To use our apps and configurations, please sign up for an ExpressVPN account first.
To recover a lost or forgotten password, go to the reset password page.
If you know your password but would like to change it, go to change ExpressVPN password.
Step 1 – Click “Forgot your password?”
Go to the sign In page and click Forgot your password?
On the Reset Password screen, enter the email address you used when you created your ExpressVPN account, then click SEND INSTRUCTIONS.
If you can’t remember which email address you used to sign up, try any and all of the email addresses you have.
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team via Live Chat for immediate assistance.
Step 2 – Open the email
You’ll receive a Reset password instructions email from support[at]expressvpn.com with a link to reset your password. Open the email.
Click on the Change my password link in the email.
- Click the gear icon () to launch the dropdown.
- Click Settings.
- In the top navigation bar, click Filters and Blocked Addresses.
- Check that ExpressVPN is not one of your blocked addresses. If it is, click unblock on the right side next to the address name.
- Request your password recovery email again.
Step 3 – Create a new password
You’ll be taken to the Change Password page. Choose a password and enter it into both fields, then click CHANGE PASSWORD.
Your password should now be reset.
