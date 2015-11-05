Stuck and need some help? Talk to a Human

This guide will show you how to change your ExpressVPN account password.

Note: This process can only be done on the ExpressVPN website and not via the ExpressVPN app.

If you have forgotten your password, you can reset your password.

To change your ExpressVPN account password:

Sign in to your ExpressVPN account. In the left sidebar, click Change Password.

Enter your current password and new password. Click Submit new password.



You will see a message that reads, “Password updated successfully.”

