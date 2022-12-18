Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Don’t miss out! Get 4 months free when you sign up for a 12-month plan.

Get the best VPN for watching Hulu

ExpressVPN is the fastest, easiest VPN for watching Hulu and World Cup live streams. Stream live TV and Hulu originals, free from throttling.

Try It Free
Stream Hulu securely with ExpressVPN. Hulu logo.

How to watch Hulu with a VPN in 3 easy steps

Step 1

Download the ExpressVPN app for Android. Android devices with a download sign.

Download the ExpressVPN app for your device.

Step 2

Select a secure U.S. VPN server location.

Step 3

Use ExpressVPN to watch Hulu on all of your devices.

Log in to your Hulu account to watch privately and securely.

With ExpressVPN, you can stream Hulu live and on demand, in blazing-fast HD

Try It Free

Stream the 2022 FIFA World Cup online

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will be the 22nd edition of the premier global football competition. The tournament features 32 teams, in eight groups of four teams. The Qatar World Cup, taking place during winter, will be the shortest World Cup schedule of all time. A total of 64 matches will be played from November 20–December 18, 2022.

Fans who have Hulu + Live TV can live stream every FIFA World Cup match online through Fox and Fox Sports. Learn more about how to live stream the World Cup in your country.

Try It Free

Watch the best Hulu shows with a VPN

Hulu VPN movies and tv shows

Hulu opens the door to thousands of network TV shows, movies, and Hulu originals. You can even create a Hulu Watch Party to enjoy content with friends and family in different locations.

Hulu’s vast on-demand streaming library includes many of the top programs on U.S. broadcast and cable networks. For an extra fee, Hulu offers access to premium channels like HBO and Showtime, without a cable contract. And with the Hulu + Live TV add-on, it’s even possible to use Hulu to stream sports, news, and other programming live.

Does Hulu work with a VPN?

Hulu website welcome screen.

Yes! ExpressVPN’s high-speed servers are optimized to work seamlessly with Hulu, so you never have to sacrifice your privacy, security, or video quality while streaming the content you want.

With a VPN you can also bypass ISP throttling restrictions and securely stream Hulu from anywhere—even school, office, or public Wi-Fi networks that block streaming services.

FAQ: Hulu with a VPN

Can I use a VPN to watch Hulu for free?
What devices can I watch Hulu on?
Can I download the Hulu app using a VPN?
Can I use Hulu to stream live sports?
Will using a VPN to stream Hulu slow my connection?
Why isn’t Hulu working with my VPN?

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and Hulu Terms of Use for more details.

Why streamers love ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN user recommendations.

Perfect. Unlike other VPNs that took forever to stream anything, with ExpressVPN I never notice a difference at all. It takes a lot to make me happy but this did it for me.

Susan S.
ExpressVPN user recommendations.

Have been using this service for two years now... it's infallible. Works with every app and streaming service. Uptime is good, no stuttering or delay on streams.

Peggy S.
ExpressVPN user recommendations.

This is the first VPN service that doesn't slow down or buffer my streaming services while I'm at home. I appreciate that and thank you all for doing it right!

Joshua H.

How to stream on your TV with ExpressVPN

Ways to watch ExpressVPN on your smart TV.

Using ExpressVPN means secure streaming in blazing-fast HD! Here are four ways to stream with a VPN:

  • Download the app to a smart TV. If you have a TV that can install the ExpressVPN app directly, such as Amazon Fire TV or Android TV, just search for the app and install!

  • Connect via HDMI cable. Simply run an HDMI cable from another device with ExpressVPN installed to your TV. Don’t have an HDMI cable handy? Try mirroring or casting instead.

  • Use MediaStreamer. Though MediaStreamer doesn’t offer the privacy protection of a VPN, it works with devices like Apple TV and gaming consoles that normally can’t install a VPN.

  • Use a VPN-enabled router. With ExpressVPN installed on your router every device in your home—including your smart TV or gaming console—can enjoy all the benefits of a VPN. This even covers devices that can’t install a VPN directly.

Besides smart TVs, ExpressVPN also works with a wide range of devices—and you can connect up to 5 at the same time with a single subscription!

Stream to TV With VPNBrowse More Devices

Why use ExpressVPN?

Use on 5 devices simultaneously

Install ExpressVPN on all your devices, and connect five at once.

Unlimited bandwidth

Download as much as you want, without your ISP or VPN capping certain kinds of traffic.

Defeat ISP throttling

ExpressVPN lets you bypass ISP throttling and say goodbye to buffering.

Lightning-fast speeds

Enjoy smoother, throttle-free browsing and gaming with ultra-fast speeds.

Secure access anywhere

Safely access all the apps and services you need to work, stream, and play.

24-hour live chat support

Real humans are available 24/7 to help you with setup and troubleshooting.

Try It Free

Try a risk-free VPN for Hulu today

Not sure about using a VPN to watch Hulu? Try ExpressVPN totally free before you commit.

We’re so confident in our product that we’re offering a 7-day free trial.

Try It Free
Try It Free

7-day free trial