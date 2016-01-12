What is Tor?

Tor, originally called The Onion Router because it layers your traffic like an onion, is a free network of servers, or “nodes,” that randomly route internet traffic between each other in order to obfuscate the origin of the data. The Tor Browser can significantly increase a user’s privacy and anonymity online. In internal documents, the NSA even refers to Tor as “the king of high-secure, low latency internet anonymity.”

Tor is often viewed negatively by the press and law-enforcement agencies, but it has many positive benefits. Journalists and their sources rely on it to communicate securely and anonymously, without fear of government interference. Secure communication is essential in whistleblowing cases, like the Edward Snowden revelations. Similarly, Tor is important for law enforcement as it allows for covert operations and investigations online. Tor currently has about two million daily users worldwide, most of them originating from the United States, Germany, and Russia.

You can use Tor to hide your IP address, browse the dark web, and run a server anonymously.

Tor does not replace your VPN, as it only anonymizes your browsing and a few other select services (which need to be specifically configured).

Connecting to Tor through VPN connection is a great way to maintain your internet privacy and security. Not only will it hide your browsing data from your VPN company, it will also hide your home IP address from the Tor entry node.