionally be blocked by firewalls.

: Secure but slower than OpenVPN. May occasionally be blocked by firewalls. PPTP: Fast and available for older devices. Very limited security.

Important: L2TP/IPsec is not to be confused with L2TP. L2TP does not offer any encryption.

Recommended solution: Use the OpenVPN configuration

If your router supports both OpenVPN and L2TP manual configurations, you are strongly encouraged to use the OpenVPN setup. This involves downloading ExpressVPN’s manual configuration files and applying them to your router.

You can find instructions for your specific router or if your specific router model is not listed. Before contacting Support, please check your router documentation to ensure it supports manually configured OpenVPN connections.

Recommended solution: Use the ExpressVPN router app

The ExpressVPN router app encrypts your router’s internet connection and will apply the same protection to every device connected to it. To use the ExpressVPN router app, you will need to download and “flash” the ExpressVPN router firmware on a supported router model.

The ExpressVPN router app is currently available for select Asus, Linksys, Netgear routers. If your specific router model is not listed, you can .

Alternate solution: Use the PPTP configuration

Routers that support manually configured L2TP connections often support PPTP configurations as well.

If your router supports both L2TP and PPTP configurations, you can find instructions for setting up PPTP on your router. Note that PPTP offers minimal security and should only be used for anonymization or for changing locations.

Alternate solution: Use a router that supports OpenVPN configurations

If your current router does not support OpenVPN configurations, you are encouraged to switch to a router that does.

OpenVPN is open-sourced and utilizes SSL/TLS for key exchange, making it a widely trusted protocol that provides an ideal combination of speed and security. A large variety of modern routers, at various price points, support OpenVPN.

