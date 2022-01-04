How to delete your TikTok account permanently

TikTok’s one of the most popular social media apps around, but it has also attracted its fair share of controversy.

Its parent company, ByteDance, has been accused of violating user privacy. The app was fined $5.7 million USD by the US Federal Trade Commission, which said that it illegally collected personal information from children under the age of 13, including personally identifiable details such as names, email addresses, and location.

In another instance, TikTok moderators were apparently ordered to forcibly delete videos from “ugly, poor, or disabled users” in order to promote an “aspirational image” of the app.

Whatever your reason to delete TikTok, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we’ll show you how to delete TikTok both from your Apple or Android device.

Do keep in mind that once you delete TikTok from your mobile phone, the act cannot be undone. You will lose all your videos and in-app purchases, and they cannot be restored after the 30-day grace period. More on that below.

Delete TikTok from your phone

Follow these simple step-by-step instructions to delete your TikTok account permanently.

Open the TikTok app on your iPhone, Android, or tablet and log in. Tap the profile icon at the bottom right of your screen. It’s indicated by a “Me” badge.

Select the three dots at the top right of the page. That will open up the “Settings and privacy” options.

Tap “Manage my account”

Scroll down and tap “Delete account”

You will then be asked to download your TikTok data. Following this, you will be asked to confirm that you’d like to delete your account. It’s important to note that your account can still be reactivated within 30 days.

8. At this point, you will be asked to input a verification code sent to your phone. Enter it and select “Continue”. If you used Facebook, Google, or Twitter to create your TikTok account then you will be asked to sign into that service first.



9. You will now be redirected to another confirmation page, warning you that your account will be removed forever if you proceed. Select “Delete Account”.



10. A small popup window will now appear, confirming your action. Hit “Delete”.



How do I reactivate my TikTok account?

After following the above steps, TikTok will schedule your account for deletion. You will still have 30 days to change your mind. So if you log into TikTok again within the next 30 days, you will be able to reactivate your TikTok account.

If you do nothing, your TikTok account will be deleted forever.

TikTok Privacy and Security

TikTok’s privacy policy says it will collect information like your IP address, browsing history, mobile carrier, some location data, and device information. It’ll also track things like the videos you upload, how long you watch certain videos, the messages you send other users, and your payment details if you buy in-app coins.

TikTok openly shares browsing data and email addresses with third parties for better advertising algorithms, as detailed in its privacy policy.