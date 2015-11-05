To use our apps and configurations, please sign up for an ExpressVPN account first.

To recover a lost or forgotten password, go to the reset password page.

If you know your password but would like to change it, go to change ExpressVPN password.

Step 1 – Click “Forgot your password?”

Go to the sign In page and click Forgot your password?

On the Reset Password screen, enter the email address you used when you created your ExpressVPN account, then click SEND INSTRUCTIONS.

If you can’t remember which email address you used to sign up, try any and all of the email addresses you have.

Need help? .

Back to top

Step 2 – Open the email

You’ll receive a Reset password instructions email from support[at]expressvpn.com with a link to reset your password. Open the email.

Click on the Change my password link in the email.

Note: You will not receive your password recovery email if your email service provider flags messages from ExpressVPN as spam. To ensure Gmail does not mark messages from ExpressVPN as spam: Click the gear icon ( ) to launch the dropdown. Click Settings. In the top navigation bar, click Filters and Blocked Addresses. Check that ExpressVPN is not one of your blocked addresses. If it is, click unblock on the right side next to the address name. Request your password recovery email again. You will not receive your password recovery email if your email service provider flags messages from ExpressVPN as spam. To ensure Gmail does not mark messages from ExpressVPN as spam:

Need help? .

Back to top

Step 3 – Create a new password

You’ll be taken to the Change Password page. Choose a password and enter it into both fields, then click CHANGE PASSWORD.

Your password should now be reset.

Need help? .

Back to top