Advanced protection features with Aircove
Secure all your devices with an all-in-one router: ExpressVPN Aircove
For a safer online experience
Ad blocker
Hide intrusive display ads when browsing the web
Parental controls
Set times for internet access and block adult sites
Whole-home protection made easy
Use on all your devices
These advanced protection features can be flexibly applied to every device connected to the Aircove router.
No need to install apps
You can instantly use these features on your devices after your Aircove is set up—which just takes 5 minutes.
Seamless VPN integration
Our VPN and advanced protection features complement each other, delivering the best speeds and performance.
Easy device management
Sort your devices into groups and simply enable the advanced protection settings you want per group.
24/7 world-class support
Like with other ExpressVPN services, help with these features is readily available from our Support Team.
Automatic blocklist updates
The lists of blocked sites and trackers are regularly updated to cover the most recent threats.
FAQ
Do I need an Aircove to use these advanced protection features?
The whole set of advanced protection features is only available with Aircove. Threat Manager is available on the ExpressVPN apps for iOS, Mac, and Linux.
How do I activate these advanced protection features?
Simply set up your Aircove and you can use them immediately. There’s no separate activation or setup process.
Do I need to switch on my VPN to use any of these features?
No, all these features can function with or without a VPN.
Do I need an ExpressVPN subscription to use these advanced protection features?
No, they will still work without an ExpressVPN subscription. You only need an ExpressVPN subscription for VPN features.
What devices can I use these advanced protection features on?
These features can be applied to any device connected to Aircove, even smart TVs or smart home appliances.
Can I apply these features just to specific devices?
Yes, you can choose which devices to apply one or more of these features to. Specifically, on the Aircove interface, you can sort your devices into groups and choose feature settings for each group.
Will using an ad blocker affect my web browsing experience?
Certain services or websites may not work correctly if you use the ad blocking feature. If this occurs, you can easily disable ad blocking temporarily within the advanced protection settings.
Home protection, redefined.
Safeguard your family's digital life. With Aircove.