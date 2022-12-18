Get the best VPN for watching Hulu
How to watch Hulu with a VPN in 3 easy steps
Step 1
Download the ExpressVPN app for your device.
Step 2
Select a secure U.S. VPN server location.
Step 3
Log in to your Hulu account to watch privately and securely.
Stream the 2022 FIFA World Cup online
The 2022 FIFA World Cup will be the 22nd edition of the premier global football competition. The tournament features 32 teams, in eight groups of four teams. The Qatar World Cup, taking place during winter, will be the shortest World Cup schedule of all time. A total of 64 matches will be played from November 20–December 18, 2022.
Fans who have Hulu + Live TV can live stream every FIFA World Cup match online through Fox and Fox Sports. Learn more about how to live stream the World Cup in your country.
Watch the best Hulu shows with a VPN
Hulu opens the door to thousands of network TV shows, movies, and Hulu originals. You can even create a Hulu Watch Party to enjoy content with friends and family in different locations.
Hulu’s vast on-demand streaming library includes many of the top programs on U.S. broadcast and cable networks. For an extra fee, Hulu offers access to premium channels like HBO and Showtime, without a cable contract. And with the Hulu + Live TV add-on, it’s even possible to use Hulu to stream sports, news, and other programming live.
Does Hulu work with a VPN?
Yes! ExpressVPN’s high-speed servers are optimized to work seamlessly with Hulu, so you never have to sacrifice your privacy, security, or video quality while streaming the content you want.
With a VPN you can also bypass ISP throttling restrictions and securely stream Hulu from anywhere—even school, office, or public Wi-Fi networks that block streaming services.
FAQ: Hulu with a VPN
Can I use a VPN to watch Hulu for free?
No, you will still need a Hulu account. If you don’t already have one, you’ll need to sign up separately. ExpressVPN ensures you can watch Hulu safely and at top speeds anywhere, including public Wi-Fi, without having to compromise your security or picture quality.
What devices can I watch Hulu on?
Hulu is available on a wide range of devices, including:
Smartphones and tablets, including iOS and Android
Computers, including Mac, Windows, and Linux
Smart TVs and TV box systems, including Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV Stick and Roku
Game consoles, including PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch
ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for many of these devices and covers five devices simultaneously. But even if your device cannot install ExpressVPN directly, you can still enjoy full VPN benefits by connecting it to a router running ExpressVPN.
Want Hulu on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
Can I download the Hulu app using a VPN?
Yes, it’s easy to download the Hulu app securely using a VPN. Make sure you’re connected to a U.S. VPN server location, then simply download the Hulu app and start streaming. Please contact our Support team if you have any difficulties downloading the Hulu app with a VPN.
Can I use Hulu to stream live sports?
Yes! Hulu is one of the best ways to watch sports live without a cable subscription. With the Hulu + Live TV add-on, you can get ESPN, Fox Sports, and regional sports networks, plus other cable and broadcast networks that carry live games. You can watch on two screens simultaneously and use the built-in cloud DVR service to record events that are being shown at inconvenient times.
Want to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup? Hulu + Live TV is an excellent option for U.S. fans, as all games will be broadcast on Fox and Fox Sports.
Will using a VPN to stream Hulu slow my connection?
All VPN services add a layer of encryption that has the potential to slow down your connection. ExpressVPN, however, has an extremely fast, constantly optimized network, so you probably won’t notice a difference.
If your ISP has been known to throttle streaming services, using a VPN to watch Hulu may actually speed up your connection.
Why isn’t Hulu working with my VPN?
If you’re watching Hulu on your computer, try using the ExpressVPN browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Hulu works best when you’re connected to the U.S. server location closest to your physical location. If you’re connected to a U.S. location and still having difficulty, please contact Support.
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and Hulu Terms of Use for more details.
Why streamers love ExpressVPN
How to stream on your TV with ExpressVPN
Using ExpressVPN means secure streaming in blazing-fast HD! Here are four ways to stream with a VPN:
Download the app to a smart TV. If you have a TV that can install the ExpressVPN app directly, such as Amazon Fire TV or Android TV, just search for the app and install!
Connect via HDMI cable. Simply run an HDMI cable from another device with ExpressVPN installed to your TV. Don’t have an HDMI cable handy? Try mirroring or casting instead.
Use MediaStreamer. Though MediaStreamer doesn’t offer the privacy protection of a VPN, it works with devices like Apple TV and gaming consoles that normally can’t install a VPN.
Use a VPN-enabled router. With ExpressVPN installed on your router every device in your home—including your smart TV or gaming console—can enjoy all the benefits of a VPN. This even covers devices that can’t install a VPN directly.
Besides smart TVs, ExpressVPN also works with a wide range of devices—and you can connect up to 5 at the same time with a single subscription!
