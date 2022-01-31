If you’re reading this, you’re likely one of the 1 billion monthly users of Instagram. While it’s fun to share the occasional food pic or a snap from your latest vacation, posting photos online inevitably entails tradeoffs when it comes to internet privacy. If you’re now reconsidering, follow this guide to permanently delete your Instagram account.

Note: When you delete your account, you will lose your profile and any photos, videos, comments, likes, and followers associated with that account. You cannot reactivate your account, so those of you looking for a break can temporarily disable your Instagram account instead.

What does Instagram collect about you?

How to temporarily disable your Instagram account

How to permanently delete your Instagram account via the web

How to permanently delete your Instagram account on Android and iPhone

Have you ever wondered how private Instagram is? Does it collect any other information about you besides the photos you post?

These are the types of information Instagram collects about you:

Basic account information: Your name, phone number, username, password, and email address.

Your name, phone number, username, password, and email address. Content information: Any photos, comments, and other content you post on Instagram.

Any photos, comments, and other content you post on Instagram. Communications information: Any communications between you and Instagram, which may include service-related emails and account notices.

Any communications between you and Instagram, which may include service-related emails and account notices. Contact information: If you use Instagram’s “Find friends” feature, Instagram will look through your contact list and your social media accounts to recommend other Instagram users you might know.

If you use Instagram’s “Find friends” feature, Instagram will look through your contact list and your social media accounts to recommend other Instagram users you might know. Device information: Instagram can use “device identifiers” to learn about the type of device you use to access its service.

Instagram can use “device identifiers” to learn about the type of device you use to access its service. Usage information: Instagram can use cookies and similar technologies to monitor how you use its service.

How does Instagram use my information?

After collecting your information, Instagram may use it in the following ways:

Advertising: Instagram will use the information gathered about you to show you targeted marketing communications and promotions.

Instagram will use the information gathered about you to show you targeted marketing communications and promotions. Sharing with third parties: Instagram is owned by Facebook and works with a range of third parties, including advertising partners, so some of your data may be shared with them. Instagram may also be requested by legal authorities to submit information to aid in an investigation.

Instagram is owned by Facebook and works with a range of third parties, including advertising partners, so some of your data may be shared with them. Instagram may also be requested by legal authorities to submit information to aid in an investigation. Personalize your experience: Based on your interactions on Instagram, Instagram may suggest users for you to follow or suggest you as a user for others to follow.

Based on your interactions on Instagram, Instagram may suggest users for you to follow or suggest you as a user for others to follow. Product testing: Instagram may use the information it collects from you to help develop new products and services.

Is Instagram safe to use?

In a word, yes. Just remember you are the one who ultimately decides what gets shared online. So stay vigilant, brush up on Instagram’s privacy policy, and have fun!

How to temporarily disable your Instagram account

1. Log in to your Instagram account. Make sure you do this from the website because you cannot disable your Instagram account temporarily from the app.

2. In the top-right corner of the screen, click or tap on your profile picture, and select Profile.

3. Next to your user name, click Edit Profile.

4. At the bottom of the Edit Profile screen, click Temporarily disable my account. Your Instagram account has now been temporarily disabled until you choose to reactivate it.

How to permanently delete your Instagram account via web

1. Access the delete Instagram account page here. You will need to log in to your Instagram account first. Please make sure you are logging in via the web and not the app.

2. Next to Why do you want to delete [username]?, select a reason from the options in the dropdown.

3. Enter your password, then click or tap Permanently delete my account.

How to permanently delete your Instagram account on Android and iPhone

If you want to delete your Instagram account on either your Android or iOS device, you can’t do so from within the Instagram app. You’ll need to access its Delete Your Account page from a mobile browser.

Go to the Delete Your Account page. Log in to your Instagram account. Select an option in the dropdown menu next to Why do you want to delete [username]? and re-enter your password. The option to permanently delete your account only appears after you’ve selected a reason. Click or tap Delete [username].

