With the real possibility of personal information cropping up all over the internet, it can be hard to ensure all traces of you are gone. Here are a few steps you can try on your journey to be more private.

13 steps to completely delete yourself from the internet

1. Remove your personal details from Google

Google probably knows more about you than your best friend does. Your search history and Google Activity data is a veritable gold mine of personal information. There are a number of ways to remove your data from Google.

Use Google’s deletion service. You can delete your Google account permanently, wiping the data Google has collected on you. You could also delete specific services only, such as Gmail or YouTube.

Remove unwanted search results about you. You can request that specific mentions of you be removed from Google search results. Google will comply if your request fits certain criteria, such as if the content contains personally identifiable information or explicit images.

Get Google search results updated. If some information about you on the internet has been updated or removed, but Google is still displaying the old information, you can have Google remove the outdated content .

2. Abandon your mobile phone

The most intrusive tracking we experience is undoubtedly through the constant connection of our mobile devices. Here’s how:

Phone operators can locate everything with a SIM to within a few meters.

When a mobile device logs into the phone network, it identifies itself with both the serial number of the instrument itself and the SIM card.

The data gathered from your phone is routinely made available to governments. Hacking syndicates might also gain access via corrupt employees or forgotten backdoors.

Removing the SIM card may not be enough if you want to disappear completely. Your phone could still connect to a network without your knowledge (for example, in case you need to make an emergency call).

If all you need is to access the internet, a good replacement for a mobile phone is a tablet without a SIM card holder, such as an iPad. An iPod touch is also an excellent substitute.

Make sure the operating system of your device randomizes its MAC address (as iOS does) so you cannot be identified by the Wi-Fi networks you use.

Finding a suitable mobile device is admittedly hard. Many handsets require accounts with Google or Apple, don’t receive regular updates, or don’t run critical software like Tor.

3. Delete all your online accounts

Social media accounts

It’s no secret that social media giants like Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok don’t operate in the interest of your privacy. From actively monitoring users, to data breaches, to accusations of spying, it’s important to know exactly what is being done with your information and, more importantly, when to get rid of your profiles.

Online shopping accounts

In recent years, online shopping has become quite safe. In addition to being more convenient than shopping in person, online shopping also has the added advantages of encrypted payment gateways and industry-leading fraud protection—provided you stick to trusted retailers and outlets.

However, online shops have access to plenty of your information. Amazon in particular can build a profile on you in consort with the broad reach of its physical shops and hardware devices.

How to permanently delete your Amazon account

Gaming accounts

In December 2015, Valve announced that up to 77,000 Steam accounts are hacked every month. In late 2016, Epic Games forums were compromised with hackers gaining access to over 270,000 user accounts. In March 2022, hacking group Stormous stole around 200GB of data which included personal details of nearly 33 million users.

In recent years, gaming has eclipsed film and television to become the most popular and profitable form of entertainment—which increases the chances of your gaming accounts being stolen or compromised. The safest thing to do is to not have gaming accounts at all.

Dating accounts

Dating apps like Tinder are replete with cautionary tales of identity theft, fraud, stalking, and other types of scams. Putting yourself out there doesn’t mean that you have to put yourself at risk. Creating email accounts dedicated to dating apps or using fake names are a great way to create a barrier between potential suitors and your personal information. If in doubt, or danger, err on the side of caution and delete your dating apps.

How to stay safe and private on dating apps: 9 dos and don’ts

Email accounts

While living entirely without an email address might seem impossible, you could always consider encrypted email providers like ProtonMail, Hughmail, and Tutanota. Alternatively, running your own email server is possible, but doing so securely involves a lot of work. While many mainstream email providers may be more convenient, they may be selling information about your usage habits to third-party marketers.

4. Opt out from data brokers

Data brokers or information brokers are companies that specialize in collecting and selling data from companies and individuals. This is usually done through conducting searches in publicly available records and databases. Depending on what country you live in, you can opt out of these types of collection services through the relevant governmental bodies.

5. Clear history from all search engines that you’ve used

Bing is the second most used search engine in the world. Unsurprisingly, a lot of its usage is tied to being the default search engine on the Edge browser as well as Microsoft devices. While nowhere near as big as Google, Bing does account for a pretty strong niche in the search engine space.

Or, you could opt for DuckDuckGo which is anonymous and does not keep your search history.

6. Clear your browser history

Your browser history is a record of all the sites and services you’ve used online. It also includes any accounts you’ve logged in to, forms you’ve filled out, and cookies that have been left on your devices that could potentially track you.

While using an incognito or private windows to conduct searches is a great way to limit what traces you leave behind, it could be inconvenient to do this over a longer period of time. Regularly clearing your browser history is safer and far less time consuming. Most browsers will let you automate this process.

How to turn off browsing history

7. Delete your website and your personal information from blogs

Maybe it was your LiveJournal, maybe it was your Blogspot, or maybe it was your Tumblr—whatever the case, you may have a lot of your old blog content floating out there for all the world to see. The last thing you want is for people to find your old pop culture fanfic from your high school days!

8. Remove old forum posts, comments, and discussions

Just like your blogs, your old forum posts and discussions can reveal a lot about who you are to advertisers or even stalkers. That’s why when using forums, it’s always best to have usernames or pseudonyms that will obscure your actual identity. It’s also a good idea to not post photos of your immediate surroundings with clues to your actual identity or location.

But if you’ve been active on Reddit, Quora, or other forums, it won’t hurt to go in and delete your posts that reveal too much about you.

9. Delete unused apps

Decluttering, on any level, is always a breath of fresh air. Getting rid of unwanted or unused apps on your phone will not only make things easier to find, it may even make your phone run faster. Plus, it has the added advantage of freeing up storage for more photos and videos!

10. Revisit your browser’s privacy controls

Configuring your browser’s settings is an important step to keeping your online experience private. Regardless of what browser you use, practicing some browser privacy basics like using HTTPS Everywhere are a good head start. Ultimately, choosing the right browser and plugins can save you headaches in the long run.

11. Restrict your phone app permissions

Is your calendar app asking for permission to access your camera? Deny! Is your calculator asking for permission to access your location? Deny! Only providing apps on your phone with permissions that are absolutely necessary is a great way to protect your privacy. If an app permission request seems suspicious, deny it. If it says it can only function with that permission, delete it and opt for an alternative that will respect your privacy.

12. Encrypt everything and route through Tor

Tor is a slow but effective anonymity network. It’s not perfect but comes closest to hiding your identity from people you want to contact. To be extra safe, encrypt your connection first by turning on a VPN, then use Tor, ideally inside of an operating system like TAILS.

13. Use Bitcoin and cash only

You are tracked not only when you are using your own devices or accounts but also every time you make an electronic purchase. Paying with a debit card or PayPal will identify and locate you. It’s extreme for some, but you can better keep your anonymity intact by shutting down your bank account and all cards entirely.

Companies to remove personal information from internet

Data reputation management is a great way to ensure that a good portion—if not all—of your personal details are scrubbed from the internet. That said, their services cost more than using the other methods listed in this guide.

DeleteMe

DeleteMe provides comprehensive reports on your personal information that has been exposed by data brokers. Every three months it will monitor and delete anything new about you that appears online.

OneRep

OneRep removes your personal information from search engines like Google, Bing, and Yahoo! by sending out opt-out requests on your behalf and continually monitoring if these have been actioned.

BrandYourself

Interestingly, BrandYourself was established when its co-founder found out that he shared the same name as a criminal, which unsurprisingly led to undesirable search results for his name. The service provides search result monitoring, social media cleanup, privacy protection, and personal branding management.

Safe Shepherd

Safe Shepherd constantly monitors websites and private databases for clients’ personal data and submits opt-out requests on their behalf to delete these records.

ReputationDefender

ReputationDefender provides clients with solutions for perception management. This includes search result monitoring, digital privacy, online review management, and corporate/executive level consultation.

