This article details the warranty information for the ExpressVPN Aircove AX1800.

This limited warranty applies if and only if you purchased the ExpressVPN Aircove AX1800 directly from ExpressVPN on Amazon in the United States, United Kingdom, or European Union. An ExpressVPN Aircove purchased from any other source or shipped outside the country where it was purchased is not covered by this warranty.

In this limited warranty, Express Technologies Limited warrants that each new ExpressVPN Aircove is free from manufacturing defects in materials and workmanship under normal use, as defined in https://www.expressvpn.com/support/vpn-setup/aircove, for one year from the date of original purchase. Express Technologies Limited does not warrant against normal wear and tear or damage caused by accident or abuse. This product is intended to be sold and used in the United States, United Kingdom, or European Union. Express Technologies Limited cannot guarantee that the product is compatible in other countries, or that it will meet the certification requirements of other countries for similar equipment.

This warranty is rendered null and void if any part of the router has been modified, including unauthorized modification, repair, or disassembly. The warranty is also rendered null and void by the use of any non-ExpressVPN firmware or from any inappropriate use, including but not limited to: inappropriate voltage input, dropping in liquids or on hard surfaces, usage in temperatures outside of 0-40°C, or storage in temperatures outside of -20~70°C.

Express Technologies Limited reserves the right to modify the contents of this warranty without further notice.

FCC ID: 2A5HJ-AX1800

This device complies with Part 15 of the FCC Rules. Operation is subject to the following two conditions: This device may not cause harmful interference, and

This device must accept any interference received, including interference that may cause undesired operation. Changes or modifications not expressly approved by ExpressVPN could void the user’s authority to operate the equipment. Note: This equipment has been tested and found to comply with the limits for a Class B digital device, pursuant to part 15 of the FCC Rules. These limits are designed to provide reasonable protection against harmful interference in a residential installation. This equipment generates and can emit radio frequency energy and, if not installed and used in accordance with the instructions, may cause harmful interference to radio communications. However, there is no guarantee that interference will not occur in a particular installation. If this equipment does cause harmful interference to radio or television reception, which can be determined by turning the equipment off and on, the user is encouraged to try to correct the interference by one or more of the following measures: Reorient or relocate the receiving antenna.

Increase the separation between the equipment and receiver.

Connect the equipment into an outlet on a circuit different from that to which the receiver is connected.

Consult the dealer or an experienced radio/TV technician for help.

FCC Radiation Exposure Statement

This equipment complies with FCC radiation exposure limits set forth for an uncontrolled environment. This equipment should be installed and operated with a minimum distance 20cm between the radiator and your body. This transmitter must not be co-located or operating in conjunction with any other antenna or transmitter.

Hereby, Express Technologies Limited declares that the radio equipment type (ExpressVPN Aircove AX1800) is in compliance with the essential requirements and other relevant provisions of Directive 2014/53/EU. The full text of the EU declaration of conformity is available here.

Caution:

This product uses WiFi 2.4GHz Operating Frequency is 2400-2483.5MHz/20dBm; 5GHz Operating Frequency is 5150-5250MHz/23dBm.

Restriction Statement:

The 5150-5250MHz band is allocated for indoor use only.

Restriction in BE, BG, CH, CZ, DK, DE, EE, IE, EL, ES, FR, HR, IT, CY, LV, LT, LU, HU, MT, NL, AT,PL, PT, RO, SI, SK, FI, SE, UK(NI).

The Product complies with Directive 2011/65/EU and its amendment directive 2015/863/EU (RoHS2.0).

Express Technologies Limited

Mill Mall, Suite 6, Wickhams Cay 1, Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands

Version 1.0